Correction of company announcement no. 38/2022

Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2022 – 17 JULY 2022

The following correction is made to company announcement no. 38/2022 of 15 July 2022, as the enterprise value in DKK has been changed to around DKK 250 million from previously around DKK 300 million. The paragraph containing the enterprise value of the deal is therefore changed to:

The acquisition of Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. is based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million (around DKK 250 million) on a debt free basis. Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million).

For further information on this Announcement:

Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment



