U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.30
    +59.25 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,897.81
    +136.27 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,879.82
    +317.24 (+2.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.45
    +16.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.54
    +2.56 (+2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0104
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7700
    -0.0170 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3890
    +0.4820 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,631.47
    +805.27 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.67
    +16.01 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

CORRECTION: Eskay Mining Discovers More VMS Targets and Commences Drilling at Scarlet Ridge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eskay Mining Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESKYF

This press release updates one released earlier to day with a duplicate image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce discovery of multiple new volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") targets across the Scarlet Ridge region, part of its 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay project, British Columbia. Diamond drilling recently commenced at the first of the Scarlet Ridge targets. To date, the Company has completed 12,093m of diamond core drilling, approximately 40% of the 30,000m planned to be completed in 2022. Drill production is currently on target to reach this aggressive goal with four drills fully operational.

"Our team's scientific approach to exploration and comprehensive understanding of VMS is really unlocking the potential of the Consolidated Eskay property", commented Dr. John DeDecker, Eskay Mining's VP of Exploration. "In the vicinity of Scarlet Ridge situated at the northern end of the Eastern Anticline, we are finding intensely mineralized VMS systems within sight of the Eskay Creek Mine located approximately seven km to the west. More and more sulfide mineralization turns up where predicted by our geological models. Newly discovered VMS targets along the Scarlet Ridge-Tarn Lake trend lead us to believe that this VMS district is much larger than previously envisioned."

Multiple New VMS Targets Discovered

  • Recent field investigations of the Scarlet Ridge vicinity have confirmed the presence of a trend of multiple VMS systems extending a minimum of 5 km along strike (Figure 1). VMS mineralization occurs in four distinct feeder zones, Scarlet Ridge North, Scarlet Ridge South, Scarlet Valley, and Scarlet Knob, each spaced approximately 1 km apart.

  • These feeder zones are all hosted by highly prospective upper and lower Hazelton Group stratigraphy at the north end of the Eastern Anticline approximately 7 km east of the Eskay Creek Mine which is situated at the north end of the Eskay Anticline.

  • Preliminary investigations suggest this trend of VMS mineralization continues southwestwards to the Tarn Lake target which, if confirmed, defines a 8.5 km trend of VMS systems.

  • Planned 2022 drilling in the Scarlet Ridge area targets feeder and sulfide replacement horizons at Scarlet Ridge South, Scarlet Valley, and Scarlet Knob. Extensive ongoing geologic mapping and rock chip sampling of sulfide mineralization is enabling evaluation of precious metal endowment of as yet undrilled targets discovered during the 2022 program.

Maiden Drilling at Scarlet Ridge

Drilling has commenced at Scarlet Ridge South. Drill hole SR22-1 targets the core of an intensely mineralized and altered VMS feeder zone outcropping at the surface over an approximately 800x500 m area (Figures 2 and 3). Replacement-style sulfide mineralization occurs in at least two horizons extending several hundred meters along strike from the feeder zone. Recent and historic rock chip samples and handheld XRF investigations of sulfide minerals in outcrop show very strong pathfinder element support for Au and Ag mineralization.

Scarlet Valley and Scarlet Knob VMS Discoveries

Two new VMS targets have been identified southwest of Scarlet Ridge. Scarlet Valley, situated approximately one km southwest of Scarlet Ridge, is characterized by dacite and andesite breccia and peperite displaying extensive sulfide stockwork and associated silicification (Figures 4-9). The Scarlet Valley VMS feeder zone is approximately 750 m wide at least one km long with numerous unexplored gossans extending to the west as well as along strike thus defining laterally extensive subseafloor replacement horizons. Recent and historic rock chip samples and handheld XRF investigations of sulfide minerals in outcrop show very strong pathfinder element support for Au and Ag mineralization at Scarlet Valley. A maiden drill program is planned for Scarlet Valley during 2022.

Scarlet Knob is 1 km further southwest of Scarlet Valley and displays similar size and attributes to Scarlet Valley. Extensive geologic mapping and sampling is currently underway at Scarlet Knob and Tarn Lake, yet further south, to more fully explore this area. Eskay thinks it is possible that there is up to 8.5 km of VMS mineralization along the full Scarlet Ridge trend.

To date, Eskay Mining has completed 12,093m of diamond core drilling, approximately 40% of the 30,000m planned for 2022. Thus far, drilling has occurred around the area called Jeff North. The Company has now commenced drilling at Scarlet Ridge and TV. At present, four drills are fully operational and drill production is on track to reach Eskay's aggressive goal of 30,000 m.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam
President & Chief Executive Officer
T: 416 907 4020
E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 1: Property-wide SkyTEM and BLEG maps with locations of VMS showings.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 2: A map of Scarlet Ridge showing mineralized zones, and the surface traces of planned drill holes.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 3: SR22-1 20.5 m showing sulfide stockwork and pervasive replacement-style mineralization of an intensely hydrothermally altered andesite breccia.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 4: Schematic map of Scarlet Valley showing areas that have field confirmed sulfide mineralization, and the surface traces of planned drill holes. Gossans extend beyond these areas to the east and west, and are a focus of continuing prospecting and geological mapping.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 5: A view of Scarlet Valley looking southwest showing the extent of the East-West trending VMS feeder zone, as well as numerous occurrences of gossanous outcrops associated with semi-massive replacement-style sulfide mineralization. The feeder zone cuts across stratigraphy, and extends at least 1 km from east to west and 750 meters along strike. Handheld XRF analyses of sulfide mineralization in outcrop shows widespread high pathfinder element values, consistent with precious metal-bearing historic rock chip samples from the area. Eskay Creek mine is located 7 km due west of Scarlet Valley.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 6: A portion of the Scarlet Valley Feeder zone looking east. Intensely gossanous rocks have abundant sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization, with handheld XRF indicating very high concentrations of the pathfinder elements Ag, As, and Sb. Handheld XRF cannot reliably measure Au concentrations.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 7: An outcrop of semi-massive sulfide replacing dacite breccia at Scarlet Valley. This outcrop is visible below center in Figure 5. The rock hammer is 74 cm long for scale.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 8: A close-up of the semi-massive replacement-style sulfide mineralization shown in Figure 7, note the 13.5 cm long pen scratcher for scale. The host rock is an intensely silicified dacite breccia.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 9: This sample from Scarlet Valley shows typical stockwork mineralization hosted by an intensely clay and silica altered dacite breccia. Handheld XRF investigations of several points on this sample show consistently strong concentrations of the Au pathfinder elements Ag, As, and Sb. Handheld XRF cannot reliably measure Au concentrations. The stockwork mineralization is dominated by pyrite overgrown by tetrahedrite, the same mineral assemblage associated with precious metals at the other VMS systems across the property.)

