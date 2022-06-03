U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,248.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,902.00
    +8.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.65
    -0.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.10
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8000
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,552.37
    +751.96 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.20
    +16.57 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.79
    +236.91 (+0.86%)
     

CORRECTION -- Aptose Presents Highlights from Corporate Update and KOL Event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APTO
Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
Aptose Biosciences, Inc.

HM43239 Delivers New Complete Remission at 160mg Dose in AML with Wildtype FLT3

New “G3” Formulation of Luxeptinib Demonstrates Encouraging PK Results

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), please note that in the section of updated clinical findings with HM43239, the fifth bullet point should read "Eight total responses, including seven CRs and one PR, and favorable safety achieved at three separate dose levels (80 mg, 120 mg, 160 mg)". The corrected release follows:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today released highlights from a key opinion leader (KOL) and corporate update event held today, June 2, 2022. The event included an up-to-date review of clinical data for Aptose’s two investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Guest KOLs included Brian Druker, M.D., of the Oregon Health & Science University, Naval G. Daver, M.D., of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Brian Andrew Jonas, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, Davis, Comprehensive Cancer Center, who discussed the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as their experiences with Aptose’s investigational therapies.

The webcast of the presentation, including the Q&A with the guest KOLs, is available on Aptose’s website here.

Aptose provided updated clinical findings with HM43239, a potent suppressor of FLT3, SYK, JAK 1/2 and mutant forms of cKIT kinases operative in AML:

  • Clinically validated in a highly diverse set of relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML patients

  • Fast Track Designation supported by multiple complete remissions (CRs) in FLT3-mutant refractory R/R AML, including those who failed prior therapy with other FLT3 inhibitors

  • New CRi at 160 mg dose in a R/R AML patient with wildtype FLT3 and other adverse mutations

  • Patient with CRi at 120 mg dose bridged to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

  • Eight total responses, including seven CRs and one PR, and favorable safety achieved at three separate dose levels (80 mg, 120 mg, 160 mg)

  • One DLT of muscle weakness (not rhabdomyolysis) reported at 200 mg

  • Three separate doses (80 mg, 120 mg, 160 mg) selected for Expansion Clinical Trials

  • Single agent Expansion Clinical Trials in FLT3-mutated and FLT3-unmutated AML expected to begin in the second half of 2022

  • Combination (HM43239 with venetoclax) Expansion Clinical Trials in FLT3-mutated and FLT3-unmutated AML expected to begin in the first half of 2023

Aptose also reviewed clinical findings with the new G3 formulation of luxeptinib (Lux):

  • G3 formulation was designed to increase plasma exposure and lower pill burden

  • Patients already administered G3 formulation at 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg

  • G3 formulation is being tested in patients with R/R B-cell malignancies and R/R AML

  • G3 formulation encouraging with rapid absorption and exposures maintained over 3 days

  • Plan transition from G1 to G3 continuous dosing if PK modeling studies are supportive

“We’re pleased to announce a new complete remission (CRi) today with HM43239 in a relapsed AML patient with wildtype FLT3 and mutations in diverse genes (RAS, BCOR, U2AF1, SETBP1), expanding the genotypes and R/R AML patient population that may respond to this drug that has thus far been generally well tolerated,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve identified three doses and target patient populations for our next stage of Expansion Clinical Trials with HM43239, as we move along a pathway toward registrational studies. For Lux, our new G3 formulation appears to be significantly better absorbed than the original formulation and we continue to believe in its potential as a unique dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor.”

