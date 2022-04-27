U.S. markets closed

CORRECTION -- ATN Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Financial Outlook

ATN International, Inc.
·27 min read
  ATNI
    Watchlist
ATN International, Inc.
ATN International, Inc.

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), please note that in the 'Three Year Outlook' section the 2024 revenue range should be $770 to $810 million, not $700 to $810 million as previously stated.

The corrected release follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenues increased to $172.0 million from $124.5 million a year ago, primarily due to the successful acquisition of Alaska Communications.

  • Net loss was $0.9 million versus net income of $2.7 million a year ago.

  • EBITDA1 increased to $36.7 million from $23.9 million a year ago.

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $40.6 million from $24.7 million a year ago.

  • Capital expenditures were $34.5 million.

  • Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $76.8 million as of March 31, 2022.

BEVERLY, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We started off 2022 on the right foot, expanding our subscriber counts and reach in multiple markets,” commented Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer of ATN. “With a persistent focus on being first to fiber, we are rapidly deploying fiber optic facilities and other high-speed solutions in the communities we serve. More communities, homes, businesses, schools, and even other carriers now have access to world-class connectivity as a result. Customers up and down the value chain are very appreciative of these in-roads, and we continue to build relationships for the long term.

“Staying true to our roots, we brought digital connectivity to more remote areas in the quarter. This included connecting ten Navajo Nation Consortium schools and bringing fiber to five new communities in Guyana, greatly improving broadband capacity for residents, businesses and schools in these coastal and inland mining towns. We currently have more than half a million homes passed by our broadband networks, up 92% from a year ago, and we are now capable of delivering higher-speed data services to 38% of our residential subscribers. We expect to continue to increase the number of homes, schools and businesses passed by our high-speed services as well as the number of customers subscribed to those services throughout the year which should be reflected in our financial results through revenue growth and margin improvement.

“Looking ahead, as we advance our network builds, strategic initiatives and augmented sales and marketing capabilities, we remain confident in our 2022 and three-year forecasts. We continue to see attractive investment opportunities in many of our markets with good growth potential. We plan to further expand our offerings of higher-speed services via fiber and other high-speed data solutions to capture this sizable opportunity,” added Prior.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $172.0 million, up 38% compared with $124.5 million in the same period a year ago. The Company reported operating income of $0.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $40.6 million compared with an operating income of $3.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $24.7 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mostly driven by the addition of Alaska Communications' results. The decrease in operating income for the quarter was mainly driven by $3.4 million of one-time losses on disposed assets in both the Company’s US and International Telecom businesses. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders for the first quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.13 loss per share, compared with net income attributable to ATN stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.17 income per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Segment Results

The Company recorded financial results during the first quarter of 2022 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company’s Renewable Energy segment has been combined with the Company’s Corporate segment and Other segment as “All Other.”

Operating Results (in Thousands)

For Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

International

International

US

US

Total

Total

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

All Other*

All Other*

ATN

ATN

Revenue

$

86,787

$

83,820

$

85,232

$

40,272

$

-

$

418

$

172,019

$

124,510

Operating Income (Loss)

$

11,802

$

13,116

$

(4,635

)

$

(534

)

$

(7,059

)

$

(9,233

)

$

108

$

3,349

EBITDA1

$

26,117

$

26,942

$

16,647

$

4,659

$

(6,106

)

$

(7,744

)

$

36,658

$

23,857

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

27,148

$

26,941

$

19,578

$

4,648

$

(6,094

)

$

(6,885

)

$

40,632

$

24,704

Capital Expenditures**

$

15,170

$

10,506

$

19,095

$

14,939

$

203

$

235

$

34,468

$

25,680

*For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment results and Corporate and Other segment results were combined. See table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these segments.

**Includes capital expenditures reimbursable from customers of $0.2 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues3 were $86.8 million for the quarter, up 4% year-over-year. This increase was mainly due to mobility subscriber growth as well as higher carrier services revenue, partially offset by a decline in federal high-cost support subsidies for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Increased travel and tourism in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda contributed to the increases in segment revenues. Operating expenses for the quarter increased incrementally year-over-year as the Company’s operations returned to pre-pandemic levels and the Company invested in brand positioning to expand its subscriber base in certain markets. The International Telecom segment reported operating income of $11.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $27.1 million in the quarter, compared with operating income of $13.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $26.9 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year changes were due to higher operating expenditures offsetting the increase in segment revenues, and the impact of a one-time loss on disposed assets in the quarter.

US Telecom

US Telecom segment revenues4 were $85.2 million in the quarter, more than doubling from $40.3 million in the prior year period. Business and carrier services revenues accounted for approximately 75% of the segment’s services revenues in the first quarter of 2022. Operating loss was $4.6 million compared with $0.5 million in the same period a year ago. This increase in operating loss was mainly due to lower profitability in the Company’s legacy US Telecom business and one-time losses on disposed assets. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $19.6 million in the quarter compared with $4.6 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly due to the consolidation of Alaska Communications, partially offset by the reduction in legacy wholesale wireless revenues. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA2 was also driven by the consolidation of Alaska Communications and expense reductions associated with the Company’s private networks business, partially offset by the year-over-year increases in network costs due to the completion of additional FirstNet sites.

By the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Company had completed and activated just over 60% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its long-term FirstNet Agreement. The Company expects to complete an additional 30% of the total build by the end of 2022 and that revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs incurred in the same period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $76.8 million, compared with $80.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in operating cash flow was due to the increase in EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022, which offset net reductions in working capital. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company used net cash of $15.2 million for investing and financing activities, compared to $18.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The net use of cash was primarily attributable to $34.5 million in capital expenditures, $2.5 million of purchases of minority equity interests in the Company’s subsidiaries and $3.6 million in dividends to Company stockholders and repurchases of Company common stock. These uses of cash were partially offset by net borrowings of $21.0 million under revolving credit agreements.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Buybacks

On March 28, 2022, ATN announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on April 15, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of April 8, 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company utilized cash on hand to repurchase $0.9 million in common stock.

2022 Guidance
The Company is reiterating its outlook for 2022 financial performance, originally provided on February 23, 2022, within its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. The foundation of the Company’s full year 2022 financial targets is based on continued capital investments in the range of $150 to $160 million (net of reimbursed amounts), primarily in network expansion and upgrades, which are expected to drive subscriber and revenue growth. The Company expects its Adjusted EBITDA levels to increase in the latter part of the year and to be in the range of $165 to $170 million for the full year5. The Company expects its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth to be supported by the contribution of a full year of business results from Alaska Communications.

Three Year Outlook
The Company is reiterating its targets to be achieved in the three-year period ending in 2024, originally provided on February 23, 2022 within its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. These goals are largely based on, and in line with, the Company’s continuing investments in its Glass and Steel™ and “fiber-first” platform strategies, which the Company anticipates will drive compound annual revenue growth (excluding construction revenues) of 4-6%, leading to 2024 revenue in the range of $770 to $810 million. The Company also expects compound annual Adjusted EBITDA growth of 8-10% for the three-year period ending in 20245, outpacing its expected compound annual revenue growth rate over the same period. Capital expenditures are expected to return to more normalized levels of 10-15% of revenues after the three-year investment period ending in 2024. The Company’s Net Debt Ratio6 is expected to be less than 1.5x at the end of the three-year period ending in 20245.

The Company will provide updates to the market on this strategy and outlook from time to time as it progresses going forward.

Strategic Progress Highlights

The Company believes that its Glass and Steel™ and “first-to-fiber” market strategies are important for its long-term success and sees a rapidly growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity. Deploying capital for growth in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to more homes, businesses, schools, cell sites, and communities has led to increases in the Company’s fiber footprint and broadband subscriber levels. Domestically, the addition of Alaska Communications has further accelerated the Company’s reach.

From January 1, 2020 to the present, the Company has:

  • Added 242,000 premises passed by broadband and 30,000 premises passed by higher-speed solutions7 .

  • Added approximately 64,700 broadband subscribers, an increase of 47%.

  • More than doubled terrestrial fiber facilities, adding over 6,000 route miles.

  • Expanded mobile data capacity in all markets and added over 56,000 mobile subscribers, an increase of 18%.

