U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.75
    -9.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,112.00
    -48.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,833.75
    -53.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.50
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5410
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,519.02
    +938.34 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.94
    +25.61 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.94
    -247.72 (-0.86%)
     

CORRECTION: Hedgehog Investments: A Model for Helping Americans Prepare for Retirement and Strengthen Businesses

·4 min read

This piece was edited for an incorrect email address initially published earlier on January 12

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / What can be done to help the American workforce to prepare for retirement? With more than 52% feeling they are behind in their savings, it is estimated that there is a $4 trillion gap between what American workers need for their golden years and what they actually have in their bank accounts. While the ground cannot be made up quickly, of course, there are solid options for those getting a late start on their retirement savings. Traditionally, employees have relied on their 401k, whose average rate of return over the past three years has been between 9.7-15.1%, and on Roth IRAs, which typically earn 7-10%. Both remain viable alternatives for investors, but private equity firms like Hedgehog Investments, co-founded by Matt Bates and Josh Bishop, are providing a third choice: the ability to loan their money to business owners that are rebuilding their credit, restructuring debt, and growing their companies. The option, Hedgehog Investments says, has the potential to provide returns as high as 20% for investors and to help businesses to receive the capital they need.

The Problem of Capital Faced By Some American Businesses

Hedgehog Investments states that in 2022, the need for corporate capital will be at a historic high due to the economic fallout from the pandemic and global recession. One study published in the Wall Street Journal found that while roughly 600,000 businesses fail each year in the United States, the pandemic resulted in 200,000 additional closures, which does not include those that are still open but struggling. Additionally, a 2021 poll conducted by the Lake Research Partners for Small Business Majority stated that approximately 40% of small business owners have not been able to obtain any capital. Without it, more companies, then, face the threat of permanent closures and layoffs of their employees.

Private Equity Funds: The Potential to Help with Both Issues

Hedgehog Investments believes that one way more people can save for retirement while also helping companies to recover is for investors to pass or place their money in insured trust accounts with private equity companies that then loan it to businesses.

"It has the ability to basically kill two birds with one stone, as the saying goes," says Matt and Josh. "Equity funds are not for getting rich overnight, obviously - nothing is. However, they do have the potential to provide higher rates of return than do other traditional investment options and are serving an even bigger purpose by helping businesses rebuild."

How Hedgehog Investments Is Helping Its Partners and Businesses

The company explains that the model it uses is designed to bring the highest possible returns to its partners and to support businesses they believe will successfully complete the process.

"We work with Princeton Law Firm, a company with over 25 years of experience in this market, to carefully evaluate companies that are ready to take their businesses to the next level," Hedgehog Investments says. "The money is used to pay down their debt-to-income ratios so that they can secure long-term financing."

Investors, the other side of the equation, are given one-year contracts that insure both the principal and interest. Once the contract matures, the individual's interest is due.

About Hedgehog Investments Holdings

Hedgehog and its co-founders have more than 25 years of experience with corporate credit building, small business capital, and public and private acquisitions and investments. They created Hedgehog Investments because they thought others deserved to have the same returns on their investments that they had. Hedgehog and its staff believe that it should be easier to find high returns on investments and that financial partnerships should involve strong relationships and genuine trust. "We are especially excited about our services because we believe in 2022, we and our partners will be able to provide $100M of growth capital for small businesses," they say.

The Outlook for Companies and Future Retirees

Private equity firms have the potential to ultimately assist with two issues facing our country today: a workforce that is not prepared for retirement and businesses that lack the capital they need to operate. By thinking outside of the box, Hedgehog Investments may have the model we need to address both problems more successfully.

For more information on Hedgehog Investments, please visit their website or contact them at:

Hedgehog Investments
Email: Invest@hedgehoginvestments.com
Phone: (480) 204-8446

SOURCE: Hedgehog Investments



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683306/CORRECTION-Hedgehog-Investments-A-Model-for-Helping-Americans-Prepare-for-Retirement-and-Strengthen-Businesses

Recommended Stories

  • Salvadoran journalists' phones hacked with spyware, report finds

    The cell phones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists in El Salvador, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 and implanted with sophisticated spyware typically available only to governments and law enforcement, a Canadian research institute said it has found. The alleged hacks, which came amid an increasingly hostile environment in El Salvador for media and rights organizations under populist President Nayib Bukele, were discovered late last year by The Citizen Lab, which studies spyware at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs. Human-rights group Amnesty International, which collaborated with Citizen Lab on the investigation, says it later confirmed a sample of Citizen Lab's findings through its own technology arm.

  • U.K. Recruiters See Slower Jobs Growth as Omicron Virus Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s labor market slowed from near record levels of job creation as coronavirus infections surged last month, a survey showed.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectJob vacancies slipped to the lowest in ei

  • Shreveport ranks 3rd in worst job market list, but here's who's hiring

    Shreveport was ranked number three by WalletHub for worst job market but here are some jobs in the Shreveport area.

  • Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak

    Australia on Thursday reported its biggest pandemic caseload with a runaway Omicron outbreak driving up hospitalisation rates as the surge put severe strain on supply chains forcing authorities to ease quarantine rules for more workers. After successfully containing the virus earlier in the pandemic, Australia has reported nearly a million cases over the last two weeks as people slowly get adjusted to living with the coronavirus amid fewer restrictions. More than 147,000 new cases have been recorded so far on Thursday in Australia, with about 92,000 in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), although that includes a backlog of positive at-home results dating back to the beginning of January.

  • Block Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    The market is currently littered with the debris of once high-flying growth stocks. There have been savage pullbacks for many over the past year. Block (SQ) is one such name to have suffered at the hands of rotation, while also being hampered with some very tough comps due to the elevated success the company saw at the height of the pandemic. Since the reopening, however, it has been a different story, and now RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks it’s time to make some adjustments to his SQ model. “We are

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Good Entry Point for Lucid Stock? Not Just Yet, Says Analyst

    Shares of electric car upstart Lucid (LCID) lit up on Tuesday, surging 9% in response to a what was actually a pretty even-keeled report by Charles Coldicott at UK research shop Redburn. Coldicott initiated coverage of Lucid Group with a "neutral" rating and a price target of only $39, but by the time trading was done for the day, Lucid stock had topped $45 a share. Why did investors have such an enthusiastic reaction to what was essentially a "hold" rating on the stock? Well, let's take a look.

  • Dutch Bros reports strong revenue, plans for 125 new stores in 2022

    The Oregon chain's same-store sales grew 10.1% over 2020, 15.3% on a two-year basis and had an overall 8.4% growth for the entire year.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • AMC’s CEO Says He’s Done Selling Shares, $42 Million Later

    (Bloomberg) -- Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s meme-courting chief executive officer, said he’s done selling shares after parting with $7.1 million more this week, bringing his total proceeds since November to $42 million.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Mark Cuban Doesn’t Believe in Bitcoin’s Role as a Hedge Against Inflation

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t believe the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation and doesn’t think it will ever be.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money