U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.91
    +15.22 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,807.86
    -19.19 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,852.40
    +139.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.35
    +14.02 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.60
    -1.62 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0218
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0130 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2270
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,989.81
    +1,776.34 (+8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.49
    +11.80 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.85
    -13.43 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

(CORRECTION) Crown Electrokinetics Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRKN
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

Los Angeles, California, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.80 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The Company has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to acquire an additional 187,500 shares to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole manager for the offering.

Crown intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, general working capital.

The shares described above are being offered by Crown Electrokinetics pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262122) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 21, 2022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The Company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

Source: Crown Electrokinetics: www.crownek.com


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Strong week for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Over the last month the Butterfly Network, Inc. ( NYSE:BFLY ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 31...

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks That Could Fall Even Further in the Second Half

    Last week, Novavax finally received news from the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine obtained Emergency Use Authorization for people who are 18 years of age and older. It took months of waiting before Novavax's authorization came in.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings for the Second Half of 2022

    The first half of 2022 marked the worst start to the year for the U.S. stock market in over 50 years. Between 40-year-high inflation, a weakening housing market, rising interest rates, high prices at the pump, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, there's a lot to digest as investors think about the best way to position their portfolios for the second half of 2022 and beyond. While it may be tempting to sell everything and walk away, a better approach is to make sure you are holding companies that have what it takes to outlast a prolonged bear market and/or recession.

  • M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates

    M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 2.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Canoo and 4 More EV Stocks Are Among the Most Shorted. GameStop and AMC Are Too.

    Five of 25 U.S. companies that the research firm S3 Partners identified as potentially subject to a squeeze are in the electric-vehicle business.

  • Tesla set to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian preview Tesla's second-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Wednesday, July 20.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • ASML Stock Is Dropping. The Chip Supplier Slashed Its Sales Outlook Amid Delays.

    ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

  • FTSE retreats from three-week high as Putin threatens to slash gas supplies

    The mood was boosted by reports emerging from Moscow which indicated that gas flows out of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume as scheduled on Thursday, albeit at a lower capacity.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]