Correction: EV Battery Tech Provides Further Comments on Recent Market Activity

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • CRYBF
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Vancouver, B.C, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (OTCQB: CRYBF) provides further clarity on recent market activity.

Further to the news release dated February 25, 2022, the Company has reached out to its service providers and third-party service providers may have, directly or indirectly, been involved with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin
Chief Executive Officer

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech.
For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com.
For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech
For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com.
All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


