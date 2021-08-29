U.S. markets closed

Corporate Training Sourcing and Procurement Market by 2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Corporate Training Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Training market is poised to grow by USD 210.48 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.93% during the forecast period.

Corporate Training Market Procurement Research Report

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Corporate Training suppliers listed in this report:

This Corporate Training procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Pearson Plc

  • GP Strategies Corp.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Churchill Capital Corp. II

www.spendedge.com/report/corporate-training-services-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  • Catering - Forecast and Analysis: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their catering requirements. Some of the leading catering suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

  • Legal Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: The legal services will grow at a CAGR of 2.91% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on compliance with inland and overseas, specialized knowledge, technical abilities, and proven track record.

  • Integrated Facility Management - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The integrated facility management will grow at a CAGR of 8.58% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2.25%-3.25% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Corporate Training that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Corporate Training TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-sourcing-and-procurement-market-by-2025--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301363947.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

