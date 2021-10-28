U.S. markets closed

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Allegro MicroSystems Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
·35 min read
Company Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue and Profitability

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALGM), please note that the line item for Unrealized gains on marketable securities was not displayed in the Cash Flows from Operating Activities table, while the totaled line item for Net cash provided by operating activities was and is correct. The corrected release follows:

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 that ended September 24, 2021. The Company’s net sales increased 3% sequentially and 42% over the same period of the prior year to a new quarterly record of $193.6 million. The Company’s successful execution of its strategic manufacturing and product portfolio transformation supported strong gross margins and significant earnings per share growth.

Quarter Highlights:

  • Total net sales of $193.6 million exceeded expectations due to strength in industrial and other end markets.

  • Automotive net sales of $126.0 million were up 41% year-over-year.

  • Record Industrial net sales of $36.3 million were up 68% year-over-year.

  • The Company continues to see record backlog and low inventory across the supply chain.

  • GAAP gross margin of 53.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 53.8% contributed to record high profitability.

  • GAAP operating income for the quarter increased to $38.6 million, or 19.9% of net sales. Non-GAAP operating income increased to $46.6 million, or 24.1% of net sales, rising 11% sequentially.

  • Earnings per share exceeded expectations, with GAAP diluted EPS increasing to $0.17 in Q2 and non-GAAP diluted EPS increasing by 11% sequentially to $0.20.

“Our strong Q2 performance highlights two key differentiators in the Allegro business model - our diversification into high growth markets and our structural transformation to achieve improved gross margins,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “We are pleased with the progress in both our top line and our gross margin expansion. Despite temporary COVID-related supply chain disruptions affecting fiscal Q3, supply recovery is already underway giving us confidence in a return to growth in Q4 and confidence in revenue growth of about 28% in fiscal 2022. Based on strong end market positioning, business fundamentals, and design win momentum, we believe we are well positioned to deliver low to mid-teens revenue growth and strong gross margins for fiscal 2023.”

Business Summary and Outlook

Automotive represented 65% of revenue and declined 6% sequentially. Revenue was up 41% year-over year, led by the Company’s strategic focus areas of ADAS and xEV which continue to steadily increase as a percent of automotive revenue.

Industrial end markets represented 19% of revenue and increased 20% sequentially and 68% year over year, reaching a new quarterly high. Revenue increased sequentially across all of the Company’s industrial end markets, including green energy and data center, showcasing the diverse nature of the business.

For the third quarter ending December 24, 2021, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $180 million to $185 million. The anticipated sequential decline reflects the impact of COVID-related shutdowns of third-party factories in Malaysia that occurred recently. These factories are back online and, given continued strong demand and record levels of backlog, the Company expects a return to sequential growth in the fourth quarter. Based on accelerating design win momentum, the Company now has confidence in revenue growth in the low to mid-teens for fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter is expected to remain about flat to the new higher levels, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the same period are expected to be in the range of $0.18.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its third fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer and Paul Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from our acquisition of Voxtel and our expected financial performance for our third fiscal quarter ending December 24, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; any disruptions at our primary third-party wafer fabrication facilities; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our reliance on a limited number of third-party wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; the loss of one or more significant end customers; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; the volatility of currency exchange rates; risks related to acquisitions of and investments in new businesses, products or technologies, joint ventures and other strategic transactions; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; risks related to litigation, including securities class action litigation; and our ability to accurately estimate market opportunity and growth forecasts; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 19, 2021, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

Net sales

$

156,445

$

114,138

$

309,134

$

205,519

Net sales to related party

37,165

22,511

72,618

46,131

Total net sales

193,610

136,649

381,752

251,650

Cost of goods sold

91,078

74,879

185,060

134,179

Gross profit

102,532

61,770

196,692

117,471

Operating expenses:

Research and development

29,590

25,130

59,144

49,510

Selling, general and administrative

34,088

24,238

66,152

51,027

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

300

600

Total operating expenses

63,978

49,368

125,896

100,537

Operating income

38,554

12,402

70,796

16,934

Other (expense) income:

Interest (expense) income, net

(1,150

)

350

(1,495

)

663

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

202

(1,318

)

(52

)

(1,186

)

Income in earnings of equity investment

226

246

505

458

Other, net

1,534

20

1,582

213

Income before income tax provision

39,366

11,700

71,336

17,082

Income tax provision

6,143

2,082

10,406

2,610

Net income

33,223

9,618

60,930

14,472

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

37

34

75

68

Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

$

33,186

$

9,584

$

60,855

$

14,404

Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share:

Basic

$

0.17

$

0.96

$

0.32

$

1.44

Diluted

$

0.17

$

0.96

$

0.32

$

1.44

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

189,673,788

10,000,000

189,629,535

10,000,000

Diluted

191,676,422

10,000,000

191,416,250

10,000,000


Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended

Change

Six-Month Period Ended

Change

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

Amount

%

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

Amount

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Automotive

$

126,031

$

89,479

$

36,552

40.8

%

$

259,554

$

165,857

$

93,697

56.5

%

Industrial

36,321

21,650

14,671

67.8

%

66,630

42,056

24,574

58.4

%

Other

31,258

25,520

5,738

22.5

%

55,568

43,737

11,831

27.1

%

Total net sales

$

193,610

$

136,649

$

56,961

41.7

%

$

381,752

$

251,650

$

130,102

51.7

%


Supplemental Schedule of Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recorded stock-based compensation expense in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

(In thousands)

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

Cost of sales

$

722

$

53

$

1,250

$

150

Research and development

1,043

32

1,795

53

Selling, general and administrative

4,431

495

7,982

822

Total stock-based compensation

$

6,196

$

580

$

11,027

$

1,025


Supplemental Schedule of Acquisition Related Intangible Amortization Costs

The Company recorded intangible amortization expense related to its acquisition of Voxtel in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

(In thousands)

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

Cost of sales

$

273

$

105

546

105

Selling, general and administrative

16

9

45

9

Total intangible amortization

$

289

$

114

$

591

$

114


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 24,
2021
(Unaudited)

March 26,
2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

248,579

$

197,214

Restricted cash

7,105

6,661

Trade accounts receivable, net of provision for expected credit losses of $176 at September 24, 2021 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $138 at March 26, 2021

73,971

69,500

Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party

23,853

23,832

Accounts receivable - other

1,295

1,516

Inventories

78,042

87,498

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,069

18,374

Assets held for sale

25,969

Total current assets

445,914

430,564

Property, plant and equipment, net

198,069

192,393

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,054

Deferred income tax assets

20,134

26,972

Goodwill

20,093

20,106

Intangible assets, net

36,131

36,366

Equity investment in related party

27,169

26,664

Other assets, net

38,687

14,613

Total assets

$

803,251

$

747,678

Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

29,158

$

35,389

Amounts due to related party

3,686

2,353

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

52,049

78,932

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,523

Total current liabilities

88,416

116,674

Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities

25,000

25,000

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

13,793

Other long-term liabilities

19,489

19,133

Total liabilities

146,698

160,807

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at September 24, 2021 and March 26, 2021

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 189,702,550 shares issued and outstanding at September 24, 2021; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 189,588,161 issued and outstanding at March 26, 2021

1,897

1,896

Additional paid-in capital

604,488

592,170

Retained earnings

64,406

3,551

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,368

)

(11,865

)

Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

655,423

585,752

Non-controlling interests

1,130

1,119

Total stockholders' equity

656,553

586,871

Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity

$

803,251

$

747,678


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

60,930

$

14,472

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

24,511

24,026

Amortization of deferred financing costs

25

Deferred income taxes

(2,246

)

1,307

Stock-based compensation

11,027

1,025

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(330

)

293

Loss on contingent consideration change in fair value

600

Provisions for inventory and bad debt

2,869

209

Unrealized gains on marketable securities

(978

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade accounts receivable

(2,299

)

6,196

Accounts receivable - other

181

(1,292

)

Inventories

4,415

(8,772

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,761

)

(16,725

)

Trade accounts payable

(6,188

)

2,793

Due to/from related parties

1,312

10,731

Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities

(17,192

)

(5,623

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

69,876

28,640

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(33,821

)

(18,091

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(12,549

)

