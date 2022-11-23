U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,132.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,728.00
    -26.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1880
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3920
    +0.2150 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,206.23
    +382.55 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    374.13
    +9.58 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

CORRECTION: BrainChip Adds Rochester Institute of Technology to Its University AI Accelerator Program

Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR
·4 min read
Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

(This release corrects the release that was posted earlier on November 22, 2022 due to Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) being described incorrectly)

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has joined the University AI Accelerator Program to ensure students have the tools and resources needed to encourage development of cutting-edge technologies that will continue to usher in an era of essential AI solutions.

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is a highly accredited technology institute with AI engineering programs that conduct research on fundamental and applied topics in artificial intelligence. These include algorithms, logic, planning, machine learning, and applications from areas such as computer vision, robotics, and natural language processing.

BrainChip's University AI Accelerator Program provides hardware, training and guidance to students at higher education institutions with existing AI engineering programs. Students participating in the program will have access to real-world, event-based technologies offering unparalleled performance and efficiency to advance their learning through graduation and beyond.

Each Program session includes a demonstration and education of a working environment for BrainChip's Development Platforms (including Akida PCIe Boards, Akida Shuttle PCs and Akida Raspberry PIs), combined with lecture-based teaching methods and hands-on experiential exploration.

"Strong industry collaboration is a hallmark of RIT and plays a critical role in shaping our students' college experience," said Dr. Cory Merkel, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering at RIT. "Working with leading technology companies like BrainChip will allow us to continue our tradition of providing students with training on cutting-edge technologies like neuromorphic hardware that will prepare them for tomorrow's high-tech industry. We're pleased to have the opportunity to join BrainChip's University AI Accelerator Program and look forward to having access to tools and resources that will make our students successful beyond their academic careers."

BrainChip's neural processor Al IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. BrainChip IP supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases, such as convolutional neural networks with high throughput and unsurpassed performance in micro watt to milli-watt power budgets. Among the markets that BrainChip's Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

"Having access to cutting-edge technology in academia is a great way for institutes of higher education to distinguish their curriculum and attract students looking for extra value from their educations," said Sean Hehir, BrainChip's CEO. "As AI enablement continues to proliferate as one of the leading technology paths for those pursuing a career in technology, the real-world advantages students will achieve by being a part of the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program is immeasurable. We are proud to work with the faculty at RIT to ensure tomorrow's leaders have the resources they need today to succeed."

RIT joins current participants Arizona State University and Carnegie Mellon University in the first year of the accelerator program. Other institutions of higher education interested in how they can become members of BrainChip's University AI Accelerator Program can find more details at https://brainchip.com/brainchip-university-ai-accelerator/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

###

Media Contact:
Mark Smith
JPR Communications
818-398-1424

Investor Contact:
Mark Komonoski
Integrous Communications
Direct: 877-255-8483
Mobile: 403-470-8384
mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727931/CORRECTION-BrainChip-Adds-Rochester-Institute-of-Technology-to-Its-University-AI-Accelerator-Program

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Ways To Support Small Businesses Through Holiday Season

    As the holiday season approaches, many people may be wondering what they can do to support small businesses while sticking to their own budgets. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Elanor Investors Group ( ASX:ENN ) by taking the...

  • Save Major Moolah On Apple Products With These Black Friday Deals

    Shop the best Apple Black Friday Cyber Monday deals. Get 50 percent off bestselling AirPods, fitness-tracking Apple Watches, and iPhones on Amazon and more.

  • Investing in Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU) a year ago would have delivered you a 202% gain

    The Cronos Australia Limited ( ASX:CAU ) share price is down a rather concerning 37% in the last month. On the other...

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America

    Most Americans have some credit card debt. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 30% of Americans have between $1,001 and $5,000 in credit card debt, 15% have $5,001 or more in credit card debt...

  • Binance US Steps Into National Politics With New Campaign PAC

    As campaign mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX compatriots vanish from U.S. policy circles, their absence left a void in the crypto industry’s political involvement. Part of that may be filled by the U.S. arm of rival Binance.

  • France defender Hernandez limps out of World Cup

    France defender Lucas Hernandez will miss the rest of the defending champions' World Cup campaign after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday's opening match against Australia, a source close to Les Bleus told AFP.

  • Investing in These 3 Cloud-Based Tech Stocks Could Be a Genius Move

    Business is booming for CrowdStrike, Arista Networks, and The Trade Desk. The stock prices could follow.

  • These five technology stocks give investors more reward for their risk as Big Tech flames out

    Cisco, Oracle and other companies with decades of experience have proven to be relatively resilient.

  • 15 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World

    In this article we take a look at the 15 biggest open source companies in the world. You can skip this part and jump ahead to 5 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World. The advent of the modern-day computing era has seen an unexpected and unprecedented boom in the use of electronic devices. The […]

  • Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter

    A lot has been made of Twitter's shrinking workforce, which is reportedly at 2,300 people, down from the 7,500 employed by the company when new owner Elon Musk took control. While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk's master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter's payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.

  • The hottest holiday tech gifts for 2022

    It’s the holiday season. And for millions of us, that means desperately trying to figure out what to get our loved ones. Thankfully, if your favorite people are tech inclined, there are plenty of great options out there.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says

    Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade. The company's underlying unified infrastructure enables it to support rapid innovation and

  • Down 25%, Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has long been beloved by investors for its bountiful and consistent dividend payments through all manner of market environments. Let's take a closer look at Verizon's competitive position, growth drivers, financials, valuation, and risks to see if its stock is an attractive buy today. More than 140 million people rely on Verizon for their wireless needs.

  • Meta's Metaverse Ambitions In Jeopardy As FTC Challenges Within Unlimited Acquisition

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) squashed competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc instead, Bloomberg reports. The FTC said that the acquisition would keep the tech giant from entering the space through homegrown tech, denying consumers the benefit of adding another competitor to the market. The FTC said that before the deal, Within’s team expected that Meta would try to enter the d

  • U.S. Supreme Court lets sexual harassment suits proceed against schools

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away bids by a public school district in Virginia and the University of Toledo in Ohio to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits brought by female students under a law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funds. The school board in Virginia's Fairfax County, a suburb of Washington, and the University of Toledo both sought to narrow the circumstances under which schools must face lawsuits brought under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. In the Fairfax County case, a female high school student who was sexually assaulted by a male student on a 2017 school-sponsored band trip sued the school board.

  • The Apple Watch is still in stock on Amazon — save 30% ahead of Black Friday

    Top early Black Friday deal: Save up to 30 per cent on an Apple Watch on Amazon Canada— but only while supplies last.

  • The so-called parents’-rights movement — what’s it all about?

    The movement for so-called parents’ rights saw many of its candidates come up short in this year’s midterm elections. Over the last century, the term has been invoked in disputes related to homeschooling, sex education and even the teaching of foreign languages in schools. In politics today, many U.S. parents have joined a conservative movement pushing for state legislation giving parents more oversight of schools.