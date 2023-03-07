Correction: EfTEN United Property Fund 2022 audited annual report

EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND

Correction: The audited annual report of EfTEN United Property Fund for the financial year 2022 in machine-readable .xhtml format has been added to the release

The corrected notice reads as following:

The Management Board of the EfTEN Capital AS approved the audited financial results of the EfTEN United Property Fund for 2022. In the audited report, the fund’s financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 9, 2023.

The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 1,68 million euros in revenue (0,8 million euros in 2021) and 1,44 million euros in net profit (0,78 million euros in 2021) in 2022.

The original document of the audited annual report of EfTEN United Property Fund for the financial year 2022 has been submitted to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange in machine-readable .xhtml format and is digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3500001609/reports?date=2023-03-06 )

The EfTEN United Property Fund 2022 audited report can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

Kristjan Tamla

Head of Retail

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

