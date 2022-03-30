U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Corr.: Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA
·1 min read
Scatec ASA
Scatec ASA

Oslo, 30 March 2022: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 2.54 per share should be paid for 2021.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

* Dividend amount: NOK 2.54 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 29 April 2022*

* Ex-date: 2 May 2022*

* Record date: 3 May 2022*

* Payment date: prior to 15 May 2022

* Date of approval: 29 April 2022*

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.


For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations
Tel: +47 974 38 686, email: andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec:
Scatec is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, that is accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long- term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants which currently have 3.5 GW of installed capacity in four continents. We are targeting 15 GW renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision: improving our future. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.



