U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.26 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7630
    -0.8100 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,599.18
    +55.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.91
    +5.33 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.45
    +7.21 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Correction: Azerion acquires AdPlay and strengthens Italian digital advertising foothold

Azerion Group NV
·2 min read
Azerion Group NV
Azerion Group NV

 

Amsterdam, 24 November 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced the acquisition of AdPlay, an Italian based digital advertising platform. Together, the companies will provide advertisers with access to even larger audiences in Italy through exciting new formats and content like digital out of home and first look at highly relevant sports content. At the same time, publishing partners will benefit from the additional revenues and advertising formats Azerion will bring to them.

Umut Akpinar, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “I am pleased to announce the acquisition of AdPlay and strengthen our advertising business in Italy. The AdPlay team is a perfect fit with our Azerion culture, and their local expertise and experience will add to our ability to help our Italian customers to get the results they need from their advertising budgets. I am also very excited to welcome AdPlay’s Italian partners to the Azerion platform and grow our business together with them as well as extending our connected TV and digital out of home reach in the local market.”

Azerion will integrate AdPlay’s digital cross-media solutions and campaign performance management, adding to its robust current offering in these areas. AdPlay exclusively represents some of the most relevant Italian publishers and has been pioneering the digital out of home market in Italy. Through this acquisition, Azerion will strengthen its position in Italy and increase its relevance as a partner that delivers easy, impactful and affordable access to large and diverse audiences through highly engaging content.  

Additionally, AdPlay recently launched Veedly, a dedicated solution focused on the distribution of on-demand multimedia content from the world of sports. Veedly is already cooperating with various sports leagues.

The aggregated consideration is a combination of cash and shares. In total, 580,470 treasury shares were transferred to the selling shareholder. The  transaction is effective as of 11th November 2022. AdPlay generated approximately €12 million gross revenue in 2021.

This announcement follows various previous acquisitions in 2022, as Azerion continues to execute on its growth strategy. So far this year, Azerion has acquired an estimated annualised revenue in the range of €100 million to €125 million for a total aggregated consideration (combination of cash and shares) in the range of €90 million to €100 million.



- ENDS -  


About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

About AdPlay

AdPlay is a tech media company focused on the development of proprietary solutions for Publishers and Brand advertisers. AdPlay Media Holding is a strategic partner for the implementation of digital transformation and innovation plans, through its owned technologies and tailored consulting services.

Contact
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

    The legendary investor continues to amass shares of the electric vehicle maker despite the stock market slump.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • FTX Collapse: 'Emperor' Bankman-Fried Had No Clothes

    A face of the regime of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was revealed on November 22 during the firm's first hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court. The 30-year-old former trader was virtually considered an "emperor" among his employees: This is the image used by an FTX lawyer to describe what happened after Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on his crypto empire made up of FTX and Alameda Research. Everyone realized for the "first time the emperor had no clothes," James Bromley, co-head of the restructuring practice at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, told Judge John Dorsey.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • SoFi’s stock drops on double whammy from U.S. government

    The San Francisco fintech's crypto activities arenow being examined by a group of senators in the wake of the high-profile FTX collapse.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Credit Suisse warns of up to $1.6 billion in losses following client pullouts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Credit Suisse's warning after the bank's clients have withdrawn money.

  • 3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024

    Given that the industry-tracking AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) is down by more than 60% in the last 12 months, dramatically underperforming the broader market's slump of 14.5%, it's safe to say that marijuana stock investors are likely feeling a bit down on their luck lately. The biggest change coming to cannabis stocks in the next couple of years is the possible advance of marijuana legalization in the U.S. and in the E.U. While the jury is still out on whether the federal government will legalize adult-use cannabis anytime soon, enterprising state legislatures are already forging ahead. While there's no timeline for when recreational sales will begin, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is likely the best positioned to benefit since it's currently serving the country's medical cannabis market.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Why The Market Rally Could Use A Holiday; Tesla Rebounds, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The S&P 500 still faces its 200-day line with key economic data looming. Tesla rebounded from bear market lows while five medical stocks are near buy points.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors