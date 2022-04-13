Correction: AMZ-AllStars, a Company that Discreetly Grew to 300+ Head-Count Riding the eCommerce Momentum

This release corrects the release that was posted on February 18, 2022 due to the fact that the original release was a draft version that was pre-emptively submitted, in which the information required more clarification.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / AMZ-AllStars is a Philippines-based business riding the momentum of demand to service the growing eCommerce industry and the popular business model of aggregating eCommerce businesses through roll-ups. The company provides back-office departments such as customer service, brand management, and finance; servicing the growing demand from the rise of the aggregators.

Over the past two years alone, dozens of aggregators have raised billions to acquire eCommerce businesses. Noteworthy aggregators include Thrasio, SellerX, Perch, Unybrands, and Heyday, all of whom have raised hundreds of millions. Aggregators from around the globe are acquiring third-party businesses constantly, and this is a game-changer for the demand for talent in and around the eCommerce space. The rocket-ship growth of eCommerce, together with easy access to low-cost capital, is giving a significant push to the industry, creating an enormous demand for talent to sustain such massive operations.

With extensive experience running eCommerce businesses, Rodriguez founded AMZ-AllStars in 2019. A company that has now twice received an annual accreditation as a Great Place to Work in the Philippines, and notably just surpassed 300 head-count a notable achievement in 3 years from being birth.

Although the number of buyers of businesses is increasing, so is the number of sellers. Nearly 300,000 new sellers have joined Amazon's vast ecosystem in just this year alone. That leaves plenty of potential for aggregates who are serious about expanding their investment portfolios with third-party Amazon companies.

Even when a business has plateaued in the hands of a previous owner, savvy operators can drive further growth through supply chain cost improvements, channel expansion, product supplementation, product optimizations, and more. In sum, behind this industry will remain an ever-increasing need for talent to sustain, and expand business growth.

Story continues

Given current trends and future projections, it remains a great time for investors, third-party sellers, and the service industries that fuel growth to enter into the market.

To learn more about AMZ-AllStars, visit their website: https://amzallstars.ph/

Media Details

Website URL: AscendAgency.com

Company Name: Ascend Agency

Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com

Country: USA

SOURCE: Amz-Allstars





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694072/Correction-AMZ-AllStars-a-Company-that-Discreetly-Grew-to-300-Head-Count-Riding-the-eCommerce-Momentum



