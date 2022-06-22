Corporate Wellness Market : Segmented By Service Type ; By End User ; By Category and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker

Product Overview Corporate Wellness services are developed and implemented in corporate offices to help workers better understand their health risks, engage in healthier workplace behavior, and save money on healthcare.

Corporates are gradually implementing these systems in order to boost efficiency, reduce absenteeism, and boost employee morale and quality of work. Wellness plans address specific policies and interferences to address a variety of risk factors and health issues, as well as techniques that may affect various levels of the organization, such as individual employee behavior improvement, corporate culture, and worksite climate. Workplace wellness initiatives are a critical component of any organization or business that incorporates individual and organizational-level strategies and interventions to improve health. Globally increasing prevalence of obesity, overweight, smoking, and other lifestyle disorders, as well as a rise in the number of white-collar employees and private sector CAPEX, are driving business growth.



Global Corporate Wellness Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.8% in 2030.

Global Corporate Wellness Market to surpass USD 98.5 billion by 2030 from USD 57.25 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Many companies and enterprises across a variety of industry verticals have begun to introduce health-related services for their workers, boosting consumer demand. Workplace wellness services support enterprises in rising efficiency while minimizing overall operating costs. The demand for Corporate Wellness Market is expected to expand as people become more conscious of their own health and well-being.



Health Risk Assessment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented by service type into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management,, and Others. Health Risk Assessment segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Screening practices to identify health risks and the implementation of effective interventional interventions to encourage a healthier lifestyle among employees are the mainstays of Corporate Wellness Market initiatives. Around 83% of employers that provide employee well-being programs want to determine their workers’ health risks.



Large-Scale Organizations segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented by End-users into Small Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations,, and Large-scale Organizations. Large Scale Organizations segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Programs and facilities should be integrated into the infrastructure of larger organizations. Small companies may benefit from corporate memberships and services outsourcing. Corporate Wellness Market services aid in the detection of a variety of diseases. Health screening services are performed on a regular basis to monitor health, encourage preventive care, and lower medical costs. Corporate Wellness plans that concentrate on these conditions may help to minimize disease risk and the total cost of healthcare premiums charged by the company to every insurance provider.



Stress Management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented by category into Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Employers. Over the forecast period, the Stress Management segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. The service providers provide both in-house and outsourced health care programs to large and small businesses. On-site exercise, which includes yoga and meditation, is becoming increasingly popular. As a result, from 2020 to 2030, the stress management segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace.



Emergence of financial wellbeing and improvement in quality of life

Financial wellbeing is an emerging factor in which workers face considerable stress as a result of financial problems, and businesses are now prepared to shoulder their employees’ health obligations. Predictions in financing aspects such as curriculum, reviews, and action plans will soon emerge as a Corporate Wellness Market initiative offers. Employee wellness services are becoming a more critical tool for attracting top talent and improving the quality of life for their workforce. These increases in the Fitness and Health Promotion industry are a way for businesses to get the most out of their valuable employee wellness program investments.



Inspiring workers and lucrative opportunities provided

Employee health results can be influenced by the power of rewards, which are becoming more common, plentiful, and creative. Some businesses in the United States are using a lottery system of enticing rewards such as theatre or sports tickets to inspire workers to make better decisions when their mood is down. The rewards become more innovative and, in some cases, more lucrative for the employee as these wellness services are designed to engage, inspire, and reward their employees. These aspects are influential because most businesses are attracting to this, where it not only increases productive work but also aids in the company’s growth.



High workplace wellness Market cost

One of the problems facing the Corporate Wellness industry is the high cost of workplace wellness.



Provant Health Solutions



EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Vitality Group

Wellsource, Inc.

Central Corporate Wellness Market

Truworth Wellness

SOL Wellness

Other Prominent Players



Global Corporate Wellness Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,, and the Middle East,, and Africa. Global Corporate Wellness Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. The region’s substantial growth can be attributed to the region’s growing corporate enterprises, as well as raising consciousness among corporate owners about their employees’ health benefits. Increasing emissions and a hectic lifestyle have a detrimental impact on employee wellbeing, which has a knock-on effect on the organization’s work culture. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to rise faster than the rest of the world during the forecast era. This is largely due to rising health consciousness among the general population, as well as increased urbanization. Employees in the area often favor businesses that provide health insurance to their workforce as well as incentive-based wellness initiatives within the business.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil,, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey,, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia,, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa,, and Rest of MENA

