CORRECTION: Clear Capital names Mei Ling EVP, Engineering; Cathy Wright Promoted to EVP, Product

·3 min read

(This release corrects the release that was posted on February 16, 2022 to clarify background information for Mei Ling)

Ling will lead future vision of Clear Capital's SaaS and Cloud-based Data and Analytics solutions; Wright has led product management team since October 2020

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / In support of its goal to accelerate the digital appraisal movement and improve the collateral valuation experience through thoughtful innovation, Clear Capital® has announced two senior executive personnel moves focused on product delivery. Mei Ling has been hired as the company's first Executive Vice President, Engineering, and in a separate move, Cathy Wright was promoted to Executive Vice President, Product.

Ling, who has more than 20 years of experience leading global software development teams, will oversee the development and execution of Clear Capital's SaaS platform, cloud-based data and analytics solutions, web applications, mobile solutions, and mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP).

She is based in the San Francisco Bay area and will report to CEO, Duane Andrews.

"Mei is a respected leader in engineering with a strong track record of promoting growth in SaaS, e-commerce, and cloud technology," Andrews said. "We're very pleased to have her on our team and know she'll be very successful leading the technical vision for our line of products, especially as we expand into new areas and continue to serve more customers. Mei will be a great addition to our diverse and growing leadership team."

Prior to joining Clear Capital, Ling was a technical advisor at comfort solution company Purple Innovation, where she designed a new cloud-based architecture and led the implementation of an e-commerce platform that supported hundreds of millions in online sales. She served as vice president of engineering at leading loyalty and engagement platform Punchh and led the engineering team at Shopify. Additionally, Mei spent over a decade serving in various roles at Office Depot, where she grew the software development team and supported billions in e-commerce revenue.

Mei Ling, Executive Vice President, Engineering

Wright was hired as Vice President, Product Management in October 2020 and currently leads Clear Capital's field valuation, real estate analytics, platform, and solutions product teams. A proven product management and product strategy leader, Wright works closely with the ClearLabs™ division to support the launch of new, innovative products. She was instrumental in the April 2021 debut of ClearInsight™, a mobile app that enables real estate professionals, homeowners, and appraisers to quickly generate a complete digital picture of a home.

In her new role, Wright will continue to grow Clear Capital's product management team and capabilities, partnering with Ling and Chief Information Officer Deepak Sachdeva to make the digital appraisal movement a reality.

Cathy Wright, Executive Vice President, Product

Clear Capital, which is committed to being a leading workplace and growing diversity, inclusion and belonging initiatives for its employees and their communities, now has three women on its leadership team, and across the company, more than 50% of its leaders are women.

For more on Clear Capital and its innovative products and solutions, visit ClearCapital.com.

About Clear Capital:
Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by more than 1,400 team members across four brands (Clear Capital, Clario, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast since our first order in 2001.

Media Contact:
Ryan Hall
Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital
ryan@calibercorporate.com
949-280-4704

SOURCE: Clear Capital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691333/CORRECTION-Clear-Capital-names-Mei-Ling-EVP-Engineering-Cathy-Wright-Promoted-to-EVP-Product

