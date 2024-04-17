Can a corpse take out a loan?

Holly Richardson
2 min read
0
People walk by a Banco do Brasil bank in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009. A woman in Brazil wheeled a dead man into a bank and asked him to sign papers for a loan.
People walk by a Banco do Brasil bank in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009. A woman in Brazil wheeled a dead man into a bank and asked him to sign papers for a loan. | Ricardo Moraes

Sounding suspiciously like a scene from “Weekend at Bernie’s,” when two salesmen, Richard and Larry, decide not to let the death of their boss get in the way of a good time, a woman in Brazil tried to use a dead man in a wheelchair to take out a loan.

Security footage, first aired by TV Globo, Brazil’s largest broadcaster, captured Erika Vieira Nunes talking to the dead man, whom she addressed as her “uncle,” and asking him to sign financial documents that would allow her to take out a loan.

After Nunes wheeled the dead man into the bank in a Rio de Janeiro suburb on Tuesday and told the teller the man wanted a loan for 17,000 reais ($3,250), security cameras showed he held her hand on his and she told him to grip the pen hard so he could sign for the loan. As his head flopped backward, she put her hand behind his neck to stabilize it.

A suspicious bank employee asked why the man in the wheelchair looked so pale, and Nunes, claiming to be both his niece and his caregiver, said he was “just like that.” “Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign,” she said, according to the security video, and said she couldn’t sign for him. She also told him, “If you’re not okay, I’m going to take you to the hospital,” reports Reuters.

Paramedics and the local police chief called to the scene confirmed that the dead man, Paulo Roberto Braga, age 68, had passed away a few hours earlier. “She tried to pretend to get him to sign the loan. He already entered the bank dead,” police chief Fábio Luiz told Brazilian TV Globo. “The main thing is to continue the investigation to identify other family members, and find out more about this loan.”

Luiz also said they will look into the circumstances of Braga’s death and will try to determine whether Nunes is actually his niece, and whether other relatives were involved in the alleged attempt to commit bank fraud, reports Rio newspaper O Dia.

Nunes could face charges of theft through fraud, or embezzlement, and abuse of a corpse.

The disturbing bank video went viral on Twitter in Brazil, with “cadáver,” the Portuguese word for corpse, landing as the top trending term on the platform for a time in the South American nation, reports U.K. news site The Telegraph.

