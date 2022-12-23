U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Correction: Financial reporting calendar for the year 2023

Baltika
·1 min read
Baltika
Baltika

In the Estonian announcement, information about the financial results to be published on 28.04.2023 has been corrected. On 28.04.2023 the audited annual report for 2022 will be published, not the unaudited 2022 annual report.

AS Baltika publishes the consolidated financial results as follows:

28.02.2023

 Unaudited interim report for the IV quarter

28.04.2023

 Audited annual report for 2022

31.05.2023

 Unaudited interim report for the I quarter

31.08.2023

 Unaudited interim report for the II quarter

30.11.2023

 Unaudited interim report for the III quarter

The financial results will be announced in Estonian and English on the dates listed above at 8:00 a.m. local Eastern European Time (EET). The 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders will be held in the second quarter of 2023, the exact time and location will be specified later.

Margus Olesk
Member of the Management Board, CFO
margus.olesk@baltikagroup.com



