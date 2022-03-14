U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,201.05
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,149.80
    +205.61 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,697.20
    -146.61 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.01
    -23.66 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -7.58 (-6.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    -27.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.77 (-2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0076 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1050
    +0.1010 (+5.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9520
    +0.6720 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,955.48
    +3.32 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.01
    +12.83 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.60
    +42.96 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

CORRECTING AND REPLACING: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Availability of COC Protocol in Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SZLSF

This release replaces and corrects the release that was issued earlier this morning

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 /StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, announces that the Care Oncology Clinic service and COC Protocol is now available to patients living in Europe. This builds on the availability of the service and program in the UK, the US and Canada.

Care Oncology Clinic provides high quality outpatient treatment in an independent setting with experienced UK and European specialists. The Clinic offers adjunctive treatments that may complement or enhance standard-of-care cancer management. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

Care is personalized for individual needs and patients receive regular monitoring and support. The service is available both in person at premises in Harley Street, London, UK, and remotely via telemedicine.

"Europe, with a population of approximately 750 million, and a healthcare focus that matches our early detection and management of cancer approach, is a natural extension to our successful Clinics in the UK. We are pleased to continue expanding the availability of our programs geographically and this builds upon our corporate long term growth initiatives of broadening, deepening and expanding our offerings" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a Physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Rebecca Greco
1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692951/CORRECTING-AND-REPLACING-StageZero-Life-Sciences-Announces-Availability-of-COC-Protocol-in-Europe

Recommended Stories

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses Half Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • Nektar's stock falls 44% after experimental therapy fails to work in melanoma patients

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 44.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy bempegaldesleuk in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo failed as a treatment for melanoma. The companies had tested the combination against Opdivo in a Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. After discovering the combination did not meet the study's prim

  • Peloton's New Subscription Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) wants to upend its entire business in a bid to reverse collapsing sales, but the dramatic change it's making is more likely to do long-term damage to the company. Despite its stock suffering a massive 80% loss in value over the past year, there is still plenty of air beneath the shares, and investors would do well to avoid Peloton until it can prove it can grow its base once again. The pandemic proved to be a boon to Peloton as stuck-at-home consumers bought up its pricy workout equipment.

  • Nektar Shares Halve on Cancer Trial Failure

    Biotech Nektar Therapeutics and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb said early Monday that their cancer drug known as bempeg had failed in a trial in melanoma patients. Shares of Nektar (ticker: NKTR) were down 51.7% in premarket trading, to $5.14, from its Friday close of $10.63. Shares of Bristol Myers were down 0.1%.

  • Pfizer CEO says fourth COVID shot will be needed, shots for young kids could start in May

    The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year.

  • Ascendis Pharma's Hypoparathyroidism Trial Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints

    Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) announced topline data from its Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP), a condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH). 78.7% of TransCon PTH-treated patients achieved serum calcium levels in the normal range and independence from therapeutic levels of conventional therapy, compared to 4.8% for patients in the control group. The data also exhibited a statistically significant decre

  • Pfizer to maintain drug supply to Russia, stops new clinical trials

    The Russian invasion has left drugmakers scrambling to find ways for patients enrolled in clinical trials in Ukraine to receive their medicines as millions seek shelter from bombardment and flee to neighboring countries. Russia has described its actions as a "special operation". Pfizer said it would work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators to transition all clinical trials to alternative sites outside Russia.

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Bristol, Nektar to terminate melanoma therapy trials after study fails

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics, the developer of experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin that was used in the combination therapy, plunged nearly 55% to $4.79 in early trading. With the drug failing to meet any of its goals, Nektar said it would consider reining in its cash spending, which was about $800 million at the end of December. "We're preparing a plan that has the goal of establishing a minimum cash runway to the end of at least 2024 with our existing cash balance," said Nektar President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Robin in a conference call.

  • Benjamin Bratt reveals wife Talisa Soto was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic

    The former Bond girl is currently "cancer-free" but remains "on guard," her husband shared.

  • Watch Kate Beckinsale Crush an Abs Workout With Hanging Crunches

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, performed hanging crunches while working her core in a new ab workout video on Instagram. The actress diligently exercises six days a week.

  • Barack Obama Reveals He Has COVID: ‘Get Vaccinated’

    Ian Forsyth/GettyFormer President Barack Obama revealed Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throa

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot 'is necessary'

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to continue to help keep hospitalizations manageable and sicknesses more mild. "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said while appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation.""It's...

  • 5 Cancer Signs Not to Ignore, According to Oncologists

    Nobody wants to hear the word cancer from their doctor, but in many cases it's no longer the death sentence it once was thanks to new treatments and early detection screenings. That said, cancer cases are rising according to Dr. Liudmila Schafer, an associate professor of medicine and published board-certified medical oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers with over 20 years of experience and founder of The Doctor Connect who spoke with Eat This, Not That! Health. "The field of onco

  • Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward

    A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. In video and photos shot Wednesday by AP journalists after the attack on the hospital, the woman was seen stroking her bloodied lower abdomen as rescuers rushed her through the rubble in the besieged city of Mariupol, her blanched face mirroring her shock at what had just happened. It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old war on Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump's visit and anti-abortion bill dominate South Carolina this week

    Here's what happened in SC this week

  • A Doctor Reacts to Deion Sanders Having Two of His Toes Amputated

    Dr. Brian Sutterer reviews the episode of 'Coach Prime' where Deion Sanders talks about having two toes amputated and shares his medical opinion on YouTube.

  • Hailey Bieber Was Hospitalized After Suffering A Blood Clot To Her Brain

    "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well."View Entire Post ›

  • Signs You Have Celiac Disease, Say Physicians

    Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the small intestine when affected people eat gluten (a protein contained in grains like wheat, barley and rye). Celiac affects about 1% of Americans, or about 3.3 million people, most of whom are undiagnosed. Symptoms can be relieved when people with celiac avoid gluten, but until that diagnosis is made, the disease can cause distressing and even debilitating symptoms. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a