(8,500

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

27,407

282

Investments

(4,334

)

Contribution of cash balances due to divestiture of subsidiary

(16,335

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(23,297

)

(42,644

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

1,291

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,291

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash

3,939

2,480

Net increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash

51,809

(11,524

)

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period

203,875

219,876

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD:

$

255,684

$

208,352

RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$

197,214

$

214,491

Restricted cash at beginning of period

6,661

5,385

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period

$

203,875

$

219,876

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

248,579

201,998

Restricted cash at end of period

7,105

6,354

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period

$

255,684

$

208,352

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

269

$

107

Cash paid for income taxes

$

7,993

$

6,385

Noncash transactions:

Changes in Trade accounts payable related to Property, plant and equipment, net

$

(3,183

)

$

(4,000

)

Loans to cover purchase of common stock under employee stock plan

171

Recognition of right of use assets and lease liability upon adoption of new accounting standard

356

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other metrics, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key metrics we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. By presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by our presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as they provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into matters such as: our ongoing core operations, our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have significant limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that:

  • such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • such measures exclude certain costs which are important in analyzing our GAAP results;

  • such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

  • such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

  • such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future;

  • such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

  • other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, thereby further limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Our prior disclosure referred to non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, respectively. No changes have been made to how we calculate these measures.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin excluding the items below from cost of goods sold in applicable periods, and we calculate non-GAAP Gross Margin as non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by total net sales.

  • Voxtel inventory impairment—Represents costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel.

  • PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement—Represents the elimination of inventory cost amortization and foundry service payment related to one-time costs incurred in connection with the disposition of Polar Semiconductor, LLC (“PSL”) during the fiscal year ended March 26, 2021 (the “PSL Divestiture”).

  • Stock-based compensation—Represents non-cash expenses arising from the grant of stock-based awards.

  • AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs—Represents one-time costs incurred in connection with closing of our manufacturing facility in Thailand (the “AMTC Facility”) and transitioning of test and assembly functions to our manufacturing facility in the Philippines (the “AMPI Facility”) announced in fiscal year 2020, consisting of: moving equipment between facilities, contract terminations and other non-recurring charges. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed in March 2021 and closed on the sale in August 2021. These costs are in addition to, and not duplicative of, the adjustments noted in note (*) below.

  • Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets—Represents non-cash expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel, which closed in August 2020.

  • COVID-19 related expenses—Represents expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic primarily related to increased purchases of masks, gloves and other protective materials, and overtime premium compensation paid for maintaining 24-hour service at the AMPI Facility.

(*) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments consisting of:

  • Additional AMTC-related costs—Represents costs relating to the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility in the Philippines announced in fiscal year 2020 consisting of the net savings expected to result from the movement of work to the AMPI Facility, which facility had duplicative capacity based on the buildouts of the AMPI Facility in fiscal years 2019 and 2018. The elimination of these costs did not reduce our production capacity and therefore did not have direct effects on our ability to generate revenue. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed in March 2021 and closed on the sale in August 2021.

  • Out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of giant magnetoresistance assets (“GMR assets”)—Represents a one-time depreciation expense related to the correction of an immaterial error, related to 2017, for certain manufacturing assets that have reached the end of their useful lives.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income and non-GAAP Operating Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Operating Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income excluding the same items excluded above to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Operating Margin as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by total net sales.

  • Transaction fees—Represents transaction-related legal and consulting fees incurred primarily in connection with (i) the acquisition of Voxtel in fiscal year 2020, and (ii) one-time transaction-related legal and consulting fees in fiscal 2021.

  • Severance—Represents severance costs associated with (i) labor savings initiatives to manage overall compensation expense as a result of the declining sales volume during the applicable period, including a voluntary separation incentive payment plan for employees near retirement and a reduction in force, (ii) the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced and initiated in fiscal year 2020, and (iii) costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel in fiscal year 2022.

  • Change in fair value of contingent consideration—Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel.

