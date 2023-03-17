U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Corporate training market size to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to drive growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  8.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving market growth. Organizations are adopting innovative ways to train their employees. Online learning helps employees save time and costs, unlike conventional training sessions. Hence, vendors are offering low-cost solutions, technologies, systems, and courses to corporations. The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is a key trend in the market. Smart glasses and smartwatches create interactive and immersive learning experiences. Companies also utilize mobile devices to conduct training. Vendors have come up with responsive design tools to enhance employees' learning experiences. Mobile devices have features such as accessibility to learning management systems (LMS). This training approach reduces the dependency on time and place for training sessions. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Training Market

Corporate training market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (technical training and non-technical training).

  • The technical training segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Technical training is a process of coaching, mentoring, and teaching employees to perform technical tasks. Employees need to be trained on the fundamental aspects of applications, technology, service tactics, and sales, which is increasing the demand for this type of training. Therefore, companies are focusing on imparting technical skills such as coding, programming, analytics, technical writing, and project management to employees. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising need for skilled employees on continuously evolving technologies. The growing prominence of online courses will further augment the use of technical training courses during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global corporate training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate training market.

  • North America will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. Moreover, North America will grow at a faster rate than South America, Europe, and MEA. The presence of many MNCs and large organizations will drive the corporate training market growth in North America during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly expanding their market presence, which is increasing the need for training employees on technical and non-technical fronts. The market will also witness the growth of small and medium-scale training providers offering innovative training solutions to employees during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Corporate training market Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Budgetary concerns are impeding the market growth.

  • The cost of switching from one technology to another is high, which is a challenge for companies with limited budgets.

  • In emerging economies, some companies still follow brick-and-mortar training methodologies.

  • Hence, organizations with limited budgets prefer conventional training methodologies.

  • This helps them save the costs incurred in buying new tools and technologies.

  • These factors may hinder the growth of the corporate training market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this corporate training market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate training market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the corporate training market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the corporate training market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (systems, content, courses, and solutions), end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The corporate compliance training market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate compliance training market segmentation by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 46.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

7.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.9 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.10 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-46-22-billion-from-2021-to-2026--emergence-of-cost-effective-e-learning-training-modules-to-drive-growth---technavio-301774215.html

SOURCE Technavio

