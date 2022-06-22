U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,713.75
    -54.00 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,148.00
    -377.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,385.50
    -191.75 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.60
    -24.80 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.74
    -4.78 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.26
    +0.23 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1450
    -0.5120 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,414.92
    -840.78 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -6.37 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.27
    -99.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Corporate Wellness Market : Segmented By Service Type ; By End User ; By Category and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Corporate Wellness services are developed and implemented in corporate offices to help workers better understand their health risks, engage in healthier workplace behavior, and save money on healthcare.

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Wellness Market : Segmented By Service Type ; By End User ; By Category and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191868/?utm_source=GNW
Corporates are gradually implementing these systems in order to boost efficiency, reduce absenteeism, and boost employee morale and quality of work. Wellness plans address specific policies and interferences to address a variety of risk factors and health issues, as well as techniques that may affect various levels of the organization, such as individual employee behavior improvement, corporate culture, and worksite climate. Workplace wellness initiatives are a critical component of any organization or business that incorporates individual and organizational-level strategies and interventions to improve health. Globally increasing prevalence of obesity, overweight, smoking, and other lifestyle disorders, as well as a rise in the number of white-collar employees and private sector CAPEX, are driving business growth.

Market Highlights
Global Corporate Wellness Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.8% in 2030.
Global Corporate Wellness Market to surpass USD 98.5 billion by 2030 from USD 57.25 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Many companies and enterprises across a variety of industry verticals have begun to introduce health-related services for their workers, boosting consumer demand. Workplace wellness services support enterprises in rising efficiency while minimizing overall operating costs. The demand for Corporate Wellness Market is expected to expand as people become more conscious of their own health and well-being.

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Segments
Health Risk Assessment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented by service type into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management,, and Others. Health Risk Assessment segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Screening practices to identify health risks and the implementation of effective interventional interventions to encourage a healthier lifestyle among employees are the mainstays of Corporate Wellness Market initiatives. Around 83% of employers that provide employee well-being programs want to determine their workers’ health risks.

Large-Scale Organizations segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented by End-users into Small Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations,, and Large-scale Organizations. Large Scale Organizations segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Programs and facilities should be integrated into the infrastructure of larger organizations. Small companies may benefit from corporate memberships and services outsourcing. Corporate Wellness Market services aid in the detection of a variety of diseases. Health screening services are performed on a regular basis to monitor health, encourage preventive care, and lower medical costs. Corporate Wellness plans that concentrate on these conditions may help to minimize disease risk and the total cost of healthcare premiums charged by the company to every insurance provider.

Stress Management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented by category into Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Employers. Over the forecast period, the Stress Management segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. The service providers provide both in-house and outsourced health care programs to large and small businesses. On-site exercise, which includes yoga and meditation, is becoming increasingly popular. As a result, from 2020 to 2030, the stress management segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Emergence of financial wellbeing and improvement in quality of life
Financial wellbeing is an emerging factor in which workers face considerable stress as a result of financial problems, and businesses are now prepared to shoulder their employees’ health obligations. Predictions in financing aspects such as curriculum, reviews, and action plans will soon emerge as a Corporate Wellness Market initiative offers. Employee wellness services are becoming a more critical tool for attracting top talent and improving the quality of life for their workforce. These increases in the Fitness and Health Promotion industry are a way for businesses to get the most out of their valuable employee wellness program investments.

Inspiring workers and lucrative opportunities provided
Employee health results can be influenced by the power of rewards, which are becoming more common, plentiful, and creative. Some businesses in the United States are using a lottery system of enticing rewards such as theatre or sports tickets to inspire workers to make better decisions when their mood is down. The rewards become more innovative and, in some cases, more lucrative for the employee as these wellness services are designed to engage, inspire, and reward their employees. These aspects are influential because most businesses are attracting to this, where it not only increases productive work but also aids in the company’s growth.

Restraint
High workplace wellness Market cost
One of the problems facing the Corporate Wellness industry is the high cost of workplace wellness.

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Key Players
Provant Health Solutions

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

EXOS
Marino Wellness
Privia Health
Vitality Group
Wellsource, Inc.
Central Corporate Wellness Market
Truworth Wellness
SOL Wellness
Other Prominent Players

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Regions
Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,, and the Middle East,, and Africa. Global Corporate Wellness Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. The region’s substantial growth can be attributed to the region’s growing corporate enterprises, as well as raising consciousness among corporate owners about their employees’ health benefits. Increasing emissions and a hectic lifestyle have a detrimental impact on employee wellbeing, which has a knock-on effect on the organization’s work culture. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to rise faster than the rest of the world during the forecast era. This is largely due to rising health consciousness among the general population, as well as increased urbanization. Employees in the area often favor businesses that provide health insurance to their workforce as well as incentive-based wellness initiatives within the business.

Global Corporate Wellness Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil,, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey,, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia,, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa,, and Rest of MENA
Global Corporate Wellness Market report also contains analysis on:

Corporate Wellness Market Segments:
By Service type:
Health Risk Assessment
Fitness
Smoking Cessation
Health Screening
Nutrition & Weight Management
Stress Management
Others
By End-user:
Small Scale Organizations
Medium Scale Organizations
Large Scale Organizations
By Category:
Fitness & Nutrition Consultants
Psychological Therapists
Employers
Corporate Wellness Market Dynamics
Corporate Wellness Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Corporate Wellness Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the Corporate Wellness market?
What is the Corporate Wellness market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Corporate Wellness market share?
Who are the key players in the Corporate Wellness market?
What are the factors driving the Corporate Wellness market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191868/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • U.S. stock futures drop as Powell testimony looms, recession worries return to the spotlight

    Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

  • Crude Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged for the second time in a few days on concerns that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpWest Texas Intermediate tu

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Stocks Fall With Futures on Hard-Landing Scenario: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe fell along with US futures and commodities amid ever-louder warnings that Federal Reserve rate hikes may lead to an economic downturn. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Dow Futures Slump, Powell Testimony — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are back to worrying that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to tighten monetary policy could lead the U.S. into a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Wednesday.

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • 10 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 unknown biotech stocks that can explode in 2022. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks that can explode in 2022, go directly to 5 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. As coronavirus cases recede across the world and countries open up their borders […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.