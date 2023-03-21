U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.25
    +22.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,678.00
    +222.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,715.00
    +26.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.00
    +23.30 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.41
    +0.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.40
    -12.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    -2.26 (-8.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3650
    +1.0700 (+0.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,020.28
    -138.03 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.06
    +7.39 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.25
    +105.40 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Correction: Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken

 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 21, 2023, 11.45 EET

Correction to the release published by Bank of Åland Plc on 21 March 2023 at 9:45 EET, regarding the managers transaction´of Anne-Maria Salonius had incorrect transaction volume. The correct transaction volume is 894.

Corrected release below:

Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 27680/4/4
Amendment comment:
Incorrect number of shares
__
Transaction date: 2023-03-17
Outside a trading venue


Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 894 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



Recommended Stories