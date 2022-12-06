U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Corporate training market size to grow by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global corporate training market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global corporate training market size is estimated to increase by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Training Market
Global corporate training market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The corporate training market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. A few prominent vendors that offer corporate training in the market are Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., and others.

The global corporate training market offers numerous revenue-generation opportunities. The market has witnessed the entry of many new players that are contributing significantly to revenue generation. Continuous mergers and acquisitions are intensifying the competition in the market. Established players are investing significantly in developing and strengthening their training offerings to ensure employee retention and improve brand recognition. Market vendors are also partnering with cloud service providers to enhance the training quality. Therefore, with the increasing investments, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, the market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

Global corporate training market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global corporate training market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the corporate training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate training market.

  • North America will account for 48% of the global corporate training market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the corporate training market in North America.

Segment overview

Based on product, the global corporate training market is segmented into technical training and non-technical training.

  • The market share growth of the technical training segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the rising need for skilling employees on continuously evolving technologies. The increasing prominence of online courses will further boost the adoption of technical training courses during the forecast period.

Global corporate training market – Market dynamics

  • Impactful driver - The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving the growth of the market. Organizations are adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. They are introducing solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable rates to meet the demands of their employees. Moreover, the transition from conventional training to e-learning helps employees save working hours.

  • Key trend - The growing popularity of mobile-based training and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices are a trend in the market. The popularity of smart glasses and smartwatches is increasing rapidly. Vendors have also come up with responsive design tools that enhance employees' experience. Mobile devices have features such as learning management systems (LMS) accessibility, which enables employers to deliver corporate training modules that can be completed in a self-paced manner. This approach reduces the dependency on time and place to participate in training sessions.

  • Major challenge - Budgetary concerns are challenging the growth of the market. The switching cost from one technology to another can be high for companies with limited budgets. Moreover, in emerging economies, some companies still follow brick-and-mortar training methodologies. These organizations may prefer conventional training methodologies instead of incurring extra costs on buying new tools and technologies. These factors may hamper the growth of the corporate training market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this corporate training market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate training market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the corporate training market industry APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors

Related reports:

  • The corporate leadership training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 18.59 billion. The market is segmented by application (online training, ILT, and blended training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68%. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by type (systems, content, courses, and solutions), end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Corporate Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 46.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

7.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Berlitz Corp., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., PinPoint Workforce Inc., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Mind Gym Plc, and John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.9 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 10.10 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Corporate Training Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-46-22-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301694797.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughFalling battery prices have been one of the most consistent trends in the electric vehicle industry for the last decade. Prices dropped fr