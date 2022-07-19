U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

Correction: Efecte Plc’s Half-Year Report 1-6/2022

Efecte Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • EFECTE.HE
Efecte Oyj
Efecte Oyj

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 19 JULY 2022 at 13.30

Correction: Efecte Plc’s Half-Year Report 1-6/2022

Efecte Plc corrects the Finnish translation of the half year report 1-6/2022 published on 19 July 2022 at 08:30. The original report contained an incorrect year for the comparison period of Q2 in the “Net sales by type” table in the “Net sales and profit” section.

In addition, in the appendix published together with the Finnish translation of the half year report 1-6/2022, the beginning of the first sentence in the “Events after period end” section was missing.


Additional information:

Niilo Fredrikson
CEO
niilo.fredrikson@efecte.com
+358 50 356 7177

Certified adviser: Evli Oyj, tel. +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. 

www.efecte.com


