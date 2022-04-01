U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,317.55
    +478.82 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

CORRECTION - Clean Vision’s Clean-Seas Signs Binding Term Sheet to Expand its Waste Plastic-to-Energy PCN Operations into Sri Lanka; Company Anticipates the Plant to be Operational by Year-end 2023 Generating $70 Million in Annual Gross Revenue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLNV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, March 16th by Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, please note that the number in the heading and the first sentence of the fifth paragraph referencing the anticipated annual gross revenue should be $70 million, not $195 million. The corrected release follows:

On March 16, 2022, Clean Vision Corporation announced its wholly owned Clean-Seas. Inc (C-S) subsidiary has signed a binding term sheet with Columbo, Sri Lanka-based Arinma Holdings (AH) to develop a commercial scale waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant to serve as a south-Asia host facility for its patent-pending Plastic Conversion Network (PCN).

Incorporated in 2008, Arinma Holdings is an infrastructure conglomerate, championing human-centric infrastructure that meets community aspirations of prosperity, social justice, and sustainability. With more than 1,000 employees, the company has completed over 350 large multifaceted projects throughout Sri Lanka, and its subsidiaries have worked on projects in Oman, UAE, Maldives and Bangladesh. View its 5-minute corporate video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW4azWUuRoM.

Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon, is an island country lying in the Indian Ocean and separated from peninsular India by the Palk Strait. It has a population of 23 million, and its capital is Columbo.

The agreement requires the parties to establish a new US company, Clean-Seas Sri Lanka, LLC (CSSL) which will comply with US governing law and set up the necessary business entities within Sri Lanka, if required by Sri Lanka law, to operate. Pending completion of a definitive agreement, expected in 2Q-22, the binding term sheet outlines the roles and responsibilities for AH and C-S.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision CEO, said, "Based on current off-take commodity prices, at 500 tons per day, this plant will generate approximately $70 million annually in total revenue. With Arinma as our world- class partner, I am optimistic we will break ground by year end and have this host PCN plant operational as soon as year-end 2023. I'm delighted to welcome Arinma to Team Clean-Seas as we work together to mitigate the global waste-plastic and climate-change crises."

Commenting on the Agreement, Arinma Chairman Ashan Malalasekera, said, "Sri Lanka is an extraordinarily beautiful, tropical and tranquil country and, as an island nation, our ecology is much more fragile than most. However, we have our own waste-plastic crisis with little to no landfill capacity, so building a PCN plant that sustainably generates green energy is exactly what Sri Lanka needs to stake out a leadership position in the global sustainability movement and reduce its reliance on carbon-based energy. I'm excited to build a venture with Clean-Seas with the potential to be productive and profitable."

Photo below: Clean Vision CEO Dan Bates (seated right) in Columbo, Sri Lanka signing Arinma Term Sheet with its Chairman Ashan Malalasekera (seated left) with C-S India Managing Director Venkat Kumar Tangirala (center, standing).

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/695739/CSSL-NR-photo.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/695739/CSSL-NR-photo.jpg

About Arinma Holdings

As the world begins to grapple and understand the impacts and effects of climate change, it is evident that as an island nation, Sri Lanka has a very high climate volatility risk. The country needs a strong climate risk mitigation strategy in implementing climate- resilient infrastructure to manage these potential climate disasters.

In line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2020, Arinma's ethos and brand vision are to be the leaders in water stewardship in Sri Lanka with a key focus on climate risk mitigation and environmental engineering.

The Arinma Holdings Group is the only company in Sri Lanka to offer services throughout the entire infrastructure lifecycle under one arm. Our services include end-to-end project management and advisory; design engineering consultancy; turnkey engineering construction; heavy machinery and haulage solutions and telecommunications technology solutions. For more information, visit: www.arinmaholdings.com/about-us/

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements including statements related to the CSSL plant being operational by year-end 2023 and generating $70 million in annual gross revenue, completion of a definitive agreement in 2Q-2022, breaking ground by year-end and having the host PCN plant operational as soon as year-end 2023, and the venture being productive and profitable. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements including the ability to have the plant operational by year-end 2023, the ability to generate $70 million in gross revenue and the ability to complete a definitive agreement when anticipated. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation Dan Bates, CEO d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422 Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695739/CORRECTION--Clean-Visions-Clean-Seas-Signs-Binding-Term-Sheet-to-Expand-its-Waste-Plastic-to-Energy-PCN-Operations-into-Sri-Lanka-Company-Anticipates-the-Plant-to-be-Operational-by-Year-end-2023-Generating-70-Million-in-Annual-Gross-Revenue

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Nio Stock Bounces Back: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have waited for a day like this for a long time now. On April 1, Nio said it delivered a record number of electric vehicles (EVs), totaling 25,768 units, in the quarter ending March. Although that's barely 3% higher compared to the last quarter, expectations were even more muted given the severe supply challenges facing automakers like Nio.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    An investment in Nikola is a long-term journey, and there will be days of profit-taking along the way.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, DiDi Global, and Futu Are Rising

    Some good news came out today regarding the ongoing auditing dispute between U.S. and Chinese financial regulators.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date...

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.