(**) Non-GAAP Operating Income does not include adjustments consisting of those set forth in note (*) to the calculation of non-GAAP Gross Profit, and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin, above or:

  • Labor savings—Represents salary and benefit costs related to employees whose positions were eliminated through voluntary separation programs or other reductions in force (not associated with the closure of the AMTC Facility or any other plant or facility) and a restructuring of overhead positions from high-cost to low-cost jurisdictions net of costs for newly hired employees in connection with such restructuring.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate EBITDA as net income minus interest income (expense), tax provision (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

  • Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment—Represents non-core miscellaneous losses and gains on the sale of equipment.

  • Foreign currency translation (gain) loss—Represents losses and gains resulting from the remeasurement and settlement of intercompany debt and operational transactions, as well as transactions with external customers or vendors denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the legal entity in which the transaction is recorded.

  • Income in earnings of equity investment—Represents our equity method investment in PSL.

  • Unrealized gains on investments—Represents mark-to-market adjustments on equity investments with readily determinable fair values.

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

We calculate non-GAAP Profit before Tax as Income before Tax Provision excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the item below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Net Income as Net Income excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the item below in applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit Before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit

GAAP Gross Profit

$

102,532

$

94,160

$

61,770

$

196,692

$

117,471

Voxtel inventory impairment

271

2,835

3,106

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

6,198

Stock-based compensation

722

528

53

1,250

150

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

7

137

408

144

952

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

273

273

105

546

105

COVID-19 related expenses

316

343

73

659

73

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

$

1,589

$

4,116

$

3,454

$

5,705

$

7,478

Non-GAAP Gross Profit*

$

104,121

$

98,276

$

65,224

$

202,397

$

124,949

Non-GAAP Gross Margin* (% of net sales)

53.8

%

52.2

%

47.7

%

53.0

%

49.7

%

* Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,281 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $5,355 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.



Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

63,978

$

61,918

$

49,368

$

125,896

$

100,537

Research and Development Expenses

GAAP Research and Development Expenses

29,590

29,554

25,130

59,144

49,510

Stock-based compensation

1,043

752

32

1,795

53

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

2

2

COVID-19 related expenses

8

6

14

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses

28,539

28,794

25,098

57,333

49,457

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

34,088

32,064

24,238

66,152

51,027

Stock-based compensation

4,431

3,551

495

7,982

822

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

151

324

1,358

475

2,519

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

16

29

9

45

9

COVID-19 related expenses

551

381

398

932

4,398

Transaction fees

6

23

1,871

29

1,988

Severance

168

168

337

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

28,933

27,588

20,107

56,521

40,954

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

300

300

600

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

6,506

5,536

4,163

12,042

10,126

Non-GAAP operating expenses *

$

57,472

$

56,382

$

45,205

$

113,854

$

90,411

* Non-GAAP Operating Expenses do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $380 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $704 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.


Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Operating Income

GAAP Operating Income

$

38,554

$

32,242

$

12,402

$

70,796

$

16,934

Voxtel inventory impairment

271

2,835

3,106

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

6,198

Stock-based compensation

6,196

4,831

580

11,027

1,025

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

158

463

1,766

621

3,471

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

289

302

114

591

114

COVID-19 related expenses

875

730

471

1,605

4,471

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

300

300

600

Transaction fees

6

23

1,871

29

1,988

Severance

168

168

337

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

$

8,095

$

9,652

$

7,617

$

17,747

$

17,604

Non-GAAP Operating Income*

$

46,649

$

41,894

$

20,019

$

88,543

$

34,538

Non-GAAP Operating Margin* (% of net sales)

24.1

%

22.3

%

14.6

%

23.2

%

13.7

%

* Non-GAAP Operating Income and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Operating Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,330 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $5,728 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.


Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Net Income

$

33,223

$

27,707

$

9,618

$

60,930

$

14,472

Interest expense (income), net

1,150

345

(350

)

1,495

(663

)

Income tax provision

6,143

4,263

2,082

10,406

2,610

Depreciation & amortization

12,339

12,172

12,487

24,511

24,026

EBITDA

$

52,855

$

44,487

$

23,837

$

97,342

$

40,445

Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment

(296

)

(35

)

331

(331

)

293

Voxtel inventory impairment

271

2,835

3,106

Foreign currency translation (gain) loss

(202

)

254

1,318

52

1,186

Income in earnings of equity investment

(226

)

(279

)

(246

)

(505

)

(458

)

Unrealized gains on investments

(978

)

(978

)

Stock-based compensation

6,196

4,831

580

11,027

1,025

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

158

463

1,766

621

3,471

COVID-19 related expenses

875

730

471

1,605

4,471

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

300

300

600

Transaction fees

6

23

1,871

29

1,988

Severance

168

168

337

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

6,198

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

58,959

$

53,777

$

32,743

$

112,736

$

58,956

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* (% of net sales)

30.5

%

28.6

%

24.0

%

29.5

%

23.4

%

* Adjusted EBITDA and the corresponding calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,330 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $5,728 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.


Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Income before Tax Provision

GAAP Income before Tax Provision

$

39,366

$

31,970

$

11,700

$

71,336

$

17,082

Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment

(296

)

(35

)

331

(331

)

293

Voxtel inventory impairment

271

2,835

3,106

Foreign currency translation (gain) loss

(202

)

254

1,318

52

1,186

Income in earnings of equity investment

(226

)

(279

)

(246

)

(505

)

(458

)

Unrealized gains on investments

(978

)

(978

)

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

6,198

Stock-based compensation

6,196

4,831

580

11,027

1,025

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

158

463

1,766

621

3,471

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

289

302

114

591

114

COVID-19 related expenses

875

730

471

1,605

4,471

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

300

300

600

Transaction fees

6

23

1,871

29

1,988

Severance

168

168

337

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

$

6,393

$

9,592

$

9,020

$

15,985

$

18,625

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax*

$

45,759

$

41,562

$

20,720

$

87,321

$

35,707

* Non-GAAP Profit before Tax does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,661 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $6,059 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.


Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Income Tax Provision

GAAP Income Tax Provision

$

6,143

$

4,263

$

2,082

$

10,406

$

2,610

GAAP effective tax rate

15.6

%

13.3

%

17.8

%

14.6

%

15.3

%

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

946

2,091

859

3,037

2,667

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes *

$

7,089

$

6,354

$

2,941

$

13,443

$

5,277

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

15.5

%

15.3

%

14.2

%

15.4

%

14.8

%

* Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes does not include tax adjustments for the following components of our net income: additional AMTC related costs and labor savings costs. The related tax effect of those adjustments to GAAP results were $—, $— and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and $— and $1,554 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.


Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 24,
2021

June 25,
2021

September 25,
2020

September 24,
2021

September 25,
2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income

GAAP Net Income

$

33,223

$

27,707

$

9,618

$

60,930

$

14,472

GAAP Basic Earnings per Share

$

0.18

$

0.15

$

0.96

$

0.32

$

1.45

GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.17

$

0.14

$

0.96

$

0.32

$

1.45

Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment

(296

)

(35

)

331

(331

)

293

Voxtel inventory impairment

271

2,835

3,106

Foreign currency translation (gain) loss

(202

)

254

1,318

52

1,186

Income in earnings of equity investment

(226

)

(279

)

(246

)

(505

)

(458

)

Unrealized gains on investments

(978

)

(978

)

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

6,198

Stock-based compensation

6,196

4,831

580

11,027

1,025

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs

158

463

1,766

621

3,471

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

289

302

114

591

114

COVID-19 related expenses

875

730

471

1,605

4,471

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

300

300

600

Transaction fees

6

23

1,871

29

1,988

Severance

168

168

337

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

(946

)

(2,091

)

(859

)

(3,037

)

(2,667

)

Non-GAAP Net Income*

$

38,670

$

35,208

$

17,779

$

73,878

$

30,430

Basic weighted average common shares

189,673,788

189,585,381

10,000,000

189,629,535

10,000,000

Diluted weighted average common shares

191,676,422

191,163,074

10,000,000

191,416,250

10,000,000

Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share

0.20

0.19

1.78

0.39

3.04

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share

0.20

0.18

1.78

0.39

3.04

* Non-GAAP Net Income does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,661 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $6,059 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (iii) the related tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and $— and $1,554 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.

Investor Contact:
Katherine Blye
Investor Relations
Phone: (603) 626-2306
kblye@ALLEGROMICRO.com


