Correction - Food Recall Warning - Le Fromage au Village brand Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fromage-au-village-brand-cru-du-clocher-raw-milk-cheddar-cheese-recalled-due-listeria
Summary
Brand(s): Le Fromage au Village
Product: Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese
Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
Category: Dairy
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Le Fromage au
Village
Le Cru du Clocher raw
milk cheddar cheese
160 g
6 73536 00051 8
* All lots manufactured prior to:
« DATE DE FAB. 10 AL 2022 »
Le Fromage au
Village
Le Cru du Clocher raw
milk cheddar cheese
variable
none
* All lots manufactured prior to:
« DATE DE FAB. 10 AL 2022 »
Issue
The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-11 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*).
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/12/c5536.html