Conference Call Information

ATN will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter results and business outlook. The call will be hosted by Michael Prior, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer. The dial-in numbers are US/Canada: (877) 734-4582 and International: (678) 905-9376. The Conference ID is 7884416. A replay of the call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures; the competitive environment in the Company’s key markets, demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s expectations regarding consumer and enterprise demand for its US Telecom services, expectations regarding the benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Alaska Communications; the impact of federal support program and government subsidy revenues; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (2) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (3) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies and expansion plans for its Alaska Communications business; (4) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (5) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (6) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (7) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (8) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the pandemic; (9) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (10) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (11) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; (12) increased competition; (13) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; and (14) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. Net Debt Ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by the four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Contact:

Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300

Polly Pearson
Investor Relations
ATNI@investorrelations.com


Table 1

ATN International, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,748

$

79,601

Restricted cash

1,097

1,096

Customer receivable

4,336

4,145

Other current assets

139,660

147,775

Total current assets

220,841

232,617

Property, plant and equipment, net

933,875

943,209

Operating lease right-of-use assets

118,091

118,843

Customer receivable - long term

40,206

39,652

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

194,937

198,164

Other assets

82,757

76,119

Total assets

$

1,590,707

$

1,608,604

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and Stockholders’ Equity:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

3,743

$

4,665

Current portion of customer receivable credit facility

5,280

4,620

Taxes payable

6,680

5,681

Current portion of lease liabilities

16,953

16,201

Other current liabilities

152,070

189,777

Total current liabilities

184,726

220,944

Long-term debt, net of current portion

$

348,463

$

327,111

Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion

36,515

30,148

Deferred income taxes

21,651

21,460

Lease liabilities

91,494

91,719

Other long-term liabilities

140,246

142,033

Total liabilities

823,095

833,415

Redeemable Non-controlling interests

74,052

72,936

Stockholders' Equity

Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity

594,792

601,250

Non-controlling interests

98,768

101,003

Total stockholders' equity

693,560

702,253

Total liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity

$

1,590,707

$

1,608,604


Table 2

ATN International, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues:

Communications services

$

166,543

$

110,636

Construction

1,987

12,306

Other

3,489

1,568

Total revenue

172,019

124,510

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):

Cost of services and other

73,011

49,507

Cost of construction revenue

2,033

12,606

Selling, general and administrative

56,343

37,693

Transaction-related charges

554

730

Depreciation

33,292

20,111

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

3,258

397

Loss on disposition of assets

3,420

117

Total operating expenses

171,911

121,161

Operating income

108

3,349

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(3,312

)

(1,153

)

Other income (expense)

4,199

2,375

Other income, net

887

1,222

Income before income taxes

995

4,571

Income tax expense

2,952

295

Net income (loss)

(1,957

)

4,276

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net

1,009

(1,570

)

Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders

$

(948

)

$

2,706

Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:

Basic Net Income (loss)

$

(0.13

)

$

0.17

Diluted Net Income (loss)

$

(0.13

)

$

0.17

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

15,708

15,902

Diluted

15,708

15,952


Table 3

ATN International, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(in Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income (loss)

$

(1,957

)

$

4,276

Depreciation

33,292

20,111

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

3,258

397

Provision for doubtful accounts

1,913

1,122

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

501

168

Loss on disposition of long-lived assets

3,420

117

Stock-based compensation

1,461

1,336

Deferred income taxes

191

(2,504

)

Gain on equity investments

(4,222

)

(2,188

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency

-

(81

)

Increase in customer receivable

(746

)

(12,579

)

Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes

8,969

1,810

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

(34,692

)

(6,662

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

11,388

5,323

Capital expenditures

(34,220

)

(19,495

)

Reimbursable capital expenditures

(248

)

(6,185

)

Purchases of strategic investments

-

(4,155

)

Receipt of government grants

-

3,292

Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0 and $0.9 million, respectively

-

18,597

Net cash used in investing activities

(34,468

)

(7,946

)

Dividends paid on common stock

(2,672

)

(2,703

)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(263

)

(3,530

)

Finance leases

(338

)

-

Term loan - repayments

(938

)

(938

)

Revolving credit facility – borrowings

36,500

-

Revolving credit facility – repayments

(15,500

)

-

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

53

Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility

8,000

10,814

Repayment of customer receivable credit facility

(1,003

)

-

Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation

(1,136

)

(1,677

)

Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan

(941

)

(540

)

Repurchases of non-controlling interests

(2,481

)

(11,522

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

19,228

(10,043

)

Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,852

)

(12,666

)

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

80,697

104,997

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

76,845

$

92,331


Table 4

ATN International, Inc.

