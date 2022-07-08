U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,910.22
    +7.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,446.97
    +62.42 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,660.87
    +39.52 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.19
    +5.58 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.65
    +1.92 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.50
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0900
    +0.0820 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1720
    +0.1630 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,923.57
    +1,072.57 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.13
    -5.54 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

AB Novaturas
·1 min read
AB Novaturas
AB Novaturas

Revised dates of notice on Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 and 9 months of 2022,  Revenue and clients for August period announcements.

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:

15 07 2022

Revenue and clients for June period

14 08 2022

Revenue and clients for July period

18 08 2022

Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022

15 09 2022

Revenue and clients for August period

14 10 2022

Revenue and clients for September period

15 11 2022

Revenue and clients for October period

17 11 2022

Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022

15 12 2022

Revenue and clients for November period

13 01 2023

Revenue and clients for December period

08 02 2023

Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022

CFO
Arūnas Žilys 
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt
+370 615 88259


Recommended Stories