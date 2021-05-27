U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,200.88
    +4.89 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,464.64
    +141.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,736.28
    -1.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.07
    +23.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.81
    +0.60 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4204
    +0.0086 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8260
    +0.6960 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,785.38
    +39.32 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.64
    +32.34 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

CorrActions raises $2.7M to help avoid errors in human-machine interactions

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

CorrActions, a noninvasive neuroscience startup that uses sensor data to evaluate a user's cognitive state due to drowsiness, alcohol, fatigue and other issues, today announced that it has raised a $2.7 million seed round. Early-stage fund VentureIsrael, seed fund Operator Partners and the Israeli Innovation Authority are backing the company, which is based out of OurCrowd's Labs/02 incubator.

The idea here is to use touch sensors wherever humans may interact with machines, be that in a fighter jet's cockpit, a car or anywhere else where knowing a user's cognitive state could prevent potentially catastrophic errors. CorrActions promises that its proprietary algorithms can identify the user's cognitive state and detect errors 150 milliseconds before they occur by "decoding unconscious brain signals through body motion monitoring." For the most part, the system is use-case agnostic since it's basically a generic platform that is independent of where it is implemented.

“Using sensors that already exist in nearly every electronic device like smartwatches, smartphones and even steering wheels and joysticks, CorrActions is the first in the world to be able to read a person's cognitive state at any given moment by analyzing micro changes in their muscular activity," explained Eldad Hochman, the company's co-founder and CSO. "It is enough for the person to come in contact with an electronic device for two minutes and we can accurately quantify cognitive state and even predict a rapid deterioration, which may lead to failure or accidents. We can see this coming seconds before it occurs. This means that we can quantify the level of fatigue, intoxication, exhaustion or lack of concentration at any given moment.”

A lot of modern cars already feature sensors that can monitor your alertness, of course, and so it's maybe no surprise that CorrActions is already working on proofs of concept with a few players in the automotive industry. In addition, it is also working on projects with the defense industry to show that its systems can assess a pilot's performance, for example. But Hochman also believes that the company's algorithms may be able to alert athletes or the elderly when they may be at risk of injury and falls.

The company says it will use the new funding to further develop its algorithms and support its current deployment partners, especially in the automotive industry.

"We are developing, and already seeing significant results for a technology which has the potential to save companies man-hours and money by preventing basic operational errors," said CorrActions co-founder and CEO Zvi Ginosar. "Moreover, the application of our platform can be used to save lives, and prevent thousands of accidents and errors. In the next months we hope to be able to report more ground-breaking results and proof of concept trials, and this funding will greatly help us reach this goal."

‘It’s almost like placing an IV’: Brain monitoring electrode receives FDA 510(k) clearance

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans slam Wall Street CEOs for appeasing ‘the woke left,’ Democrats allege inaction on climate, worker welfare and racial justice

    The CEOs of the nation's six largest banks took punches from both sides of the aisle at a House Financial Services committee Thursday

  • Biden on Republicans: ‘Some people have no shame'