Selected Segment Financial Information

(In Thousands)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:

International Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable Energy

Corporate and Other *

Total

Statement of Operations Data:

Revenue

Mobility

Business

$

3,616

$

374

$

-

$

-

$

3,990

Consumer

19,970

1,456

-

-

21,426

Total

$

23,586

$

1,830

$

-

$

-

$

25,416

Fixed

Business

$

17,254

$

27,145

$

-

$

-

$

44,399

Consumer

41,093

18,968

-

-

60,061

Total

$

58,347

$

46,113

$

-

$

-

$

104,460

Carrier Services

$

3,402

$

32,989

$

-

$

-

$

36,391

Other

276

-

-

-

276

Total Communications Services

$

85,611

$

80,932

$

-

$

-

$

166,543

Construction

$

-

$

1,987

$

-

$

-

$

1,987

Managed services

$

1,176

$

2,313

$

-

$

-

$

3,489

Total Other

$

1,176

$

2,313

$

-

$

-

$

3,489

Total Revenue

$

86,787

$

85,232

$

-

$

-

$

172,019

Depreciation

$

13,897

$

18,442

$

-

$

953

$

33,292

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

$

418

$

2,840

$

-

$

-

$

3,258

Total operating expenses

$

74,984

$

89,868

$

23

$

7,036

$

171,911

Operating income (loss)

$

11,802

$

(4,635

)

$

(23

)

$

(7,036

)

$

108

Stock-based compensation

$

60

$

90

$

-

$

1,310

$

1,460

Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) )

$

(1,519

)

$

2,528

$

-

$

-

$

1,009

Non GAAP measures:

EBITDA (1)

$

26,117

$

16,647

$

(23

)

$

(6,083

)

$

36,658

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

27,148

$

19,578

$

(23

)

$

(6,071

)

$

40,632

Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2022):

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

40,101

$

29,285

$

705

$

5,957

$

76,048

Total current assets

105,551

108,779

3,653

2,858

220,841

Fixed assets, net

448,064

476,491

-

9,320

933,875

Total assets

623,497

868,338

17,053

81,818

1,590,706

Total current liabilities

80,857

87,434

356

16,079

184,726

Total debt

63,342

259,159

-

71,500

394,001

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

ATN International, Inc.

Selected Segment Financial Information

(In Thousands)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 is as follows:

International Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable Energy

Corporate and Other *

Total

Statement of Operations Data:

Revenue

Mobility

Business

$

1,197

$

576

$

-

$

-

$

1,773

Consumer

20,624

2,284

-

-

22,908

Total

$

21,821

$

2,860

$

-

$

-

$

24,681

Fixed

Business

$

16,634

$

2,696

$

-

$

-

$

19,330

Consumer

42,114

3,674

-

-

45,788

Total

$

58,748

$

6,370

$

-

$

-

$

65,118

Carrier Services

$

1,883

$

18,736

$

-

$

-

$

20,619

Other

218

-

-

-

218

Total Communications Services

$

82,670

$

27,966

$

-

$

-

$

110,636

Construction

$

-

$

12,306

$

-

$

-

$

12,306

Renewable Energy

$

-

$

-

$

418

$

-

$

418

Managed services

1,150

-

-

-

1,150

Total Other

$

1,150

$

-

$

418

$

-

$

1,568

Total Revenue

$

83,820

$

40,272

$

418

$

-

$

124,510

Depreciation

$

13,429

$

5,193

$

188

$

1,301

$

20,111

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

$

397

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

397

Total operating expenses

$

70,704

$

40,806

$

1,080

$

8,571

$

121,161

Operating income (loss)

$

13,116

$

(534

)

$

(662

)

$

(8,571

)

$

3,349

Stock-based compensation

$

37

$

15

$

22

$

1,262

$

1,336

Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) )

$

(1,690

)

$

(676

)

$

796

$

-

$

(1,570

)

Non GAAP measures:

EBITDA (1)

$

26,942

$

4,659

$

(474

)

$

(7,270

)

$

23,857

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

26,941

$

4,648

$

(1

)

$

(6,884

)

$

24,704

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

ATN International, Inc.

