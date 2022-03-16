U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,316.05
    +53.60 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,831.69
    +287.35 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,209.15
    +260.53 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.69
    +35.72 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.19
    +0.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    -12.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0050 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3200
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,634.06
    +1,919.96 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.75
    +27.19 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.70
    +100.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

CORRECTION -- Alerian S-Network Expands ESG Presence and Partnership with IdealRatings and Sanctuary Wealth

Alerian S-Network Global Indexes
·4 min read
Alerian S-Network Global Indexes
Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, a leading index provider focused on building innovative index-based investment strategies, announced today an expansion of their ESG offering and partnership with gold source data provider, IdealRatings.

Alerian S-Network’s partnership with IdealRatings bolsters both firms’ commitment to providing investors broader access to a range of easily comprehensible solutions that incorporate ESG criteria. IdealRatings’ robust ESG scoring and ratings dataset conforms to international guidelines, identifying companies with positive and negative impacts based on their involvement in certain activities and/or countries. The indexes are rebalanced and reconstituted on a semi-annual basis.

Using IdealRatings' best in class ESG key performance indicators (KPIs) for index and portfolio development, Alerian S-Network’s new global family of ESG indexes include:

  • Alerian IdealRatings ESG & SRI 100 Index (SNESGP)

  • Alerian IdealRatings ESG 100 Index (SNESGX)

  • Alerian IdealRatings SRI 100 Index (SNSRIX)

Each strategy is accessible through a Separately Managed Account (SMA) on the Sanctuary Wealth Platform.

“ESG and responsible investing are prevalent across all conversations in the financial services space today,” said Michael Poisson, Managing Director of IdealRatings. “In collaboration with Alerian S-Network, our solutions advance investors’ ability to implement a portfolio strategy aligned with their values. As mainstream strategies, ESG and SRI are now accessible by every market participant.”

“Investor demand for ESG investment solutions represents a key growth area for indexing over the next decade,” said Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes. “IdealRatings has a proven reputation in this space, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to develop new, innovative solutions for the growing base of ESG investors.”

“Sanctuary Wealth is focused on empowering its partner firms and we know that investing in-line with one’s values is increasingly important to our advisors’ clients,” said Jim Dickson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Sanctuary Wealth. “In response to heightened advisor demand for ESG and in collaboration with Alerian & IdealRatings, we are thrilled to be implementing a best-in-class solution to our platform.”

For further information on the new global family of ESG indexes and ratings system, please visit Alerian and S-Network’s website.

About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes
Alerian S-Network Global Indexes is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

About IdealRatings
IdealRatings is a leading financial data and technology provider that empowers global asset managers, asset services, financial institutions, and asset owners with extensive global ESG data coverage and an array of responsible investment solutions. IdealRatings provides its world-class clients with innovative data services, analytical tools and reports for a global universe of equities, fixed income, and REITs with a mission to enable responsible investments worldwide. IdealRatings’ state of the art technology infrastructure offers over 10 million data points for diverse instruments backed by an experienced research team, proprietary methodology and robust guidelines customization engine.

For more information, visit https://www.idealratings.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth
Sanctuary Wealth is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $18.5 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

For more information, visit: https://sanctuarywealth.com/

Media Contact:
Mandy Georgi
mgeorgi@buttonwoodpr.com | (954) 205-9830
Vice President, Buttonwood Communications Group


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • U.S. Stocks Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump ahead of Fed decision, oil steadies

    Stocks jumped Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections later in the day. More positive developments on the outlook for Russia-Ukraine talks also helped boost U.S. and global equities.

  • Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Revenue and EPS estimates

    The analysts covering RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...