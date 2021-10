CORRECTING and REPLACING - Allegro MicroSystems Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Company Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue and Profitability

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALGM), please note that the line item for Unrealized gains on marketable securities was not displayed in the Cash Flows from Operating Activities table, while the totaled line item for Net cash provided by operating activities was and is correct. The corrected release follows:

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 that ended September 24, 2021. The Company’s net sales increased 3% sequentially and 42% over the same period of the prior year to a new quarterly record of $193.6 million. The Company’s successful execution of its strategic manufacturing and product portfolio transformation supported strong gross margins and significant earnings per share growth.



Quarter Highlights:

Total net sales of $193.6 million exceeded expectations due to strength in industrial and other end markets.

Automotive net sales of $126.0 million were up 41% year-over-year.

Record Industrial net sales of $36.3 million were up 68% year-over-year.

The Company continues to see record backlog and low inventory across the supply chain.

GAAP gross margin of 53.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 53.8% contributed to record high profitability.

GAAP operating income for the quarter increased to $38.6 million, or 19.9% of net sales. Non-GAAP operating income increased to $46.6 million, or 24.1% of net sales, rising 11% sequentially.

Earnings per share exceeded expectations, with GAAP diluted EPS increasing to $0.17 in Q2 and non-GAAP diluted EPS increasing by 11% sequentially to $0.20.

“Our strong Q2 performance highlights two key differentiators in the Allegro business model - our diversification into high growth markets and our structural transformation to achieve improved gross margins,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “We are pleased with the progress in both our top line and our gross margin expansion. Despite temporary COVID-related supply chain disruptions affecting fiscal Q3, supply recovery is already underway giving us confidence in a return to growth in Q4 and confidence in revenue growth of about 28% in fiscal 2022. Based on strong end market positioning, business fundamentals, and design win momentum, we believe we are well positioned to deliver low to mid-teens revenue growth and strong gross margins for fiscal 2023.”

Business Summary and Outlook

Automotive represented 65% of revenue and declined 6% sequentially. Revenue was up 41% year-over year, led by the Company’s strategic focus areas of ADAS and xEV which continue to steadily increase as a percent of automotive revenue.

Industrial end markets represented 19% of revenue and increased 20% sequentially and 68% year over year, reaching a new quarterly high. Revenue increased sequentially across all of the Company’s industrial end markets, including green energy and data center, showcasing the diverse nature of the business.

For the third quarter ending December 24, 2021, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $180 million to $185 million. The anticipated sequential decline reflects the impact of COVID-related shutdowns of third-party factories in Malaysia that occurred recently. These factories are back online and, given continued strong demand and record levels of backlog, the Company expects a return to sequential growth in the fourth quarter. Based on accelerating design win momentum, the Company now has confidence in revenue growth in the low to mid-teens for fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter is expected to remain about flat to the new higher levels, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the same period are expected to be in the range of $0.18.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its third fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer and Paul Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from our acquisition of Voxtel and our expected financial performance for our third fiscal quarter ending December 24, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; any disruptions at our primary third-party wafer fabrication facilities; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our reliance on a limited number of third-party wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; the loss of one or more significant end customers; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; the volatility of currency exchange rates; risks related to acquisitions of and investments in new businesses, products or technologies, joint ventures and other strategic transactions; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; risks related to litigation, including securities class action litigation; and our ability to accurately estimate market opportunity and growth forecasts; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 19, 2021, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Net sales $ 156,445 $ 114,138 $ 309,134 $ 205,519 Net sales to related party 37,165 22,511 72,618 46,131 Total net sales 193,610 136,649 381,752 251,650 Cost of goods sold 91,078 74,879 185,060 134,179 Gross profit 102,532 61,770 196,692 117,471 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,590 25,130 59,144 49,510 Selling, general and administrative 34,088 24,238 66,152 51,027 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 — 600 — Total operating expenses 63,978 49,368 125,896 100,537 Operating income 38,554 12,402 70,796 16,934 Other (expense) income: Interest (expense) income, net (1,150 ) 350 (1,495 ) 663 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 202 (1,318 ) (52 ) (1,186 ) Income in earnings of equity investment 226 246 505 458 Other, net 1,534 20 1,582 213 Income before income tax provision 39,366 11,700 71,336 17,082 Income tax provision 6,143 2,082 10,406 2,610 Net income 33,223 9,618 60,930 14,472 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 37 34 75 68 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 33,186 $ 9,584 $ 60,855 $ 14,404 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.96 $ 0.32 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.96 $ 0.32 $ 1.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 189,673,788 10,000,000 189,629,535 10,000,000 Diluted 191,676,422 10,000,000 191,416,250 10,000,000





Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Change Six-Month Period Ended Change September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Amount % September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Amount % (Dollars in thousands) Automotive $ 126,031 $ 89,479 $ 36,552 40.8 % $ 259,554 $ 165,857 $ 93,697 56.5 % Industrial 36,321 21,650 14,671 67.8 % 66,630 42,056 24,574 58.4 % Other 31,258 25,520 5,738 22.5 % 55,568 43,737 11,831 27.1 % Total net sales $ 193,610 $ 136,649 $ 56,961 41.7 % $ 381,752 $ 251,650 $ 130,102 51.7 %





Supplemental Schedule of Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recorded stock-based compensation expense in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended (In thousands) September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Cost of sales $ 722 $ 53 $ 1,250 $ 150 Research and development 1,043 32 1,795 53 Selling, general and administrative 4,431 495 7,982 822 Total stock-based compensation $ 6,196 $ 580 $ 11,027 $ 1,025





Supplemental Schedule of Acquisition Related Intangible Amortization Costs

The Company recorded intangible amortization expense related to its acquisition of Voxtel in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended (In thousands) September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Cost of sales $ 273 $ 105 546 105 Selling, general and administrative 16 9 45 9 Total intangible amortization $ 289 $ 114 $ 591 $ 114





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 24,

2021

(Unaudited) March 26,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,579 $ 197,214 Restricted cash 7,105 6,661 Trade accounts receivable, net of provision for expected credit losses of $176 at September 24, 2021 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $138 at March 26, 2021 73,971 69,500 Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party 23,853 23,832 Accounts receivable - other 1,295 1,516 Inventories 78,042 87,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,069 18,374 Assets held for sale — 25,969 Total current assets 445,914 430,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 198,069 192,393 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,054 — Deferred income tax assets 20,134 26,972 Goodwill 20,093 20,106 Intangible assets, net 36,131 36,366 Equity investment in related party 27,169 26,664 Other assets, net 38,687 14,613 Total assets $ 803,251 $ 747,678 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 29,158 $ 35,389 Amounts due to related party 3,686 2,353 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 52,049 78,932 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,523 — Total current liabilities 88,416 116,674 Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities 25,000 25,000 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 13,793 — Other long-term liabilities 19,489 19,133 Total liabilities 146,698 160,807 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at September 24, 2021 and March 26, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 189,702,550 shares issued and outstanding at September 24, 2021; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 189,588,161 issued and outstanding at March 26, 2021 1,897 1,896 Additional paid-in capital 604,488 592,170 Retained earnings 64,406 3,551 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,368 ) (11,865 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 655,423 585,752 Non-controlling interests 1,130 1,119 Total stockholders' equity 656,553 586,871 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 803,251 $ 747,678





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 60,930 $ 14,472 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,511 24,026 Amortization of deferred financing costs 25 — Deferred income taxes (2,246 ) 1,307 Stock-based compensation 11,027 1,025 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (330 ) 293 Loss on contingent consideration change in fair value 600 — Provisions for inventory and bad debt 2,869 209 Unrealized gains on marketable securities (978 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (2,299 ) 6,196 Accounts receivable - other 181 (1,292 ) Inventories 4,415 (8,772 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,761 ) (16,725 ) Trade accounts payable (6,188 ) 2,793 Due to/from related parties 1,312 10,731 Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (17,192 ) (5,623 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,876 28,640 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (33,821 ) (18,091 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (12,549 ) (8,500 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 27,407 282 Investments (4,334 ) — Contribution of cash balances due to divestiture of subsidiary — (16,335 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,297 ) (42,644 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,291 — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,291 — Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 3,939 2,480 Net increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 51,809 (11,524 ) Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 203,875 219,876 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD: $ 255,684 $ 208,352 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 197,214 $ 214,491 Restricted cash at beginning of period 6,661 5,385 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period $ 203,875 $ 219,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 248,579 201,998 Restricted cash at end of period 7,105 6,354 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 255,684 $ 208,352 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 269 $ 107 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,993 $ 6,385 Noncash transactions: Changes in Trade accounts payable related to Property, plant and equipment, net $ (3,183 ) $ (4,000 ) Loans to cover purchase of common stock under employee stock plan — 171 Recognition of right of use assets and lease liability upon adoption of new accounting standard 356 —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other metrics, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key metrics we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. By presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by our presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as they provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into matters such as: our ongoing core operations, our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have significant limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that:

such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures exclude certain costs which are important in analyzing our GAAP results;

such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future;

such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, thereby further limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Our prior disclosure referred to non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, respectively. No changes have been made to how we calculate these measures.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin excluding the items below from cost of goods sold in applicable periods, and we calculate non-GAAP Gross Margin as non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by total net sales.

Voxtel inventory impairment—Represents costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel.

PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement—Represents the elimination of inventory cost amortization and foundry service payment related to one-time costs incurred in connection with the disposition of Polar Semiconductor, LLC (“PSL”) during the fiscal year ended March 26, 2021 (the “PSL Divestiture”).

Stock-based compensation—Represents non-cash expenses arising from the grant of stock-based awards.

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs—Represents one-time costs incurred in connection with closing of our manufacturing facility in Thailand (the “AMTC Facility”) and transitioning of test and assembly functions to our manufacturing facility in the Philippines (the “AMPI Facility”) announced in fiscal year 2020, consisting of: moving equipment between facilities, contract terminations and other non-recurring charges. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed in March 2021 and closed on the sale in August 2021. These costs are in addition to, and not duplicative of, the adjustments noted in note (*) below.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets—Represents non-cash expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel, which closed in August 2020.

COVID-19 related expenses—Represents expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic primarily related to increased purchases of masks, gloves and other protective materials, and overtime premium compensation paid for maintaining 24-hour service at the AMPI Facility.

(*) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments consisting of:

Additional AMTC-related costs—Represents costs relating to the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility in the Philippines announced in fiscal year 2020 consisting of the net savings expected to result from the movement of work to the AMPI Facility, which facility had duplicative capacity based on the buildouts of the AMPI Facility in fiscal years 2019 and 2018. The elimination of these costs did not reduce our production capacity and therefore did not have direct effects on our ability to generate revenue. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed in March 2021 and closed on the sale in August 2021.

Out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of giant magnetoresistance assets (“GMR assets”)—Represents a one-time depreciation expense related to the correction of an immaterial error, related to 2017, for certain manufacturing assets that have reached the end of their useful lives.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income and non-GAAP Operating Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Operating Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income excluding the same items excluded above to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Operating Margin as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by total net sales.

Transaction fees—Represents transaction-related legal and consulting fees incurred primarily in connection with (i) the acquisition of Voxtel in fiscal year 2020, and (ii) one-time transaction-related legal and consulting fees in fiscal 2021.

Severance—Represents severance costs associated with (i) labor savings initiatives to manage overall compensation expense as a result of the declining sales volume during the applicable period, including a voluntary separation incentive payment plan for employees near retirement and a reduction in force, (ii) the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced and initiated in fiscal year 2020, and (iii) costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel in fiscal year 2022.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration—Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel.

(**) Non-GAAP Operating Income does not include adjustments consisting of those set forth in note (*) to the calculation of non-GAAP Gross Profit, and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin, above or:

Labor savings—Represents salary and benefit costs related to employees whose positions were eliminated through voluntary separation programs or other reductions in force (not associated with the closure of the AMTC Facility or any other plant or facility) and a restructuring of overhead positions from high-cost to low-cost jurisdictions net of costs for newly hired employees in connection with such restructuring.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate EBITDA as net income minus interest income (expense), tax provision (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment—Represents non-core miscellaneous losses and gains on the sale of equipment.

Foreign currency translation (gain) loss—Represents losses and gains resulting from the remeasurement and settlement of intercompany debt and operational transactions, as well as transactions with external customers or vendors denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the legal entity in which the transaction is recorded.

Income in earnings of equity investment—Represents our equity method investment in PSL.

Unrealized gains on investments—Represents mark-to-market adjustments on equity investments with readily determinable fair values.

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

We calculate non-GAAP Profit before Tax as Income before Tax Provision excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the item below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Net Income as Net Income excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the item below in applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit Before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $ 102,532 $ 94,160 $ 61,770 $ 196,692 $ 117,471 Voxtel inventory impairment 271 2,835 — 3,106 — PSL and Sanken distribution agreement — — 2,815 — 6,198 Stock-based compensation 722 528 53 1,250 150 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 7 137 408 144 952 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 273 273 105 546 105 COVID-19 related expenses 316 343 73 659 73 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 1,589 $ 4,116 $ 3,454 $ 5,705 $ 7,478 Non-GAAP Gross Profit* $ 104,121 $ 98,276 $ 65,224 $ 202,397 $ 124,949 Non-GAAP Gross Margin* (% of net sales) 53.8 % 52.2 % 47.7 % 53.0 % 49.7 %

* Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,281 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $5,355 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.









Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses $ 63,978 $ 61,918 $ 49,368 $ 125,896 $ 100,537 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 29,590 29,554 25,130 59,144 49,510 Stock-based compensation 1,043 752 32 1,795 53 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — 2 — 2 — COVID-19 related expenses 8 6 — 14 — Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 28,539 28,794 25,098 57,333 49,457 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 34,088 32,064 24,238 66,152 51,027 Stock-based compensation 4,431 3,551 495 7,982 822 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 151 324 1,358 475 2,519 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 16 29 9 45 9 COVID-19 related expenses 551 381 398 932 4,398 Transaction fees 6 23 1,871 29 1,988 Severance — 168 — 168 337 Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 28,933 27,588 20,107 56,521 40,954 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 300 — 600 — Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 6,506 5,536 4,163 12,042 10,126 Non-GAAP operating expenses * $ 57,472 $ 56,382 $ 45,205 $ 113,854 $ 90,411

* Non-GAAP Operating Expenses do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $380 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $704 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $ 38,554 $ 32,242 $ 12,402 $ 70,796 $ 16,934 Voxtel inventory impairment 271 2,835 — 3,106 — PSL and Sanken distribution agreement — — 2,815 — 6,198 Stock-based compensation 6,196 4,831 580 11,027 1,025 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 158 463 1,766 621 3,471 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 289 302 114 591 114 COVID-19 related expenses 875 730 471 1,605 4,471 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 300 — 600 — Transaction fees 6 23 1,871 29 1,988 Severance — 168 — 168 337 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 8,095 $ 9,652 $ 7,617 $ 17,747 $ 17,604 Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 46,649 $ 41,894 $ 20,019 $ 88,543 $ 34,538 Non-GAAP Operating Margin* (% of net sales) 24.1 % 22.3 % 14.6 % 23.2 % 13.7 %

* Non-GAAP Operating Income and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Operating Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,330 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $5,728 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net Income $ 33,223 $ 27,707 $ 9,618 $ 60,930 $ 14,472 Interest expense (income), net 1,150 345 (350 ) 1,495 (663 ) Income tax provision 6,143 4,263 2,082 10,406 2,610 Depreciation & amortization 12,339 12,172 12,487 24,511 24,026 EBITDA $ 52,855 $ 44,487 $ 23,837 $ 97,342 $ 40,445 Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment (296 ) (35 ) 331 (331 ) 293 Voxtel inventory impairment 271 2,835 — 3,106 — Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (202 ) 254 1,318 52 1,186 Income in earnings of equity investment (226 ) (279 ) (246 ) (505 ) (458 ) Unrealized gains on investments (978 ) — — (978 ) — Stock-based compensation 6,196 4,831 580 11,027 1,025 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 158 463 1,766 621 3,471 COVID-19 related expenses 875 730 471 1,605 4,471 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 300 — 600 — Transaction fees 6 23 1,871 29 1,988 Severance — 168 — 168 337 PSL and Sanken distribution agreement — — 2,815 — 6,198 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 58,959 $ 53,777 $ 32,743 $ 112,736 $ 58,956 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* (% of net sales) 30.5

% 28.6

% 24.0

% 29.5

% 23.4

%

* Adjusted EBITDA and the corresponding calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,330 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $5,728 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Income before Tax Provision GAAP Income before Tax Provision $ 39,366 $ 31,970 $ 11,700 $ 71,336 $ 17,082 Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment (296 ) (35 ) 331 (331 ) 293 Voxtel inventory impairment 271 2,835 — 3,106 — Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (202 ) 254 1,318 52 1,186 Income in earnings of equity investment (226 ) (279 ) (246 ) (505 ) (458 ) Unrealized gains on investments (978 ) — — (978 ) — PSL and Sanken distribution agreement — — 2,815 — 6,198 Stock-based compensation 6,196 4,831 580 11,027 1,025 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 158 463 1,766 621 3,471 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 289 302 114 591 114 COVID-19 related expenses 875 730 471 1,605 4,471 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 300 — 600 — Transaction fees 6 23 1,871 29 1,988 Severance — 168 — 168 337 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 6,393 $ 9,592 $ 9,020 $ 15,985 $ 18,625 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax* $ 45,759 $ 41,562 $ 20,720 $ 87,321 $ 35,707

* Non-GAAP Profit before Tax does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,661 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $6,059 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Income Tax Provision GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 6,143 $ 4,263 $ 2,082 $ 10,406 $ 2,610 GAAP effective tax rate 15.6 % 13.3 % 17.8 % 14.6 % 15.3 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 946 2,091 859 3,037 2,667 Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes * $ 7,089 $ 6,354 $ 2,941 $ 13,443 $ 5,277 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 15.5 % 15.3 % 14.2 % 15.4 % 14.8 %

* Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes does not include tax adjustments for the following components of our net income: additional AMTC related costs and labor savings costs. The related tax effect of those adjustments to GAAP results were $—, $— and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and $— and $1,554 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 September 25,

2020 September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 33,223 $ 27,707 $ 9,618 $ 60,930 $ 14,472 GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.96 $ 0.32 $ 1.45 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.96 $ 0.32 $ 1.45 Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment (296 ) (35 ) 331 (331 ) 293 Voxtel inventory impairment 271 2,835 — 3,106 — Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (202 ) 254 1,318 52 1,186 Income in earnings of equity investment (226 ) (279 ) (246 ) (505 ) (458 ) Unrealized gains on investments (978 ) — — (978 ) — PSL and Sanken distribution agreement — — 2,815 — 6,198 Stock-based compensation 6,196 4,831 580 11,027 1,025 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 158 463 1,766 621 3,471 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 289 302 114 591 114 COVID-19 related expenses 875 730 471 1,605 4,471 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 300 — 600 — Transaction fees 6 23 1,871 29 1,988 Severance — 168 — 168 337 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (946 ) (2,091 ) (859 ) (3,037 ) (2,667 ) Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 38,670 $ 35,208 $ 17,779 $ 73,878 $ 30,430 Basic weighted average common shares 189,673,788 189,585,381 10,000,000 189,629,535 10,000,000 Diluted weighted average common shares 191,676,422 191,163,074 10,000,000 191,416,250 10,000,000 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share 0.20 0.19 1.78 0.39 3.04 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share 0.20 0.18 1.78 0.39 3.04

* Non-GAAP Net Income does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $—, $—, and $2,661 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $6,059 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $109 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively, and (iii) the related tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $—, $—, and $768 for the three months ended September 24, 2021, June 25, 2021, and September 25, 2020, respectively, and $— and $1,554 for the six months ended September 24, 2021 and September 25, 2020, respectively.

