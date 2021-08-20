U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.44
    +29.64 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,079.55
    +185.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,686.69
    +144.90 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.15
    +27.73 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0200 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,458.50
    +1,923.28 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.78
    +26.39 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Correction: Fnac Darty: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fnac Darty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ivry, August 4th, 2021

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock Market

Euronext Paris

ISIN Code:

FR0011476928


Date

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company

Total number of gross voting rights



Total number of net voting rights (*)

07/31/2021

26,761,118

26,761,118

26,693,118

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

CONTACT

ANALYSTS /
INVESTORS

Marina Louvard

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Ran Out of Juice This Week

    The U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, sending it to the House for further consideration. Funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is contained in the bill, but investors continued the sell-off in EV charging network companies like ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) anyway. Stocks of electric vehicle names in general, and especially those focused on charging networks, have been on a steady decline since the end of June.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which makes semiconductors used in video games, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, jumped 3% through 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday. You can thank the friendly analysts at Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark initiated coverage of Nvidia stock with a buy rating and a $230 price target -- 13% higher than where the stock trades now -- this morning, praising the company's performance in Wednesday's earnings release.

  • The Fed is 'not going anywhere quickly here': Strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shareholders since they're up 56% over 3 years

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

    Following a severe beating for all three stocks, their share prices seem to be getting some support.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.