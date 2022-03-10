Correction: Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc – Board of Directors’ report and financial statements 31 December 2021 in xHTML-format

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

10th of March 2022 at 8 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc has published corrected Board of Directors’ report and financial statements 31 December 2021 in xHTML-format according to ESEF reporting requirement. Material is available in Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi .

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.



