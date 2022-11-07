CORRECTION -- BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management (IAM) and Biometric Cybersecurity Solutions, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Tues, November 15th at 10am ET

BIO-key International, Inc.

WALL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), please note that the Audio Replay code has been updated to 8070313. The corrected release follows:

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and large-scale identity solutions, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), will review its Q3 results in a conference call on Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. after releasing results November 14th after market close. Members of the management team including Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will participate on the call.



Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 8070313

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized on premises solutions.

Media Contact Investor Contact Erin Knapp William Jones, David Collins Matter Communications Catalyst IR BIO-key@matternow.com BKYI@catalyst-ir.com 914-260-3158 212-924-9800



