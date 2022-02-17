U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.57
    -54.44 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,512.31
    -421.96 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,912.04
    -212.05 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.73
    -30.58 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    -1.96 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    +25.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    -0.0800 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9850
    -0.4670 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,059.91
    -1,505.94 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.26
    -31.91 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.78
    -76.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCI

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to twenty-five cents per share of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend declared today represents a 9% increase from the previously declared quarterly dividend of twenty-three cents per share of common stock per quarter. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements have been made in reliance on the "safe harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be accompanied by words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "anticipate," or "predict," that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable; however, many important factors could cause our actual results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of us. There can be no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The actual declaration of future dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by our Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. Important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, among others, restrictions on the payment of dividends under existing or future credit agreements or other financing arrangements; changes in tax laws relating to corporate dividends; a determination by the Board of Directors that the declaration of a dividend is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders; an increase in our cash needs or a decrease in available cash; or a deterioration in our financial condition or results. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC filings can be obtained from our website at http://www.sci-corp.com. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance. We offer families exceptional service in planning life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand serves approximately 500,000 families each year with professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail. At December 31, 2021, we owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 299 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

For additional information contact:




Investors: Debbie Young - Director / Investor Relations

(713) 525-9088

Media: Jay Andrew - Managing Director / Corporate Communications

(713) 525-3468

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-301485046.html

SOURCE Service Corporation International

Recommended Stories

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady:

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Stocks: Palantir tumbles, Fastly plunges on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Fastly Stock Drops 30% After Earnings. What’s Spooking Investors.

    Fastly shares were trading sharply lower after the content delivery network operator posted solid results for the fourth quarter, but provided guidance for 2022 that fell shy of Street estimates. Fastly stock has tumbled about 30%, to $20.60, in premarket trading Thursday, the morning after earnings.

  • Shopify's Pandemic Premium Is Gone

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) software and services help people and businesses sell things online. When businesses were forced to embrace e-commerce in the early days of the pandemic, Shopify was the path of least resistance and quickly became the default choice. Revenue soared 86% for Shopify in 2020, and that momentum continued throughout much of 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Rising After Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all 2021 goals.

  • ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote against CEO Cook's bonus

    Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting in the first week of March. "There are significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the equity award made to CEO Cook in FY21... Half of the award lacks performance criteria," ISS said in a letter on Wednesday.