CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022
Revised dates of notice on Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 and 9 months of 2022, Revenue and clients for August period announcements.
AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:
15 07 2022
Revenue and clients for June period
14 08 2022
Revenue and clients for July period
18 08 2022
Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022
15 09 2022
Revenue and clients for August period
14 10 2022
Revenue and clients for September period
15 11 2022
Revenue and clients for October period
17 11 2022
Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022
15 12 2022
Revenue and clients for November period
13 01 2023
Revenue and clients for December period
08 02 2023
Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022
CFO
Arūnas Žilys
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt
+370 615 88259