CORRECTION -- Alerian S-Network Expands ESG Presence and Partnership with IdealRatings and Sanctuary Wealth

Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, a leading index provider focused on building innovative index-based investment strategies, announced today an expansion of their ESG offering and partnership with gold source data provider, IdealRatings.



Alerian S-Network’s partnership with IdealRatings bolsters both firms’ commitment to providing investors broader access to a range of easily comprehensible solutions that incorporate ESG criteria. IdealRatings’ robust ESG scoring and ratings dataset conforms to international guidelines, identifying companies with positive and negative impacts based on their involvement in certain activities and/or countries. The indexes are rebalanced and reconstituted on a semi-annual basis.

Using IdealRatings' best in class ESG key performance indicators (KPIs) for index and portfolio development, Alerian S-Network’s new global family of ESG indexes include:

Alerian IdealRatings ESG & SRI 100 Index (SNESGP)

Alerian IdealRatings ESG 100 Index (SNESGX)

Alerian IdealRatings SRI 100 Index (SNSRIX)



Each strategy is accessible through a Separately Managed Account (SMA) on the Sanctuary Wealth Platform.

“ESG and responsible investing are prevalent across all conversations in the financial services space today,” said Michael Poisson, Managing Director of IdealRatings. “In collaboration with Alerian S-Network, our solutions advance investors’ ability to implement a portfolio strategy aligned with their values. As mainstream strategies, ESG and SRI are now accessible by every market participant.”

“Investor demand for ESG investment solutions represents a key growth area for indexing over the next decade,” said Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes. “IdealRatings has a proven reputation in this space, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to develop new, innovative solutions for the growing base of ESG investors.”

“Sanctuary Wealth is focused on empowering its partner firms and we know that investing in-line with one’s values is increasingly important to our advisors’ clients,” said Jim Dickson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Sanctuary Wealth. “In response to heightened advisor demand for ESG and in collaboration with Alerian & IdealRatings, we are thrilled to be implementing a best-in-class solution to our platform.”

Story continues

For further information on the new global family of ESG indexes and ratings system, please visit Alerian and S-Network’s website.

About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

Alerian S-Network Global Indexes is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

About IdealRatings

IdealRatings is a leading financial data and technology provider that empowers global asset managers, asset services, financial institutions, and asset owners with extensive global ESG data coverage and an array of responsible investment solutions. IdealRatings provides its world-class clients with innovative data services, analytical tools and reports for a global universe of equities, fixed income, and REITs with a mission to enable responsible investments worldwide. IdealRatings’ state of the art technology infrastructure offers over 10 million data points for diverse instruments backed by an experienced research team, proprietary methodology and robust guidelines customization engine.

For more information, visit https://www.idealratings.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $18.5 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

For more information, visit: https://sanctuarywealth.com/

Media Contact:

Mandy Georgi

mgeorgi@buttonwoodpr.com | (954) 205-9830

Vice President, Buttonwood Communications Group



