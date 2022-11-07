U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.09
    +3.54 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,567.40
    +164.18 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,459.61
    -15.65 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.37
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.17
    +0.56 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.90
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.18 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9995
    +0.0034 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1970
    +0.0410 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0079 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6910
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,729.03
    -525.93 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.64
    -3.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.04
    -31.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

CORRECTION -- BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management (IAM) and Biometric Cybersecurity Solutions, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Tues, November 15th at 10am ET

BIO-key International, Inc.
·2 min read
BIO-key International, Inc.
BIO-key International, Inc.

WALL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), please note that the Audio Replay code has been updated to 8070313. The corrected release follows:

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and large-scale identity solutions, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), will review its Q3 results in a conference call on Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. after releasing results November 14th after market close. Members of the management team including Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time:

Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET

Call Dial In #:

1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International

Live Webcast / Replay:

Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.

Audio Replay:

1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 8070313

 

 

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized on premises solutions.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate:

https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate:

@BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors:

@BIO_keyIR

StockTwits:

BIO_keyIR


Media Contact

Investor Contact

Erin Knapp

William Jones, David Collins

Matter Communications

Catalyst IR

BIO-key@matternow.com

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com

914-260-3158

212-924-9800


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 1.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is This the Week AMC Finally Bounces Back?

    A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Carvana Stock?

    Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard,  dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 12 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best stocks that are on the rise. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. The Fed just bumped up interest rates by 75 basis points, the fourth time in a row. Effective […]

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Why Redfin Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), an online real estate brokerage, were plunging this morning after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and said that Redfin's business is "fundamentally flawed." Unsurprisingly, some investors quickly hit the sell button this morning, sending Redfin's shares down 13.1% as of 10:39 a.m. ET. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded Redfin's stock to underperform (essentially a sell recommendation) from perform and put a price target on its stock of just $1.30.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 mREIT Industry Stocks to Bet on Amid Mortgage Market Mayhem

    While cooling housing activity and widening mortgage spread might lead to disappointing results in the near term, the REIT and Equity Trust industry participants like AGNC, LADR and ARR are better placed to ward off challenges.

  • Powerball jackpot still up for grabs. Here's what to do if you win

    The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Here's what to do if you win.

  • ‘The market only cares about taking your money’: YouTube's Humbled Trader says 90% of day traders fail, but these 3 tips could help you thrive

    It's not for the faint of heart, but follow this advice to give yourself the best shot.

  • 3 Top Buys for November

    Three that I think are top buys in November are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Despite Twilio's stock falling 84% this year, its business hasn't skipped a beat. In the third quarter, Twilio's organic revenue (which excludes revenue from acquisitions made in the past 12 months) rose 32% YOY (year over year).

  • As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial

    As Elon Musk is engulfed in his overhaul of Twitter, the entrepreneur is headed to trial to defend his record $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package against claims it unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence at the carmaker. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claiming the board set easy performance targets and that Musk created the package to fund his dream of colonizing Mars. Tesla has countered that the package delivered an extraordinary 10-fold increase in value to shareholders.

  • Palantir Is Almost Ready to Boogie, But Which Way? Try This Trade

    On Monday morning Palantir Technologies released the firm's third quarter financial results. Palantir was an old favorite of mine going back to the very start of its life as a publicly traded company. Well, since the stock's apex in September 2021, the share price has fallen roughly 73%.

  • Market check: Meta stock rises on layoff reports, bitcoin and ethereum fall

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how mega-cap tech stocks are moving in early trading as well as the latest moves in crypto.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.