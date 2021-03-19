Correction: Draft resolutions by the Board of Medicinos Bankas for the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2021 and announcment of the date and time of the ordinary general shareholders meeting for the year 2021

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes $1.15 billion to SoftBank Group Corp., people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese institution emerges as one of the main creditors to the collapsed supply chain finance firm.A total value of claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) was submitted on behalf of Greensill's creditors, administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill's future.The first creditors meeting for Lex Greensill's collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.Some 34 individual creditors have submitted claims, excluding employees, though this number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.Nominal ClaimsAmong the creditors to Greensill Capital were insurers Bond and Credit Co. and its owner Tokio Marine, which put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private.BCC's previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million.Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week amid concerns over the valuation of its assets. Key backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to SoftBank had signaled doubts over loans made by the firm.SoftBank didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. SoftBank's Vision Fund put $1.5 billion into Greensill in 2019. It's written down the valuation and is considering dropping it close to zero, people familiar with the matter have said.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across Europe. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill.The Swiss lender said it's expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that it ran with Greensill and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor's claim.(Adds creditor details from sixth paragraph)