    "Not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan," Biden said. "I'm not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list of how back in their districts they're bragging."The president made the remarks while speaking on the economy in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • New Zealand Joins Canada In Signaling Rates May Rise Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand’s central bank projected that its official cash rate may start to rise in the second half of next year, joining Canada in flagging a potential withdrawal of stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. The kiwi dollar and bond yields surged.The Reserve Bank on Wednesday published OCR forecasts for the first time in more than a year that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. Any increase would be conditional on the economy evolving as expected, the RBNZ’s monetary policy committee said. It held the benchmark rate at 0.25% and kept the bond-purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($73 billion). “These are highly conditional projections,” Governor Adrian Orr told a news conference in Wellington. “You’re talking about the second half of next year, who knows where we’ll be by then.”The New Zealand dollar nevertheless surged as investors ramped up bets on higher rates, with two quarter-point hikes now priced in next year. The kiwi bought 73.08 U.S. cents at 4:35 p.m. in Wellington, up from 72.31 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also jumped, with the 10-year yield gaining more than 10 basis points.Central banks have been pushing back against concerns about rising inflation pressures, signaling they want the economic recovery from the pandemic firmly bedded in before they contemplate policy tightening. But New Zealand’s success in containing Covid-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most, and the strength of its labor market had already prompted some economists to pencil in rate hikes for 2022.“With the RBNZ set to become one of the first central banks in advanced economies to hike rates, we think that the New Zealand dollar will continue to strengthen against the U.S. dollar,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.Forward TrackThe RBNZ’s forward track for the OCR, which had been suspended since early last year, shows the average rate rising to 0.31% in the second quarter of 2022 and to 0.67% by the end of the year. That implies at least one quarter-point increase in the second half. The track shows the rate climbing to 1.78% by June 2024, the end of the forecast period.The RBNZ “has unequivocally moved to a tightening bias,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “By reintroducing its OCR projection track, and including several rate hikes in that track, there can be no doubt as to where it sees the risks to the current 0.25% cash rate lying.”The projections put New Zealand in the vanguard of stimulus removal in the wake of the pandemic. Canada is also a potential early mover, with its central bank last month announcing a reduction in debt purchases and projecting a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.In the U.S., Federal Reserve officials say they could begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back quantitative easing at upcoming meetings, while Australian policy makers are due to decide in July whether to extend their bond buying.The RBNZ today said its quantitative easing program may not reach the NZ$100 billion limit by the time it is due to end in June 2022, reflecting latest projections for government bond issuance. That reduced issuance was placing less upward pressure on bond yields, it noted.New Zealand’s economy enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming. The jobless rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter and the central bank today forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.6% this quarter, exceeding the midpoint of its 1-3% target range.It expects inflation to weaken to 1.5% by mid-2022 before gradually climbing back to 2% in 2023, a faster recovery than it previously forecast.Double-Dip Recession?Gross domestic product declined in the final quarter of last year and the RBNZ today projected GDP fell 0.6% in the first quarter of this year, indicating the economy may have experienced a double-dip recession. However, annual growth will accelerate to 3.4% by March next year, according to today’s projections. In February, the bank forecast growth of just 1.4% in that period.“Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane given the vaccination progress globally,” the RBNZ said. “We remain cautious however, given ongoing virus-related restrictions in activity, the sectoral unevenness of economic recovery, and the weak level of business investment.”(Updates with governor’s comment in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vlieghe Revives Pound Gains With Hint at Early BOE Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England could raise interest rates early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly after the end of the furlough program, according to policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe. The pound jumped.Vlieghe, a member of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said Thursday that such “upside” scenario hinges on a forecast-beating economic recovery, potentially lower unemployment and subdued wage pressures.While he laid out more pessimistic outcomes and didn’t even rule out the use of negative interest rates, the market’s reaction signals investors are honing in on the potential of a rip-roaring recovery.“It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in Bank Rate could be appropriate soon after, along a slightly steeper path than in my central case,” Vlieghe said.The comments fueled a gain of as much as 0.5% for the pound, the biggest one-day advance among the Group-of-10 currencies. The currency had pulled back last week after rallying toward the highest level since 2018.The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds, known as gilts, also rose, while money markets boosted bets on BOE rate hikes.“The MPC doves are slowly but surely turning to balanced -- this is a turning point for gilts,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.Vlieghe, however, said any improvement in the labor market after the expiry of government support this year was subject to “significant uncertainty.”“We are talking about millions of workers, and even if only a small share of them end up in unemployment later this year, that could lead to a rise in unemployment that is of macro-economic significance,” he said.Under Vlieghe’s central scenario, the BOE is unlikely to raise borrowing costs until well into 2022. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate twice last year to a record-low of 0.1%.Vlieghe, who joined the MPC in 2015, is in his final months in the role, with his term due to expire on Aug. 31.“It’s very useful because he’s someone who’s relatively central and very well regarded,’ said Victoria Clarke, chief U.K. economist at Banco Santander SA. “Every city economist has their own view on what might happen after the furlough scheme ends and here’s a slightly more explicit judgment on where policy might move off the back of it.”(Adds economist quote in final paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Justice Department Opens Probe Into Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Justice is investigating the market-rattling meltdown of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in March, a debacle that left big banks in Europe, Asia and the U.S. nursing more than $10 billion in losses.