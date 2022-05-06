U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,019.88
    -541.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

CORRECTION -- Gritstone Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gritstone bio, Inc
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRTS
Gritstone bio, Inc
Gritstone bio, Inc

-- Clinical programs continue progressing, with multiple Phase 2 data catalysts from neoantigen oncology vaccine programs and additional human data evaluating self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccines against viruses expected over the next 18 months --

-- Recent presentations reinforce expertise in vaccine design and delivery and potential of Gritstone’s platform technologies in oncology and infectious diseases --

-- Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $186.8 million as of March 31, 2022 --

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on May 5, 2022 by Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), please note that two values in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations table and one value in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets table were erroneously reported. The corrected release follows:

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and reviewed business highlights.

“Clinical data out of our cancer and viral disease vaccine programs are expected to be flowing steadily through year-end and over the next 18 months,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gritstone. “Our individualized neoantigen vaccine candidate for solid tumors, GRANITE, is now in a randomized Phase 2/3 trial in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal cancer, building on the exciting molecular response/survival data shown at ESMO 2021 in end-stage colorectal cancer patients. Multiple Phase 1 trials are ongoing in CORAL (2nd generation COVID-19 vaccine program) with data from all studies expected throughout 2H2022, and initial data from the Phase 2 study of SLATE-KRAS (KRAS-specific ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccine candidate) is also expected in 2H2022. Our recent presentations at AACR underscore the unique capabilities of our novel self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vector, which has demonstrated potency and dose sparing potential along with a favorable safety and tolerability profile in the clinic. The data we are generating with SARS-CoV-2 as the target are providing validation for the entire samRNA platform and provide clear rationale to pursue additional viral pathogens. We look forward to sharing more data and continuing to demonstrate the value we are bringing to patients and all stakeholders as the year progresses.”

Clinical Program Updates

Tumor-Specific Neoantigen (TSNA) Oncology Programs

GRANITE – Individualized, TSNA-directed vaccine-based immunotherapy using an adenoviral priming vector and samRNA boost vector to deliver relevant neoantigens. Following success in late-line studies, Gritstone intends to continue advancing GRANITE through randomized, controlled trials and evaluate these candidates in earlier lines of treatment, where immune responses may be stronger and the potential benefits could be further accentuated.

  • In January, Gritstone announced the first patient was enrolled for inclusion in GRANITE-CRC-1L, a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating GRANITE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for frontline maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). Preliminary data (molecular response and progression-free survival) from the Phase 2 portion of the trial are expected in 2H2023.

  • In March, Gritstone announced the first patient was enrolled for inclusion in GRANITE-CRC-ADJUVANT, a randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial in patients with high risk MSS-CRC and stage II/III disease who are circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)+ after definitive surgery.

  • In April, Gritstone shared two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting:

    • Poster 1238 further demonstrated the correlation between patient survival and ctDNA in metastatic CRC.

    • Poster 4149 demonstrated lower doses of samRNA drive superior neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses in cancer patients versus high doses in Phase 1/2 trials for GRANITE and SLATE in patients with advanced solid tumors.

SLATE – “Off-the-shelf” shared neoantigen-directed vaccine-based immunotherapy using an adenoviral priming vector and samRNA boost vector to deliver a cassette of shared TSNA. Gritstone intends to continue advancing its existing candidate, SLATE-KRAS, and has a long-term objective of developing a suite of "off-the-shelf” product candidates that target tumor-specific targets across a number of patient populations and cancer types.

  • In April, Gritstone presented an oral presentation at AACR detailing how translational immunology data and the company’s cassette design capabilities enabled development of SLATE-KRAS, an optimized, KRAS-specific version of SLATE that is now in Phase 2 study in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and CRC.

    • Early signals from the ongoing Phase 2 study support the potential of SLATE-KRAS to drive stronger CD8+ T cell responses to mutant KRAS than our original candidate, SLATE v1.

    • Initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of SLATE-KRAS trial are expected in 2H2022.

Infectious Disease Programs

Gritstone’s infectious disease programs aim to deliver vaccine candidates that drive both B cell and T cell immunity with the potential to provide either a protective or therapeutic effect across a broad array of viral diseases. This approach has demonstrated the ability to generate robust CD8+ T cells and neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in multiple preclinical and clinical studies and is being evaluated against multiple other pathogens in Gritstone-owned and partnered studies.

CORAL – Second-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program delivering both spike and highly conserved non-spike T cell epitopes (TCEs) with a focus on the samRNA vector. This approach offers potential for more durable clinical protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants than first generation products by inducing potent CD8+ T cells in addition to neutralizing antibody responses.

  • Gritstone is currently evaluating five distinct SARS-CoV-2 product candidates across four different clinical trials containing Spike plus additional non-Spike TCE sequences (and also full-length nucleocapsid). These studies include homologous and heterologous prime-boost regimens. All four of these studies are ongoing, and initial data from all are expected during the second half of 2022.

    • The CORAL-BOOST study, a Phase 1 study evaluating a T cell enhanced samRNA vaccine as a booster against SARS-CoV-2, is ongoing in the United Kingdom. In January, Gritstone announced positive clinical data from the first cohort and subsequently expanded the study. The data, which demonstrated both strong neutralizing antibody responses to Spike and robust CD8+ T cell responses, provided human proof of concept of the samRNA vector in viral diseases and the company’s approach to infectious disease.

    • The CORAL-CEPI trial is ongoing in South Africa with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and is evaluating T cell enhanced omicron- and beta-spike constructs in virus-naïve, convalescent, and HIV+ patients.

    • The CORAL-IMMUNOCOMPROMISED trial is ongoing in the United Kingdom evaluating T cell enhanced samRNA and chimpanzee adenovirus (ChAd) vaccines in B cell deficient subjects.

    • The CORAL-NIH trial, which is being sponsored and executed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), is ongoing in the United States evaluating T cell enhanced samRNA and/or ChAd vaccines in previously vaccinated healthy volunteers.

HIV – Collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc (Gilead) under Gilead’s HIV Cure Program to research and develop vaccine-based HIV immunotherapy treatment

  • An investigational new drug application (IND) was cleared in December 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $186.8 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $223.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses were $28.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $24.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in personnel-related expenses, outside services, and facilities related costs, offset by decreases in laboratory supplies and milestone and license payments.

General and administrative expenses were $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase of $1.1 million was primarily attributable to increases in personnel-related expenses and in facilities-related costs, offset by a decrease in outside services.

Collaboration and license revenue was $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $39.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we recognized $4.0 million in collaboration revenue related to the 2seventy Agreement, $0.7 million in collaboration revenue related to the Gilead Collaboration Agreement, $2.2 million in grant revenue from the CEPI Funding Agreement, and $0.2 million in grant revenue from the Gates Foundation. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded $38.6 million in license revenue and $0.3 million in collaboration revenue related to the Gilead Collaboration Agreement and $0.7 million in collaboration revenue related to the 2seventy Agreement.

About Gritstone
Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create the world’s most potent vaccines. Experts in vaccine design and development, we leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in the company’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gritstone Contacts
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Director, Investor Relations & Corp Comms
Gritstone bio, Inc.
IR@gritstone.com


Gritstone bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Collaboration and license revenues

$

4,745

$

39,693

Grant revenues

2,446

-

Total revenues

7,191

39,693

Operating expenses:

Research and development

28,199

24,856

General and administrative

7,955

6,941

Total operating expenses

36,154

31,797

Income (loss) from operations

$

(28,963

)

$

7,896

Interest income, net

$

47

$

27

Net income (loss)

$

(28,916

)

$

7,923

Net income (loss) per common share, basic

$

(0.34

)

$

0.10

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic

86,277,599

75,987,372

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

(0.34

)

$

0.10

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted

86,277,599

77,464,356


Gritstone bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

69,158

$

93,287

Marketable securities

103,004

108,346

Restricted cash

9,395

11,285

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,946

7,672

Total current assets

192,503

220,590

Restricted cash

5,290

6,005

Property and equipment, net

22,283

21,622

Lease right-of-use assets

21,832

22,920

Deposits and other long-term assets

1,564

2,352

Long-term marketable securities

-

4,617

Total assets

$

243,472

$

278,106

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,641

$

4,230

Accrued compensation

4,285

6,925

Accrued liabilities

1,350

411

Accrued research and development

3,601

3,706

Lease liabilities, current portion

6,886

7,483

Deferred revenue, current portion

12,324

17,201

Total current liabilities

34,087

39,956

Other non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

18,989

18,936

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,505

3,128

Total liabilities

54,281

62,020

Commitments and contingencies

Convertible preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

20

20

Additional paid-in capital

619,862

617,523

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(391

)

(73

)

Accumulated deficit

(430,300

)

(401,384

)

Total stockholders' equity

189,191

216,086

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

243,472

$

278,106


Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • This little-known Vanguard fund has been crushing it — yes, even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? Bogle’s usual advice to an ordinary investor was to stick to a low-cost U.S. stock-market index fund for long-term growth, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) fund. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Why Snowflake, DocuSign, and Okta Fell Hard Today (Again)

    Expensively valued software companies continued to struggle as long-term interest rates moved higher.

  • 10 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Under Armour Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) fell 23.8% on Friday after the athletic apparel maker posted an unexpected loss and issued a tepid full-year profit forecast. Its results were dampened by coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which led sales in its Asia-Pacific region to fall by 14%. Supply chain disruptions made it impossible for Under Armour to obtain the inventory it needed to satisfy the demand for its products among consumers.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss some stocks sold by Ken Fisher in the first quarter. You can skip this part and go to read Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ken Fisher is one of the most followed finance experts in the world. Fisher, whose worth stands at $5 billion, is […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit

    Elon Musk and Twitter Inc were sued on Friday by a Florida pension fund seeking to stop Musk from completing his $44 billion takeover of the social media company before 2025. In a proposed class action filed in Delaware Chancery Court, the Orlando Police Pension Fund said Delaware law forbade a quick merger because Musk had agreements with other big Twitter shareholders, including his financial adviser Morgan Stanley and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, to support the buyout.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • DraftKings reports mixed earnings, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses first quarter earnings for DraftKings.&nbsp;

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.