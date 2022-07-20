U.S. markets closed

CORRECTION: Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces Adjustment in Distribution for the Trust Units of Faircourt Split Trust

Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
·1 min read
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.

The news release dated July 19, 2022 had an error with the payable date. The payable date should have been August 4, 2022. Please find below the complete and corrected release.

Toronto, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of Faircourt Split Trust (NEO: FCS.UN) (the “Fund”) announces that the monthly distribution on the Trust Units will be adjusted from $0.06 per month per Trust Unit ($0.72 per annum per Trust Unit) to $0.015 per month per Trust Unit ($0.18 per annum per Trust Unit). The new monthly distribution will represent a current yield of approximately 4.9% based on the current net asset value per unit of the Fund.

The Fund’s distribution is funded primarily by option writing and capital gains. The Manager believes that managing the distribution level represents an opportunity to assist in preserving and growing the NAV of the Fund.

 

Faircourt Funds

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per share)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Faircourt Split Trust

FCS.UN

$0.015

July 28, 2022

July 29, 2022

August 4, 2022

 

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

 

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com

or please contact 1-800-831-0304.


