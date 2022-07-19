Efecte Oyj

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 19 JULY 2022 at 13.30

Correction: Efecte Plc’s Half-Year Report 1-6/2022

Efecte Plc corrects the Finnish translation of the half year report 1-6/2022 published on 19 July 2022 at 08:30. The original report contained an incorrect year for the comparison period of Q2 in the “Net sales by type” table in the “Net sales and profit” section.

In addition, in the appendix published together with the Finnish translation of the half year report 1-6/2022, the beginning of the first sentence in the “Events after period end” section was missing.