Selected Segment Financial Information

(In Thousands)

at December 31, 2021

International Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable Energy

Corporate and Other *

Total

Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2021):

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

43,128

$

28,486

$

659

$

7,628

$

79,901

Total current assets

108,677

111,741

3,585

8,614

232,617

Fixed assets, net

452,856

480,250

-

10,103

943,209

Total assets

630,515

877,041

17,481

83,567

1,608,604

Total current liabilities

91,090

108,950

356

20,548

220,944

Total debt

64,243

240,802

-

61,499

366,544

(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA

(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

ATN International, Inc.

Selected Segment Operational Information

As of

As of

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2022

Consolidated Operational Data #:

Fiber Route Miles

9,058

9,127

Fiber Connected Towers *

394

394

Owned Towers **

398

398

Broadband Homes Passed - total

502,400

502,400

Broadband Homes Passed - by HSD ***

187,300

190,200

% Broadband Homes Passed by HSD ***

37

%

38

%

Broadband Customers

203,700

204,000

HSD *** Capable Customers

98,100

101,800

% HSD*** Capable Customers

48

%

50

%

Quarter ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

International Telecom Operational Data:

Mobile - Subscribers #

Pre-Paid

261,900

273,400

276,400

285,800

291,900

Post-Paid

45,700

46,600

49,200

49,800

50,200

Total

307,600

320,000

325,600

335,600

342,100

Mobile - Blended Churn

2.26

%

2.19

%

2.68

%

2.73

%

2.86

%

# Data presented may differ from prior reported quarter to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

* All cell sites, including rooftops, that the company serves with its own fiber

** All geographically distinct cell sites, including towers and other structures

*** HSD is defined as download speeds > 100 Mbs



Table 5

ATN International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In Thousands)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:

International Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable Energy

Corporate and Other *

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

11,802

$

(4,635

)

$

(23

)

$

(7,036

)

$

108

Depreciation expense

13,897

18,442

-

953

33,292

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

418

2,840

-

-

3,258

EBITDA

$

26,117

$

16,647

$

(23

)

$

(6,083

)

$

36,658

Transaction-related charges

-

542

-

12

554

Loss on disposition of assets

1,031

2,389

-

-

3,420

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

27,148

$

19,578

$

(23

)

$

(6,071

)

$

40,632

Revenue

86,787

85,232

-

-

172,019

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

31.3

%

23.0

%

NA

NA

23.6

%

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 is as follows:

International Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable Energy

Corporate and Other *

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

13,116

$

(534

)

$

(662

)

$

(8,571

)

$

3,349

Depreciation expense

13,429

5,193

188

1,301

20,111

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

397

-

-

-

397

EBITDA

$

26,942

$

4,659

$

(474

)

$

(7,270

)

$

23,857

Transaction-related charges

-

-

566

164

730

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets

(1

)

(11

)

(93

)

222

117

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

26,941

$

4,648

$

(1

)

$

(6,884

)

$

24,704

Revenue

83,820

40,272

418

-

124,510

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

32.1

%

11.5

%

-0.2

%

NA

19.8

%



Table 6

ATN International, Inc.

Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio

(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Current portion of long-term debt

$

3,743

$

4,665

Long-term debt, net of current portion

348,463

327,111

Total debt

$

352,206

$

331,776

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

75,748

79,601

Net Debt

$

276,458

$

252,175

Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended

$

144,977

$

129,047

Net Debt Ratio

1.91

1.95


1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

3International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications and managed IT services, including data, voice and video services from the Company’s fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and include direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI.
4 US Telecom revenues consist of broadband, carrier services, managed IT services, fixed enterprise, and mobile retail revenues from the Company’s networks and operations in Alaska and in the western United States, including various government programs such as CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs.
5 For the Company’s 2022 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA and Three Year Outlook Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.
6 Net Debt Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA – see Table 6.
7 Defined as download speeds of greater than 100 MBPS.