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding the clinical development plans and dose escalations, the clinical potential, anti-cancer activity, therapeutic potential and applications and safety profile of HM43239 and luxeptinib; the potential expansion of the list of the treatable population for HM43239; the HM43239 Phase 1/2 AML clinical trial; the luxeptinib Phase 1 a/b B-cell malignancy and Phase 1 a/b AML clinical trials and the upcoming milestones of such trials; the development of a new formulation (G3) for luxeptinib; upcoming updates regarding the clinical trials; and statements relating to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope” “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others: our ability to obtain the capital required for research and operations; the inherent risks in early stage drug development including demonstrating efficacy; development time/cost and the regulatory approval process; the progress of our clinical trials; our ability to find and enter into agreements with potential partners; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changing market and economic conditions; inability of new manufacturers to produce acceptable batches of GMP in sufficient quantities; unexpected manufacturing defects; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed from time-to-time in our ongoing current reports, quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Aptose Biosciences Inc.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Susan Pietropaolo

Dan Ferry, Managing Director

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

617-535-7746

201-923-2049

Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com

spietropaolo@aptose.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • The FDA May Decide on Novavax's Vaccine Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

    It's the moment investors in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been waiting for. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet next week to discuss the possible authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax originally aimed to file for authorization in the first half of last year, but the company struggled with manufacturing issues, which held up its filing.

  • Does This News From Switzerland Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    When coronavirus vaccines first hit the market, countries couldn't get enough of them to meet demand. Vaccine doses from leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer are readily available. Switzerland said late last month that it was set to destroy about 600,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine because they have expired.

  • COVID vaccines: Novavax says India, Europe, South Korea to supply global doses for 2022

    Novavax says the FDA has inspected its India manufacturing site, paving the way for COVID-19 vaccine authorization soon.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.

  • An Oral Drug Might Repair Brain Damage Caused by Alzheimer’s

    jonathan KitchenThere are nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s disease. The disorder typically strikes before age 60 and it has no cure, although there are drugs that can alleviate memory symptoms and other cognitive changes.However, scientists may be on the cusp of a treatment that can stop Alzheimer’s disease in its tracks. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a group of researchers led by neuroscientists at Yale University uncovered an

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • Regeneron Will Buy Rights to Cancer Drug Libtayo From Sanofi for Up to $1.1 Billion

    Regeneron will gain exclusive worldwide development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the drug Libtayo.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • Woman told she has terminal cancer while giving birth

    ‘If the NHS does not acknowledge that things need to change then I feel sorry for everybody,’ Lois Walker says

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Many Americans don't have a clue about health care costs in retirement

    A retired opposite sex couple age 65 in 2022 may need an average of $315,000 saved (after tax) to cover health care expenses in retirement.

  • Immunology professor on why data shows more COVID infections among boosted Americans

    Recent data from the CDC shows boosted Americans are catching COVID-19 higher rates than those who have not been boosted - although the boosters help protect against hospitalizations and deaths. Professor John Moore from Weill Cornell Medical College joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to explain what's behind these numbers.

  • Doctors Killed by Patient in 'Incomprehensible' Tulsa Shooting 'Didn't Deserve to Die This Way,' Says Colleague

    Colleagues mourned the three medical professionals who lost their lives, and police say a patient killed in Wednesdays attack died a hero

  • ‘We’re playing with fire’: US Covid cases may be 30 times higher than reported

    Severe undercounting undermines our efforts to ‘understand and get ahead of the virus’, researcher says after New York survey

  • The Tulsa Hospital Shooting Suspect Targeted A Doctor Who Performed Back Surgery For Him Two Weeks Ago

    The suspect legally purchased a semiautomatic AR-15–style rifle three hours before killing four people at a hospital.View Entire Post ›

  • Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

    LONDON (Reuters) -Monkeypox appears to be spreading from person to person in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday. The usually mild viral disease, which is endemic in west and central Africa, is understood to spread through close contact. Until early May, cases rarely cropped up outside Africa and were typically linked to travel to there.

  • Omicron sub-variant fuels Portugal's COVID-19 surge

    An Omicron sub-variant has fuelled a surge in COVID-19 cases in Portugal that now has the world's second-highest infection rate, potentially threatening the tourism sector's recovery. Portugal registered an average of 2,447 new cases per million people over the last seven days. The rolling average has subsided slightly in the past few days and is just over a third of the Jan. 31 Omicron peak.