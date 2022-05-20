Correction: Equinor ASA – Notifiable trading

Equinor ASA

«Correction: The below stock market announcement (SMA) was first published in the category “Major Shareholding Notifications”. The category has been corrected to “Mandatory Notification of trade Primary Insiders”.

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor’s share saving plan and long-term incentive programme.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor’s share saving plan, have on 20 May 2022 been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 331.80 per share.

Further, certain primary insiders participating in Equinor’s long term incentive programme, have on 20 May 2022 been allocated shares at a share price of NOK 331.80 per share in connection with the company’s long-term incentive programme. The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant’s base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual’s position. The net annual amount is invested in Equinor shares. The shares are subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment



