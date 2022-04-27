U.S. markets closed

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V.
Affimed N.V.
Affimed N.V.

In a press release issued earlier today by Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), please note that the headline named an incorrect organization. It should have mentioned the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), not the American Association for Cancer Research. The corrected release follows:

Affimed Announces Clinical Update and Trial in Progress Posters at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

  • A presentation on the phase 1/2 study evaluating cord blood-derived NK cells that are pre-complexed with the innate cell engager AFM13, in patients with CD30-positive lymphomas will be given in an oral abstract session.

  • Three Trial in Progress posters will present background information and the designs of the AFM24 studies for the treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors as monotherapy or in combination with atezolizumab or SNK01 autologous natural killer cells.

HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that four abstracts with clinical trial designs and clinical data of its innate cell engagers (ICE®) have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, IL.

The events include an oral presentation by Yago Nieto, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center with an update of the study that evaluates AFM13 pre-complexed with NK cells in patients with relapsed/refractory CD30-positive lymphomas. In addition, three “Trial in Progress” posters will be presented to provide background information and introduce the study design of the three ongoing AFM24 studies in which patients with EGFR-positive solid tumors are treated with AFM24 monotherapy or combinations with either Roche’s checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab or NKGen Biotech’s NK cell product SNK01.

Oral presentation details:

Title: Innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM13 combined with preactivated and expanded cord blood (CB)-derived NK cells for patients with refractory/relapsed CD30+ lymphoma

Authors: Yago Nieto, Pinaki Banerjee, Indreshpal Kaur, Roland Bassett, Lucila Kerbauy, Rafet Basar, Mecit Kaplan, Lori Griffin, Daniel Esqueda, Christina Ganesh, Melissa Barnett, Amin Alousi, Chitra Hosing, Jeremy Ramdial, Neeraj Saini, Samer Srour, Sairah Ahmed, Swaminathan Iyer, Hun Lee, Ranjit Nair, Raphael Steiner, Karenza Alexis, Andreas Harstrick, Elizabeth J Shpall, Katayoun Rezvani

Oral session: Hematologic Malignancies – Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Friday, June 3, 2022, 1:00 - 4.00 p.m. CDT

Poster details:

Title: A phase 1/2a open label, multicenter study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of AFM24 in patients with advanced solid cancers: Study design and rationale.

Authors: Omar Saavedra Santa Gadea, Elena Garralda, Juanita Suzanne Lopez, Mark M. Awad, Jacob Stephen Thomas, Crescens Diane Tiu, Daniela Morales-Espinosa, Christa Raab, Bettina Rehbein, Gabriele Hintzen, Kerstin Pietzko, Paulien Ravenstijn, Michael Emig, Anthony B. El-Khoueiry

Poster details:

Title: AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors: Phase 1/2a study design and rationale.

Authors: Omar Saavedra Santa Gadea, Eric Christenson, Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, Andres Cervantes, Christa Raab, Ulrike Gaertner, Kerstin Pietzko, Gabriele Hintzen, Paulien Ravenstijn, Daniela Morales-Espinosa, Juanita Suzanne Lopez

Poster details:

Title: The combination of CD16A/EGFR innate cell engager, AFM24, with SNK01 autologous natural killer cells in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Authors: Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, Paul Y. Song, Jennifer Rubel, Dorna Y. Pourang, Christa Raab, Gabriele Hintzen, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada

Poster session for all posters: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy, Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Abstract release: The full abstracts will become public at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 26.

More details about the programs for the ASCO Annual Meetings are available online at www.asco.org

About AFM13

AFM13 is a first-in-class innate cell engager (ICE®) that uniquely activates the innate immune system to destroy CD30-positive hematologic tumors. AFM13 induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells, leveraging the power of the innate immune system by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages. AFM13 is Affimed’s most advanced ICE® clinical program and is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (REDIRECT, NCT04101331).

In addition, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is studying AFM13 in an investigator-sponsored phase 1/2 trial in combination with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells in patients with relapsed/refractory CD30-positive lymphomas (NCT04074746).

About AFM24

AFM24 is a tetravalent, bispecific innate cell engager (ICE®) that activates the innate immune system by binding to CD16A on innate immune cells and EGFR, a protein widely expressed on solid tumors, to kill cancer cells. Generated by Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform, AFM24 represents a distinctive mechanism of action that uses EGFR as a docking site to engage innate immune cells for tumor cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

Affimed is evaluating AFM24 in patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid malignancies whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies as monotherapy and in combinations with other cancer treatments. AFM24-101, a monotherapy, first-in-human phase 1/2a open-label, is a non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation and expansion study. Additional details may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04259450. Furthermore, AFM24 is being evaluated in a phase 1/2a study in combination with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (AFM24-102, NCT05109442). Affimed and NKGen Biotech have initiated a phase 1/2a study (AFM24-103), investigating AFM24 in combination with SNK01, NKGen Biotech’s NK cell product (NCT05099549).

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

Media Contact

Mary Beth Sandin
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
E-Mail: m.sandin@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (484) 888-8195


