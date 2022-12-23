Correction: Financial reporting calendar for the year 2023

Baltika

In the Estonian announcement, information about the financial results to be published on 28.04.2023 has been corrected. On 28.04.2023 the audited annual report for 2022 will be published, not the unaudited 2022 annual report.

AS Baltika publishes the consolidated financial results as follows:

28.02.2023 Unaudited interim report for the IV quarter 28.04.2023 Audited annual report for 2022 31.05.2023 Unaudited interim report for the I quarter 31.08.2023 Unaudited interim report for the II quarter 30.11.2023 Unaudited interim report for the III quarter

The financial results will be announced in Estonian and English on the dates listed above at 8:00 a.m. local Eastern European Time (EET). The 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders will be held in the second quarter of 2023, the exact time and location will be specified later.

Margus Olesk

Member of the Management Board, CFO

margus.olesk@baltikagroup.com







