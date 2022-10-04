U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.50
    +13.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,615.00
    +77.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,346.50
    +60.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.50
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.80
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.70
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8530
    +0.2330 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,528.74
    +339.03 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.07
    +8.72 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,846.85
    +631.06 (+2.41%)
     

Correction: Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $50 Million Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq

Aquaron Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AQUNU, the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "AQUNU" beginning tomorrow, October 4, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "AQU" and "AQUNR," respectively.

Chardan is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering. Aquaron has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units at the initial offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 3, 2022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, Suite 2130, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Aquaron Acquisition Corp.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector. The Company affirmatively excludes as an initial business combination target any company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board  is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021 and any target company with China operations consolidated through a VIE structure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Yi Zhou

Aquaron Acquisition Corp.

646-970-2181


