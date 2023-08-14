Corporate Travel Management Limited's (ASX:CTD) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at Corporate Travel Management's (ASX:CTD) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Corporate Travel Management's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Corporate Travel Management is:

2.4% = AU$26m ÷ AU$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Corporate Travel Management's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Corporate Travel Management's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.3%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 44% seen by Corporate Travel Management over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Corporate Travel Management's performance with the industry and found thatCorporate Travel Management's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.0% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CTD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Corporate Travel Management Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Corporate Travel Management's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent.

Moreover, Corporate Travel Management has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Corporate Travel Management is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Corporate Travel Management. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

