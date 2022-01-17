Corporate Training Market in the US to Grow by USD 19.51 Bn | Adobe Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate training market in the US is expected to grow by USD 19.51 billion, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
Request Latest Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the corporate training market in US
The corporate training market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
By product, the technical courses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for skilling employees on continuously evolving technologies.
End-user
By end-user, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.
Method
By method, the blended learning segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges
The emergence of cost effective e-learning training modules is driving the corporate training market growth in US. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. Therefore, vendors are introducing solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices.
Factors such as the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning may challenge market growth. Several organizations are investing in the creation of personalized MOOCs that are tailor-made to their core competencies and requirements. The popularity of MOOCs is growing among organizations that require large-scale training programs for employees.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Vendor Offerings
Adobe Inc. - Key programs offered by the company include Photoshop basics for eLearning designers and Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate Program.
Cisco Systems Inc. - Key programs offered by the company include CCNA Preparation Bundle and Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0.
City & Guilds Group - Key programs offered by the company include vocational qualifications and workforce management training.
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market in US growth during the next five years
Estimation of the corporate training market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the corporate training market in US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market in us, vendors
Related Reports
Corporate M-Learning Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The corporate m-learning market has the potential to grow by USD 21.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.24%. Download Free Sample Report
Corporate E-Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The corporate e-learning market share is expected to increase by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14%. Download Free Sample Report
Corporate Training Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 19.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.31
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-19-51-bn--adobe-inc-and-cisco-systems-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301460421.html
SOURCE Technavio