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709972/CORRECTION-Eskay-Mining-Discovers-More-VMS-Targets-and-Commences-Drilling-at-Scarlet-Ridge

Recommended Stories

  • Bravo Intersects High Grade PGMs (including Rhodium), Au & Ni at Luanga, Brazil

    Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO), ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announced it has received assay results from a further five diamond drill holes ("DDH") (four infill drill holes and one twin drill hole), bringing the total to 42 drill holes (including four twin drill holes) completed to date at its wholly owned Luanga platinum group metals (palladium + platinum + rhodium) + gold + nickel (PGM+Au+Ni) project ("Luanga"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil. Samples for

  • Gold giant Newmont changing Colorado mining practice after soaring costs cut into profit

    Cutting one type of gold production at a Colorado gold mine emerges as a way to reduce spending for gold giant Newmont.

  • Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

    July 26, 2022 – TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has su...

  • OUTCROP SILVER INTERCEPTS 6.93 METRES AT 2,184 GRAMS SILVER EQUIVALENT PER TONNE IN NARANJOS

    Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce the results from three additional drill holes within the Naranjos vein on its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver-gold project in Colombia. Los Naranjos is 350 metres to the northwest of and parallel to the Santa Ana vein system. Los Naranjos shows abundant and locally coarse native silver and electrum (news release July 14, 2022). Los Naranjos is 200 metres wide, extends from the surfac

  • Garmin Loses Its Way. The Stock Falls After Guidance Is Slashed.

    The autopilot maker predicts earnings of $4.90 per share for the full-year, a cut from its previous forecast.

  • Microsoft Investors Cheer Guidance

    Microsoft Corp. shares rallied after the company issued its guidance for the full year. The company said sales and operating income on a currency adjusted basis should increase by a double-digit percentage, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on an earnings call. Microsoft shares jumped more than 5%. The outlook reversed sentiment on the stock after Microsoft shares traded lower in after-hours trading after [its fiscal fourth-quarter results](https://www.wsj.com/articles/microsoft-msft-q4-earn

  • HarbourView Buys Music Catalog of Country Music Group Lady A

    (Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, an asset management firm that began nine months ago with the mission to snap up music catalogs, is on a hot streak with the purchase of another song library after obtaining the master recordings of Brad Paisley. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing

  • Rolls Royce Names This PE Partner As New Chief From January; Analysts Give Thumbs Up

    Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) named Tufan Erginbilgic, a private equity partner and former BP plc (NYSE: BP) executive, to succeed Warren East as the CEO, effective January 1. East, on February 24, disclosed his intention to step down at the end of this year. Erginbilgic, 62, is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on large-scale investments in infrastructure businesses. “He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understan

  • F45 Training Shares Plunge On FY22 Guidance Cut, CEO Transition, Workforce Reduction

    F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE: FXLV) shares dropped 49% during the after-hours session on the Company's strategic update announcement. After leading the Company for the last decade, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Adam J. Gilchrist has stepped down. Mr. Gilchrist will remain on the Board as a director. FXLV has appointed Ben Coates, an independent director, as an interim CEO until a permanent CEO is appointed. F45 is realigning its corporate operations around an updated

  • Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

    In CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), the standard for defining the industries of digital assets, Web3 is comprised of a diverse set of digital assets across industry groups.

  • Tesla Beat on Earnings, But There's More to the Story

    Breaking down analyst estimates shows that Tesla's strong earnings beat was helped by better-than-expected leasing, regulatory credits and a strong services business while the shutdown in China and production constraints impacted a very strong auto business.

  • Alibaba to Pursue Primary Listing in Hong Kong

    The move comes as Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over the audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sells Coinbase stock for the first time this year

    The Securities and Exchange Commission probe into Coinbase Global seems to have rattled long-time backer Cathie Wood, as the tech investor sold 1.4 million shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator on Tuesday, including 1.1 million in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF . That was the first sale of stock in Coinbase this year, and the estimated cost average for Coinbase in ARKK was $254.65,

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair:

  • Abcellera Biologics Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 89

    Abcellera Biologics Inc shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 89.

  • Here’s What to Expect From the Fed’s Policy Review Today

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten-year Treasury yields have slumped almost 75 basis points in just a matter of weeks as investors fret about the prospect of a recession, providing a glum backdrop to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that concludes today. Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Will Speak With

  • Bitcoin Drops Back Within Recent Trading Range; Altcoins Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin edged lower for the fifth time in six trading sessions, though the cryptocurrency continued to linger near the closely watched $22,000 price level. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsThe largest dig

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • Is Trending Stock Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Netflix (NFLX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Roku Q2 Preview: Can Shares Get Back on Track?

    It's been anything but enjoyable for Roku investors over the last year, with shares losing more than 80% of their value.