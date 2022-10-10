U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,642.75
    -10.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,282.00
    -71.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,066.50
    -35.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.50
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.51
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.20
    -14.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.40 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1109
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2750
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,430.94
    +10.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.37
    -11.66 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.47
    -26.62 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Correction: The Board of AB Linas Agro Group approved draft resolutions and documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Linas Agro Group
·1 min read
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

Revised annexes (language selection for annexes, correcting names of annexes, etc.)

The Management Board of AB Linas Agro Group on 7 October 2022 approved the set of reports and statements for the financial year 2021/2022, the report of the Company's Audit Committee, the Company's Remuneration Report; approved the draft documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders and the draft distribution of the Company's profit and resolved to submit them to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for approval.

The Board also approved the nominations for the new composition of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and the Audit Committee to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of AB Linas Agro Group will be convened on 28 October 2022 at 10.00 a.m., Hotel PACAI, Conference Hall (MANSION - EST.1677 - HOTEL, Didžioji St. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania), the notice of which was published on 4 October 2022.

 

Attached documents:

Annual report and set of annual financial statements with Company’s Remuneration Report

Independent auditor’s report

Audit Committee Activity Report

Draft of Audit Committee Regulations

Draft: resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

Voting Ballot

Draft: of Rules for Shares Issue

Draft: new version of the Company’s Articles of Association

Draft: Remuneration Policy

Candidates to the Audit Committee

Candidates to the Management Board

Candidates to the Supervisory Board

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. 8 619 19 403

E-mail: m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachments


