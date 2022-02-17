U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,414.35
    -60.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,533.58
    -400.69 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.55
    -268.54 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.76
    -29.55 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.28
    -2.38 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.60
    +29.10 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    -0.4520 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,824.24
    -1,766.18 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.50
    -40.67 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

S-Corporations Can Now Extend Their Form 1120-S Filing Deadline Up To 6 Months Using ExpressExtension

·2 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / On March 15, 2022, S-Corporations will be required to complete and file their business income tax Form 1120-S with the IRS. For all businesses that are not prepared to meet this deadline, filing Extension Form 7004 is an excellent option.

Businesses that need additional time to file can apply for a Form 7004 Extension. Upon approval, the IRS grants an additional 6 months for these organizations to complete their tax returns.

This is an automatic extension, therefore the IRS requires no explanation for why a business is applying for an extension. The IRS will approve the extension easily, presuming that Form 7004 is submitted in a timely manner and contains accurate information.

ExpressExtension provides businesses with an easy and accurate solution for e-filing Form 7004 with the IRS. ExpressExtension is an IRS authorized, SOC 2 certified e-file provider that provides a user-friendly filing process.

ExpressExtension also offers simple solutions for paying a balance due to the IRS. Clients can choose to make an IRS payment by Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW) or Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).

To ensure accurate filing, ExpressExtension allows any clients with a rejected Form 7004 to retransmit the return to the IRS for no additional cost. E-filing with ExpressExtension comes with an Express Guarantee, clients that have a form rejected by the IRS as a duplicate filing will receive a full refund.

ExpressExtension also benefits CPAs and tax professionals with advanced, volume-based filing features such as the ability to upload client information in bulk.Credits allow tax professionals to lock in their best pricing. The more forms filed, the bigger the savings.

SPAN Enterprises CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram states, "ExpressExtension provides the perfect solution for S-Corporations and tax professionals that will be filing extensions on their clients' behalf this March. With a decade-plus of experience e-filing IRS Tax Extensions and excellent live customer support, the ExpressExtension team is ready for another busy tax season."

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ExpressExtension, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, TaxBandits, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689318/S-Corporations-Can-Now-Extend-Their-Form-1120-S-Filing-Deadline-Up-To-6-Months-Using-ExpressExtension

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

    Charlie Munger, the legendary investor and Warren Buffett's business partner, was among skeptics of the electric-vehicle maker's ambitions.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Fisker CEO says all-electric Ocean SUV is ’on schedule to start deliveries in November’

    Fisker Chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings, the electric Ocean SUV model, EV competition, and growth.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in Upstart's Earnings Report

    The lending disruptor had one of the most impressive reports of earnings season, but here's what I'm focusing on.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Trupanion reported fourth-quarter revenue of $194.4 million, up 36% year over year.

  • Shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have lost 78%, as stock drops 12% this past week

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept...