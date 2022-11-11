U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Pennant to Participate in the 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Pennant Group, Inc.
·2 min read
Pennant Group, Inc.
Pennant Group, Inc.

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the conference date should be November 17, not November 11 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 17, 2022. Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 95 home health and hospice agencies and 49 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact  

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantservices.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


