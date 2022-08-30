U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,123.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,518.25
    +25.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.30
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.68
    -0.33 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1710
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5470
    -0.1630 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,188.36
    +555.55 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.39
    +11.51 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,166.78
    +287.82 (+1.03%)
     

CORRECTION Carlyle Aviation Partners’ Fly Leasing Earnings Call Date Correction – Second Quarter Financial Results Released August 29th and Investor Call Set for September 12th

Fly Leasing Limited
·3 min read

MIAMI, DUBLIN, SINGAPORE , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 29, 2022

CORRECTION Carlyle Aviation Partners Fly Leasing Earnings Call Date Correction – Second Quarter Financial Results Released August 29th and Investor Call Set for September 12th

MIAMI, DUBLIN, SINGAPORE – Fly Leasing Limited (“Fly Leasing”), a subsidiary of SASOF V which is managed by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners Ltd., today announced that it has corrected the date for its second quarter investor call to 9:00 a.m EDT on September 12, 2022. The conference call will be hosted on iDeals and a replay will also be available on the platform after the call’s completion. The company will still release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 29, 2022 via the reporting site hosted by iDeals. To view the full call notification, review the quarterly financial results and participate in the conference call, please log onto the iDeals reporting site at: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting. Instructions for new iDeals users are below.


Using the iDeals Reporting Site:

If you are a current or potential investor, or research analyst, please follow the below instructions to receive access to the reporting site and view the most recent notification:

1) Please send an email to FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero to request data room access. Once your request has been processed, you will receive an email from the iDeals platform with a link to “Enter Data Room.”

2) Click on the “Enter Data Room” link and follow the prompts to set up your profile and establish security preferences.

3) Upon completing set-up, you will be directed to the data room located at the following link: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting

For technical assistance, please email FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero.


###

About Fly Leasing Limited
Fly Leasing Limited is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world.

About Carlyle Aviation Partners
Carlyle Aviation Partners is the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle's $143 billion Global Credit platform. It is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the aviation sector. As of June 30, 2022, it has a team of more than 105 employees and offices in the US, Ireland and Singapore. For more information, visit www.carlyle.aero.

About Carlyle
Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $376 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,900 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

Jordan Sulkin
786-476-2388
jordans@carlyle.aero
Carlyle Aviation Partners

Kristen Greco
(212) 813-4763
kristen.greco@carlyle.com
Carlyle

CONTACT: Contacts: Jordan Sulkin 786-476-2388 jordans@carlyle.aero Carlyle Aviation Partners Kristen Greco (212) 813-4763 kristen.greco@carlyle.com Carlyle


Recommended Stories

  • Lightnet bags $50 million capital commitment from LDA Capital to Boost Velo Blockchain Technology

    Global alternative investment group LDA with expertise in innovative, cross border transactions, adds a next-generation financial infrastructure provider to its investment portfolio.

  • Woodside Profit Surges Fivefold on Gas Prices, BHP Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer, said first-half profit soared more than fivefold on the back of higher prices and the takeover of BHP Group Ltd.’s energy assets.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ N

  • Oil Holds Biggest Gain in Six Weeks With Supply Risks Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held the biggest gain in more than a month as traders weighed supply concerns, including the possibility of an OPEC+ output cut.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetStocks, Bonds Retreat on Fed’s Tough Rates Me

  • Tesla seeks to overturn Louisiana ban on direct car sales

    Tesla Inc has filed a lawsuit to challenge Louisiana's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, calling the U.S. state's move protectionist and anti-competitive. The case is the latest battle to reverse direct sales bans in some states against the electric carmaker, which bypassed traditional car dealerships. In those states, consumers have to travel to neighboring states to secure Tesla vehicles.

  • Tesla Continues to Challenge the Auto Industry’s Business Model on Multiple Levels, Says Analyst

    Tesla’s (TSLA) three-for-one stock split failed to ignite a rally last week but following investor meetings and a trip to Berlin's new facility, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois remains convinced Tesla is “leading industry transformation with a business model driven by resource efficiency.” The talks with Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha focused on “capacity build and further reduction in COGS/unit” while the opening of the Berlin and Austin facilities will go toward helping “

  • Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Undervalued Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued stock picks from Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio. You can skip our discussion on Buffett’s recent investment decisions and go directly to Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Undervalued Stock Picks. Warren Buffett will turn 92 years old on August 30, and the billionaire is showing no signs of a […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an […]

  • 10 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession. If you want to read about some more cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession. The average savings of daily Americans are drying up as the United States economy slows down. […]

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and already know about the fund’s history and recent performance, you can skip and go directly to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Barring Warren […]

  • Top Funds Ignore Nvidia But Scoop Up Shares In This Chip Stock

    While industry peer Nvidia continues to suffer, Monolithic Power eyes a buy point as the company's growth accelerates.

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Here’s What a $2 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    For many Americans, retirement advice is limited to encouragement to save more or warnings that they haven’t saved enough. Whether they are decades, years, or months from retirement, it can be hard to imagine the life that 401(k) ultimately buys.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock AT&T Inc. (T) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Fed's Kashkari: 'happy' with market reaction to Powell speech -Bloomberg

    "I was actually happy to see how Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech was received," Kashkari told Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast. All three U.S stock benchmarks lost more than 3% on Friday after Powell told the annual central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the Fed would raise interest rates as high as needed to slow growth and soften the labor market.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Enters Deal to Divest Fayetteville Assets

    The sale of the Fayetteville Shale assets brings ExxonMobil (XOM) closer to its goal of raising $15 billion from asset divestments to reduce debt and focus on low-cost oil production.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...