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to at least some of the banks that dealt with the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential probe. It’s unclear what potential violations or entities authorities are examining.A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment, a spokesperson for Archegos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Banks raced to sell off Archegos’ holdings in March after the family office made massive, highly leveraged bets on companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and was unable to meet margin calls as the positions soured. The episode contributed to losses for banks including Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley that had helped to finance the wagers through prime brokerage units, which lend money to hedge funds and other private investment firms.While authorities haven’t accused Archegos or its banks of breaking any laws in their dealings, the episode has drawn public criticism from regulators, as well as some inquiries behind the scenes from watchdogs around the world. The implosion shows Wall Street has grown too complacent about potential threats building up in the economy, Michael Hsu, the new acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said last week.The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a preliminary investigation into Hwang in March, a person familiar with the matter said at the time. The agency has since explored how to increase transparency for the types of derivative bets that sank the firm.And in the U.K., the Prudential Regulation Authority has been asking firms including Credit Suisse, Nomura and UBS Group AG to hand over information related to their lending to Archegos, people familiar with the matter have said.No bank suffered heavier losses on Archegos than Credit Suisse, and most of the leverage the bank extended was booked in London. The regulator is taking the lead on positions held by the U.K. entities of foreign banks and is coordinating with U.S., Swiss and Japanese watchdogs, the people said.(Updates with background on regulatory interest from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TD Earnings Rise as Reserves Released for Loans That Didn’t Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is benefiting from its sizable presence in the U.S., where the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the company to release $173 million in set-asides for loans that never ended up souring.Fiscal second-quarter profit in Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail-banking business rose more than four-fold to $1.05 billion, helped by the release in provisions for credit losses. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsToronto-Dominion has been the most cautious among Canada’s banks in setting aside capital to cushion itself from loan losses, and the company has hinted that it may put some of that money to work on expanding its U.S. footprint. The bank released a total of C$377 million ($312 million) in provisions for loan losses. Analysts estimated it would set aside C$457.8 million.The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, has benefited from a strong housing market in its home country that has made up for low credit-card spending. Profit in the Canadian retail segment rose 86% to C$2.18 billion, helped by growth in mortgages.Among Canada’s six largest banks, Toronto-Dominion gets the highest proportion of its revenue from net interest income -- a reliance that restrained results last quarter. Net interest income fell 5.9% to $5.84 billion.Market ReactionToronto-Dominion shares have climbed 23% this year, similar to the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, or C$1.99 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.04 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76 a share.Click here for more on Toronto-Dominion’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • China’s Strong Recovery Shows Signs of Softening as Costs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s strong economic momentum eased slightly in May, as surging raw material prices squeezed profits, businesses turned more cautious and property and car sales underperformed.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which slipped from April but remained in expansionary territory, underpinned by solid export demand.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, eased in May from the highest level since the Covid-19 outbreak in the previous month, according to a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc. The index measuring current performance weakened in the month, while a drop in the ‘expectations’ sub-index points to concerns on future demand and profit margins.“Surging raw-material prices appears to have become the key challenge for SMEs,” according to Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “Domestically-focused SMEs seem more vulnerable to rising input costs, while export-oriented SMEs’ profit margins remained intact on strong new orders and elevated output prices.”Read More: China’s Recovery Remains Unbalanced as Retail Spending Lags The strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which surged at the fastest pace in a decade.A global commodities rally helped boost factory-gate inflation in China to the highest level on record in May, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper and iron ore prices surged to records this month, though the rally stalled in the past two weeks as China stepped-up efforts to contain costs amid inflation fears.China’s stock market climbed in May, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies this week reaching its highest level since March.Home sales fell in the month, a sign that regulators’ efforts to control housing risks may be having an effect after monetary easing last year stoked a rebound in the residential market. The gauge for car sales decreased markedly in the period.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks: CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices: Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports: South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker: Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence: Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales: Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Wavers Near Four-Month High With Central Banks in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded little changed near a four-month high as investors weighed higher bond yields and signs of slightly more hawkish tones from central bank officials.Ten-year Treasury yields gained as much as 3% after earlier losses, hurting demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. Central banks are starting to tip toe away from emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following New Zealand and Canada in flagging a potential rate increase. The Federal Reserve‘s Randal Quarles said it will be important in coming months to begin discussing plans to reduce bond purchases if the economy stays strong.The central bank comments come as gold has rallied amid signs of rising inflation and a potentially uneven economic recovery. The metal has surged about 7% this month, bringing its 14-day relative strength index to levels that some analysts said signaled it may be due for a pullback.“Gold fell below the key $1,900 mark on Wednesday and remains on the defensive right now,” Ed Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said in a note. “Some profit taking was due given that gold’s RSI reading is still at a relatively overbought reading.”Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,895.08 an ounce by 1:22 p.m. in New York. Prices climbed to $1,912.76 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. Gold futures for August delivery fell 0.3% to settle at $1,898.50 an ounce on the Comex.Silver and platinum declined, while palladium advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

    Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Goldman Forms Wealth Venture With China’s Largest Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade.Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the wealth arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest bank by assets, will own the remainder, the firms said on Tuesday.Financial groups are rushing to capitalize on the opening of China’s $54 trillion financial industry. Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS Group AG are adding staff and expanding their footprint in everything from investment banking to asset management. Most foreign financial institutions have identified wealth management as a prime focus with investable assets estimated to double over the next few years.“This joint venture with China’s pre-eminent financial institution will accelerate our objective of establishing a leadership position in one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing wealth management opportunities,” Tuan Lam, head of the client business for Asia Pacific, ex-Japan, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a statement.Investable assets in China are set to surpass $70 trillion by 2030, with about 60% to be allocated to non-deposit products such as securities, mutual funds and wealth management products, according to Goldman Sachs research.The firm is investing heavily and has plans to double its workforce in the country. It has been on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first four months of the year, adding 320 people, including about 70 dealmakers.A new partnership with ICBC, which has more than 16,600 outlets, will boost Goldman’s distribution network and access to wealthy customers.Beijing-based ICBC had 680 million personal banking clients by the end of last year, with the balance of personal financial assets under management reaching 16 trillion yuan. ICBC’s wealth management unit alone had more than 25 million customers, 89,000 private banking clients and 722,000 corporate customers.Under new regulations introduced last year, foreign firms can take full control of their mutual fund joint ventures with the approval from the securities regulator, or seek partnerships with a local banks. More than 40 overseas companies have set up joint-ventures and some have applied for greater control.Amundi SA in December 2019 became the first foreign firm to be allowed to take control of a wealth management venture, owning 55% of a Shanghai-based company with Bank of China holding the rest.BlackRock Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte have won approval start an asset-management business in China along with China Construction Bank. Schroders was approved to set up a joint venture with Bank of Communications earlier this year.JPMorgan said in March it is investing 2.67 billion yuan ($417 million) in China Merchants Bank Co.’s wealth management unit.Still, not everyone is going all in. Fund giant Vanguard Group Inc. earlier this year ditched plans for a wholly-owned mutual fund license and is instead teaming up with Ant Group Co. on a joint robo advisory.(Updates with details on Vanguard in last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Crypto investor sues IRS over tax enforcement rules

    Investor argues that taxation of newly created tokens contradicts U.S. tax law.