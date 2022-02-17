S-Corporations Can Now Extend Their Form 1120-S Filing Deadline Up To 6 Months Using ExpressExtension

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / On March 15, 2022, S-Corporations will be required to complete and file their business income tax Form 1120-S with the IRS. For all businesses that are not prepared to meet this deadline, filing Extension Form 7004 is an excellent option.

Businesses that need additional time to file can apply for a Form 7004 Extension . Upon approval, the IRS grants an additional 6 months for these organizations to complete their tax returns.

This is an automatic extension, therefore the IRS requires no explanation for why a business is applying for an extension. The IRS will approve the extension easily, presuming that Form 7004 is submitted in a timely manner and contains accurate information.

ExpressExtension provides businesses with an easy and accurate solution for e-filing Form 7004 with the IRS. ExpressExtension is an IRS authorized, SOC 2 certified e-file provider that provides a user-friendly filing process.

ExpressExtension also offers simple solutions for paying a balance due to the IRS. Clients can choose to make an IRS payment by Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW) or Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).

To ensure accurate filing, ExpressExtension allows any clients with a rejected Form 7004 to retransmit the return to the IRS for no additional cost. E-filing with ExpressExtension comes with an Express Guarantee, clients that have a form rejected by the IRS as a duplicate filing will receive a full refund.

ExpressExtension also benefits CPAs and tax professionals with advanced, volume-based filing features such as the ability to upload client information in bulk.Credits allow tax professionals to lock in their best pricing. The more forms filed, the bigger the savings.

SPAN Enterprises CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram states, "ExpressExtension provides the perfect solution for S-Corporations and tax professionals that will be filing extensions on their clients' behalf this March. With a decade-plus of experience e-filing IRS Tax Extensions and excellent live customer support, the ExpressExtension team is ready for another busy tax season."

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ExpressExtension, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, TaxBandits, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com .

