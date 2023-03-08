U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,996.25
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,910.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,195.75
    +26.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.90
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    +1.00 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1845
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4170
    +0.3260 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,135.51
    -255.18 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.14
    -7.88 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.18
    -8.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Correction: Form 8.3 - Emis Group

Rathbone Brothers Plc
·3 min read

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

Rathbones Group Plc

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Emis Group PLC

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

06/03/2023

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

784,013

1.2383

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

784,013

1.2383

 

 

*Please note there have been transfers in and out of discretion in this period

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

1p Ord

Sale

70,739

1864p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No


Date of disclosure:

08/03/2023

Contact name:

Jessica Glasson – Compliance Department

Telephone number:

0151 243 7101

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Troika Media reports earnings, stock sinks after sharp gain Monday

    Shares of branding and marketing company Troika Media Group Inc. fell 51% after hours to 28 cents, following a 27% decline in the regular session after it reported financial results.

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Rigel (RIGL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 114.29% and 36.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosts its stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire bought about 5.8 million shares of Occidental in a batch of sales Friday, Monday and Tuesday, according to a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission

  • Credit Suisse equities business under the microscope after revenue crash

    At the grandiose Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, Credit Suisse hosted its top clients in October amid growing doubts it was still in the securities trading game after a series of high-profile blunders. As the sun rose in Florida on day two, back in London, the Swiss bank's managers were unveiling their latest restructuring plans - and the global securities trading business being showcased in Miami was in the crosshairs. Scarred by a $5.5 billion hit from the unravelling of U.S. investment firm Archegos in 2021, a retreat from the hedge fund business and unprecedented client outflows, Credit Suisse said it needed billions in capital and planned to spin off the bulk of its investment bank, sending its shares into a tailspin.

  • Millennials are sinking under the weight of their debts, adding a record $3.8 trillion to the pile last quarter. Here’s what’s driving that — plus 3 tips to get your head above water

    There's room for everyone on this raft.

  • BlackRock sees 'reasonable chance' of Fed raising rates to 6%

    The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive in its rate hike path following recent strong economic data.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China Bears Brunt of Asia Tech Selloff After Hawkish Powell Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech giants led shares of Asian peers lower after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve stoked concerns for the rate-sensitive sector.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic