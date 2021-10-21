U.S. markets open in 8 hours 16 minutes

Corpus Christi Health Insurance Sees Higher Enrollment Amid Pandemic in 2021

Insurance4Dallas
·2 min read

That 1.4 million number is an increase of half a million since 2019, making it the highest enrollment number yet... “Over the past two years, Texas’ percentage gain in enrollment was more than double the increase nationwide and was higher than any other state,"

Corpus Christi, United States, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Corpus Christi health insurance continues to see increasing numbers in terms of enrollments among those who previously didn’t have health insurance coverage, despite the pandemic exacerbating economic disparities in America, according to a spokes person for Insurance4Dallas. The latest numbers were reported recently by the Dallas Morning News, which said just more than 1.4 million Texans alone had enrolled and paid for insurance through healthcare.gov.

For more information, go to https://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-corpus-christi-tx/

That 1.4 million number is an increase of nearly half a million customers since 2019, easily making it the state’s highest enrollment number yet, the report states. “Over the past two years, Texas’ percentage gain in enrollment was more than double the increase nationwide and was higher than any other state,” the Dallas Morning News states. This includes those with health insurance in Corpus Christi. The key differentiator for the increased numbers appears to be higher federal subsidies (or funding). This extra funding essentially makes it cheaper and easier for people to enroll, cutting the cost of coverage as part of the President’s American Rescue Plan and making the application process easier.

Rick Thornton, a Corpus Christi health insurance agent said this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The current administration went out of its way to add a special enrollment period that just expired in August, and that extra time to apply made it easy for those who lost their jobs and employer-sponsored insurance due to the pandemic. “It’s a combination of factors that really changed the ballgame,” said Stacey Pogue, senior policy analyst at Every Texan, an Austin advocacy group formerly known as the Center for Public Policy Priorities to the Dallas Morning News. “There’s a whole bunch more financial help, and the doors were opened wide for people to come in. The federal government made an effort in marketing, in enrollment assistance and in making coverage more affordable.”

Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida.Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.


Website: http://insurance4dallas.com/corpus-christi-health-insurance-agent

CONTACT: Name: Rick Thornton Organization: Insurance4Dallas Address: 14493 South Padre Island Drive Suite A #5017, Corpus Christi, Texas 78418, United States Phone: +1-512-410-4535


