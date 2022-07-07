CORRECTION: Alabama Based Information Security and Training, LLC (IST) Announces Acquisition Agreement with TPT Strategic, Majority Owned Subsidiary of TPT Global Tech, Inc.

(This release corrects the release that was posted on July 6, 2022 to clarify details of the Acquisition Agreement.)

Leading IT and General Construction firm expands its business environment and adds significant new business structure to TPT Strategic, majority owned subsidiary of TPT Global Tech, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Information Security and Training, LLC (IST or IST, LLC) today announced its definitive agreement for the acquisition by TPT Strategic, Inc., publicly traded (OTC PINK:INOQ, known as "TPT Strategic") and majority owned subsidiary of TPT Global Tech, Inc. IST, LLC (www.istincs.com) is a general construction and IT company with approximately $9.5M in executed backlog government contracts as of April 30, 2022. Headquartered in Huntsville, AL, IST has branch offices in Nashville, Birmingham, Jackson, Fort Campbell, New Orleans, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

"Speaking on behalf of the entire IST team, we are ecstatic about the expanded business we will see by joining Stephen and the TPT Global Tech family. This alliance will afford us the opportunity to become one of the nation's foremost general contractors, leading the way in Smart City developments and technology, creating a lasting impact for generations to come." said Everett Lanier of IST, LLC.

"As a company we are always seeking opportunities to expand our expertise, business and bottom line. Having direct participation of a construction and IT industry veteran such as Everett Lanier on TPT Global Tech's Executive Team greatly upgrades our capabilities and opens new industries to us. Everett will become the new President of TPT Strategic and bring a dynamic team of seasoned professionals to TPT Global Tech resulting in a big win for the company and our shareholders" said Stephen Thomas, CEO of TPT Global Tech.

As a certified general contractor with over 15 years of experience, IST has completed many projects in the federal marketplace for over 15 different agencies by successfully providing design-build construction, demolition, abatement, earthwork, concrete, steel and metal work, masonry, underground utilities, environmental protection, and site restoration services since 2008. IST has a bonding capacity of $10M per single project and $20M aggregate. The IT Division provides program management, system engineering, software development, network engineering, records management and controls, physical security and information assurance, video teleconferencing and audio-visual systems, and help desk services.

Acquisition Details

The IST, LLC/TPT Strategic acquisition is a transaction involving the issuance of TPT Strategic common stock and assumption of liabilities. The current Founder, President and CEO of IST, LLC, Mr. Everett Lanier, will receive 2,000,000 common shares of TPT Strategic, after recapitalization, and will be named President along with serving on the Board of Directors of TPT Strategic. IST, LLC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Strategic, a majority owned subsidiary of TPT Global Tech. TPT Strategic is intended to be the new Real Estate Construction Technology and Smart City Development Division of TPT Global Tech. The company also believes there are many cross-pollination business opportunities that will help TPT Global Tech with its long-term corporate objectives. IST has a full-time government procurement team that will dedicate resources to secure state and federal contracts for TPT Global Tech's other divisions or capabilities such as 5G Telecommunication, IT, Data, Satellite Technology, Medical Technology, Media, Defense Systems, Cyber Security, Infrastructure Building and utilizing Ultra Performance Concrete Technology. Closing is expected in 45 days.

Everett Lanier earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Alabama A&M University. Mr. Lanier has over 22 years of IT experience and 25 years in construction and engineering. Inspired by his family of engineers and construction builders, Mr. Lanier launched IST as a specialized builder of custom homes. After thriving for 13 years in the residential market, IST transitioned into the federal sector. His resume includes program management, business development, capture management and project engineering. Mr. Lanier possesses a broad knowledge of business operations and program matrix management experience. He is an accomplished negotiator and innovative leader who has demonstrated the ability to manage relationships and complex programs to achieve financial success, on time deliveries, customer trust and satisfaction.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing Telecommunications, Medical Technology and Product Distribution, Media Content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cell phone services, Mobile phones Cell phone Accessories, and Global Roaming Cell phones.

