JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited financial statements for the year 2021 will be released on 25 March 2022.

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta social responsibility report for the year 2021 will be released on 7 April 2022.

Correction: the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 April 2022.

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:

Date

Reporting information

28 February 2022

Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021

25 March 2022

Audited financial statements for the year 2021

7 April 2022

Social responsibility report for the year 2021

30 May 2022

Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022

29 August 2022

Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022

28 November 2022

Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022

On 22 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



