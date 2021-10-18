U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,887.42
    +260.21 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

CORRECTION: Dickinson + Associates Helps Position Electric Last Mile Solutions to Secure Leadership Role in Commercial Electric Vehicle Market

·4 min read

This release replaces the previous one that was issued on October 18, 2021 to correct the date Electric Last Mile Solutions began trading under on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The pioneer in electric commercial delivery and medium duty vehicles modernizes its manufacturing capabilities with SAP S/4HANA® and RISE with SAP

ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / "Starting up" in any industry can be extraordinarily challenging. Consider the astronomical complexities of becoming a new manufacturer in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Troy, Michigan-based Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) is a dynamic case in point. Poised for leadership in electric light cargo vans, ELMS' signature vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. To successfully pioneer in the emerging EV market takes more than great products and manufacturing excellence, however, and that includes going with SAP S/4HANA®, a world-class ERP solution to run, manage and scale the business.

To facilitate the EV company's SAP S/4HANA implementation, ELMS selected the business-transformation-as-a-service offering, RISE with SAP. ELMS also turned to SAP Gold Partner, Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company, for the proverbial last mile with SAP S/4HANA to help ensure all deliverables and milestones come together proficiently and rapidly, on target from both budgetary and deliverables standpoints.

The overall undertaking has been essential to ELMS advancing its strategic plan. The company began trading under on the Nasdaq Stock Market in June under the new ticker "ELMS" or "ELMSW."

Ramping Up the Roadmap

"Our selection of SAP S/4HANA for our digital core took into account many considerations beyond preference for a tier-one solution in the automotive industry," commented ELMS Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rob Song, who also emphasized the importance of fast time to value in an industry on the verge of explosive growth. "Establishing the right foundation to manage our business, scale with the organization, and serve as a platform for growth was an absolute imperative. Dickinson + Associates is helping us accomplish this, guiding us through critical aspects of deployment, providing support quickly and decisively while leveraging deep related knowledge and core competencies."

With Dickinson + Associates, ELMS centers on becoming an intelligent enterprise that goes well beyond the vehicle level, encompassing digital advantages in every respect - from planning, logistics and supply-chain management to engineering, production and delivery. Quality standards and best practices coalesce as the company connects all operations for maximum efficiency, value and performance.

Turning the Key to Full-Scale Manufacturing

The SAP S/4HANA implementation is occurring in two phases, the first of which finished in only 10 weeks - two weeks ahead of schedule. The second phase of implementation is scheduled to be completed in January 2022 as ELMS ramps up production of its Urban Delivery commercial EV. "ELMS is building its EV future with a sharp focus on integrated, deep-data analytics and sustainable engineering," explained Dickinson + Associates Vice President of Sales and Corporate Development Brad Wolfe. "We are in lockstep as they look to enable clients with commercial delivery networks for the e-mobility businesses of the future."

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers' businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS' first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company expects to begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, in the second half of 2022. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

About Dickinson + Associates

Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company, is a leading SAP systems integrator that delivers transformational SAP business solutions and Enterprise Support in North America and globally. With deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Analytics, SAP Customer Experience, SAP Business Technology Platform for integration, automation, and other custom solutions - our team of seasoned industry experts in Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Chemicals, Consumer Products, Life Sciences, and Financial Services provide clients innovative SAP business technology solutions focused on delivering competitive advantage and improving business outcomes. Our unique, business-driven approach emphasizes measurable business results because we are Business People who Know SAP.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Lynette Bohanan
CommCentric Solutions (for Dickinson + Associates)
813-727-0196 | lbohanan@commcentric.com

SOURCE: Dickinson + Associates



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668641/CORRECTION-Dickinson-Associates-Helps-Position-Electric-Last-Mile-Solutions-to-Secure-Leadership-Role-in-Commercial-Electric-Vehicle-Market

Recommended Stories

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Facebook Stock Bounced Back Today

    On a mixed day for the stock market -- the Dow is down a small fraction of a percent, while the Nasdaq is up a slightly larger fraction of a percent -- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock is shining today, with its shares rising 2.2% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. You all know the story on Facebook of late. For much of this month, the stock's been lagging as first The Wall Street Journal, then The New York Times, and finally the U.S. Congress itself have been critical of its business practices.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Tesla Shares Are Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are staging a comeback as investors expect the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker to navigate the crippling semiconductor shortage better than rivals that have been severely disrupted.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.