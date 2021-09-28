U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.49
    -0.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.70
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5650
    +0.0850 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,542.45
    -1,466.12 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

**CORRECTION** CoinAgenda Europe Gathers Blockchain Leaders for Sept 27-29 Monaco Event

CoinAgenda
·5 min read

Speakers include Chairman at DLTx ASA James Haft; Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon Dean Thomas; Founder of Arcade Digital Christoph Ebell; CEO at EQIFI Brad Yasar; and Founding Partner at Blufolio AG James Dougall

MONACO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced it will be welcoming top cryptocurrency and fintech leaders to explore trends in crypto-economics, investing, regulations and other projects and initiatives during a three day event at the Le Méridien Beach Plaza in Monaco on September 27-29, 2021. Tickets and agenda are available on the event page.

Confirmed Speakers include:

  • James Haft, Chairman at DLTx

  • Santiago Roel Santos, CryptoPunk #9159, ex-ParaFi Capital and investor in DeFi and the Metaverse

  • Dean Thomas, Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon

  • Christoph Ebell, Founder of Arcade Digital, Secretary General of the European Association for Modular High-Performance Computing in Brussels

  • Brad Yasar, CEO at EQIFI

  • David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes

  • James Dougall, Founding Partner at Blufolio AG

  • Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and CoinAgenda

  • Oleg Ivanov, Co-founder at Berezka DAO

  • Tee Ganbold, Chief Commercial Officer at Panther Protocol and Stelium Labs

  • Pierre Noizat, CEO and Founder at Paymium

  • Marc Blinder, Co-founder and CEO at AIKON

  • Evan Luthra, Angel Investor and serial entrepreneur

  • Andy Christen, Co-founder at Liti Capital

  • Martin Repetto, Co-founder at Blackpony Ventures SL

  • Erika Zapanta, Global Director of Events at Transform Group

  • Andrey Yanyuk, Founder and CEO at Tempo Storm

  • Gary Collins, Director at Blockperks

  • Emin Henri Mahrt, Founder at Cryptocurrency OÜ

  • Eloisa Marchesoni, Crypto Entrepreneur Blockchain & AI Business Angel Investor

  • Michael Gord, Co-founder and CEO at GDA Group

  • Yanislav Malahov, Founder at aeternity

  • Kyle Wang, Partner at Valhalla Capital

  • Borys Pikalov, Co-founder at STObox

  • Alex Puig, CTO and Co-founder at Caelum Labs

  • Kamil Przeorski, CEO at Experty.io

  • Kurt Kumar, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Rocketfuel Blockchain

  • James Dougall, Founding Partner at Blufolio AG

  • Suvi Rinkinen, COO at Starter International Ltd

  • Garrett Minks, CTO at Rair Technologies Inc.

  • Travis Cannell, Head of Product at Orchid

  • Gregory Crous, CEO at H3RO3S AG

“After 19 months, it is great to bring back live events for the CoinAgenda conference series,” said Erika Zapanta, CoinAgenda Global Director of Events. “To celebrate our first event for 2021, the CoinAgenda team has launched a special NFT created by artist, @chissweetart (variations by @Nitramdesign) made specifically for CoinAgenda Europe in Monaco. These NFTs will unlock the replays of the recorded conference content as well as other goodies, and all participants, speakers and sponsors will receive one to commemorate the event.”

The three day event will include sessions covering the future of cryptocurrency, blockchain and quantum technologies, decentralized finance (DeFi), fintech, privacy, scaling solutions, token economics, payment and infrastructure platforms, Web 3.0, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and legal and regulatory issues in blockchain investing. Presenting startups will also have the opportunity to pitch top industry investors.

Confirmed sponsors include:

  • DLTx - DLTx is a public company listed on the Norwegian Olso Børs Stock Exchange and is the enterprise vendor for DAOs and blockchain protocols that offers unique access to the public blockchain markets & well-priced access to funding. DLTx has developed a novel way for investors to access compelling and predictable economic returns based on the changes created by the decentralization & disruption of major global industries.

  • Transform Group - Transform Group is the world’s leading blockchain public relations, advisory, events, and social media company, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Toronto, and global headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Transform Group is dedicated to creating and sustaining industry leadership positions for its clients through superior strategy, relationships, market intelligence and consistent execution.

  • Rair Tech - RAIR is a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to get access to streaming content.

  • Benson Oak Ventures - Benson Oak Ventures supports entrepreneurs to build transformative, global businesses by funding deals as a lead investor and providing significant value-add.

  • Blockchain Wire - Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service focused exclusively on news about blockchain, distributed ledger technology companies, ICOs, STOs and other blockchain and cryptocurrency-related announcements. Our global reach includes broadcast and online media outlets, social media sites, industry trade publications, leading blogs and blockchain industry influencers.

  • Visionary - Visionary seeks to provide a utility and currency for the efficient exchange of human capital, relationship capital, and financial capital across a network of networks built on trust.

  • H3RO3S - H3RO3S is the World's First Real Life Play 2 Earn and provides a fun and interactive platform where friends or strangers are able to complete tasks for one another to gain tokens while maintaining social distance.

CoinAgenda Europe is the first of four events in the CoinAgenda conference series. CoinAgenda Middle East + Africa will take place in Dubai October 8-10, 2021 as part of Gulf Blockchain Week; CoinAgenda Global will take place in Las Vegas October 25-27, 2021 as part of Las Vegas Blockchain Week and concluding the year, CoinAgenda Carribean will gather in Puerto Rico December 7-9, 2021 as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com. To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Europe, visit the event page: www.coinagenda.com/europe-2021/.

For the CoinAgenda Europe schedule, visit www.coinagenda.com/europe-2021-schedule/.

Connect with CoinAgenda:

Twitter Facebook Telegram

ABOUT COINAGENDA
Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Global focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.The dimmer outlook sugge

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 28

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Barry James, James Investment Research Portfolio Manager and Teddy Parrish, Parrish Capital CEO & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Should I Avoid Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Micron Stock Falls on Disappointing Outlook. Chip Shortages Remain a Factor.

    The memory maker delivered strong results for its fiscal fourth quarter, but its forecast for the current quarter was below Wall Street's expectations.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Popped Today -- But All the Other Marijuana Stocks Dropped

    Marijuana stock investors may be feeling a bit bemused this afternoon because, for a change, their stocks aren't moving all in one direction, like a herd of green-leafed lemmings. Instead, while Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo Corp (NASDAQ: HEXO) are all moving lower -- down 4.3%, 4.9%, and 5.3%, respectively in 12:10 p.m. EDT trading -- one stock is breaking away from the herd today. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) stock is up 6.8%.

  • China Stocks Hammered By Regulations That Keep On Coming

    China stocks have been hit hard as Chinese authorities continue to issue new antitrust and antimonopoly laws with no end in sight.

  • Why United Natural Foods Stock Popped Today

    Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) were soaring today after the organic and natural food wholesaler smashed earnings estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report. United Natural Foods, which is the biggest supplier to Whole Foods and serves 30,000 other organic grocery stores and conventional supermarkets, said revenue fell 0.5% to $6.74 billion as the company faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter when Americans were avoiding restaurants. New CEO Sandy Douglas said in a statement, "I see significant opportunity to accelerate the value we create with and for our customers as well as the opportunity to make our operations more effective and efficient, both leading to continued profitable growth within our estimated $140 billion addressable market."

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Down on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were trading down 5.9% at 11:41 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, following news that CEO Cathie Wood of ARK Invest had sold some shares on Monday. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) still held 654,161 shares of Sea Limited as of today, representing slightly over 1% of the fund's holdings. The stock has been on a tear over the last few years, as Sea's e-commerce and gaming businesses have expanded at a rapid pace.